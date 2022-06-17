This unique houseboat, called Ziggy Stardust Surf House, has undoubtedly undergone a very loving restoration with quirky and fun interiors. Located in the Jamaica Bay area of Rockaway Beach, the boat overlooks Marina 59 from the land and is close to the surf break. The host will gladly recommend local surf schools, making this a great summer break. Keep in mind there's no toilet on board, but the marina bathroom is located nearby. Inside, you'll find a super Instagrammable and well-designed space. There's also a hammock with huge sweeping views, which looks like an ideal place to spend time.
When it comes to staying in a super-fancy Airbnb, who says you have to be a tourist? Even New Yorkers can indulge in a change of scenery every once in a while. And Airbnb is the perfect place to explore your own city. The site is full of rentals that are whacky and glorious, that give you a chance to live an entirely different life for a day or few.
But where are these fallowed unique Airbnbs? Well, they’re in the following list, that’s where. Below we’ve picked out some of NYC’s most fascinating and brilliant rentals.
