Gramercy Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Gramercy Hotel

The sexiest hotels in NYC

Stay at the sexiest hotels in NYC to make the most of the city that never sleeps

Of course, what is considered "sexy" is subjective but the exceptional decor and luxurious amenities of some of NYC's most alluring hotels are pretty hard to contest. Plus, some of them really do aim to tick all your boxes and make your stay a saucy affair.

So while you could indulge in the best Manhattan restaurants, explore the offbeat Brooklyn culture, or get lost in the untapped gem that is Queens, these extra-haute stays will have you questioning whether you'll make it out of bed, let alone the hotel.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to best hotels in NYC

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Sexiest hotels in NYC

Hotel on Rivington
Photograph: Courtesy Hotel Rivington

1. Hotel on Rivington

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Lower East Side
  • price 3 of 4

Whether you’ve just landed in New York or are planning a treat-yo’self staycation, the sleek Hotel on Rivington invites you to enjoy as much indulgence as you can handle. Each of their 108 spacious guestrooms include floor-to-ceiling glass windows that pour light into the luxury space. While the hotel is situated in the heart of the trendy Lower East Side, there’s a 96.4% chance you’ll opt to take in the breathtaking skyline views from your Japanese-style soaking tub instead – and yes, there’s room for two in there. Cheers to that.

Wythe Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Matthew Williams

2. Wythe Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Williamsburg
  • price 3 of 4

Initially built in 1901 as a cooperage (where casks are made), this Williamsburg building has been preserved and transformed into the stylish 70-room Wythe Hotel situated on the waterfront. Its understated yet alluring charm emanates from the woodwork—the large rooms boast exposed brick, high pine ceilings, and beds custom-crafted from the building’s reclaimed wood. The feel is unique, candid and historic (yes, history can be sexy). Lemon’s, their bright and bustling rooftop bar, is known for its delectable (albeit pricy) cocktails, impressive views of the Manhattan skyline, and groups of hipsters waiting to be granted entry—the perfect place to enjoy a tipple in the knowledge that your comfy bed is just a short elevator ride away.

Royalton
Photograph: Courtesy The Royalton

3. Royalton

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Midtown West
  • price 3 of 4

What could possibly make a romantic getaway all the more seductive? One word: fireplace. Book the chic, mid-mod Alcove Suite at Midtown's sumptuous Royalton and you'll get you own crackling fire in-room. Plus, for when you need to cool off, there's a big ol' circular bathtub surrounded by mirrored, disco ball–esque tiling. Ooh la la.

Hotel Indigo Lower East Side
Photograph: Courtesy Hotel Indigo Lower East Side

4. Hotel Indigo Lower East Side

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Lower East Side
  • price 2 of 4

Stimulating the mind and senses is essential foreplay to an unforgettable evening. Hotel Indigo’s vibrant Lower East Side location is sure to rouse your inner creative. The vibe is eclectic yet distilled—from the 14th floor lobby’s bold graffiti mural by Lee Quiñones, to the light-drenched rooms with soaring floor-to-ceiling windows and contemporary color palette—for that inviting, urban sanctuary feel. Keeping with the artist’s loft ambiance is the hotel’s rooftop, with its juxtaposing reclaimed wood and industrial fixtures, open-air heated pool, and Mr. Purple restaurant and bar. Outfitted with intimate lighting, infinite skyline views, locally sourced foods, and crafted cocktails, it’s no surprise the posh Mr. Purple has earned its spot as a premiere date destination, even for native New Yorkers.

Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC
Photograph: Courtesy Magda Biernat

5. Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Meatpacking District
  • price 3 of 4

After undergoing a series of turn-up-the-swank renovations, Gansevoort Meatpacking is now sexier than ever. This full-service luxury hideaway is centered in the energetic downtown Meatpacking District (if you hadn't already guessed), offering a chic retreat from the city’s hustle and bustle. Tuck into one of the 186 lavish guestrooms fashioned with plush duvets,  designer bath amenities and pops of colour to complete that retro-glam feel. Don’t turn in without taking a sunset dip in their 45-foot rooftop pool with underwater lights—the panoramic views are breathtaking.

Gramercy Park Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Gramercy Hotel

6. Gramercy Park Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Gramercy
  • price 4 of 4

Located just north of Union Square, and across from Manhattan’s private greensward it's name for, is the Gramercy Park Hotel—a landmark property dripping cultural, artistic and exclusive appeal. While guests are granted access to the historic park (how’s that for exclusive?), the atmosphere within the hotel is just as unique and glamorous. All 190 guestrooms and suites are decorated with a rich Renaissance-style color palette, embroidered chairs and lush velvet drapes; the majestic lobby is filled with a sultry signature scent, Cade 26 by Le Labo, which was custom-made for the hotel; and most notably their museum-quality art collection features oversized works by Warhol and Hirst, and is valued at over $50 million. GPH is also home to the Rose Bar, which remains one of the sexiest and most fashionable lounges in NYC thanks to its opulent style, spectacular live music program and assembly of equally starry patrons.

