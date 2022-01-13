Whether you’ve just landed in New York or are planning a treat-yo’self staycation, the sleek Hotel on Rivington invites you to enjoy as much indulgence as you can handle. Each of their 108 spacious guestrooms include floor-to-ceiling glass windows that pour light into the luxury space. While the hotel is situated in the heart of the trendy Lower East Side, there’s a 96.4% chance you’ll opt to take in the breathtaking skyline views from your Japanese-style soaking tub instead – and yes, there’s room for two in there. Cheers to that.
Of course, what is considered "sexy" is subjective but the exceptional decor and luxurious amenities of some of NYC's most alluring hotels are pretty hard to contest. Plus, some of them really do aim to tick all your boxes and make your stay a saucy affair.
So while you could indulge in the best Manhattan restaurants, explore the offbeat Brooklyn culture, or get lost in the untapped gem that is Queens, these extra-haute stays will have you questioning whether you'll make it out of bed, let alone the hotel.
