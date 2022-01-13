Stay at the sexiest hotels in NYC to make the most of the city that never sleeps

Of course, what is considered "sexy" is subjective but the exceptional decor and luxurious amenities of some of NYC's most alluring hotels are pretty hard to contest. Plus, some of them really do aim to tick all your boxes and make your stay a saucy affair.

So while you could indulge in the best Manhattan restaurants, explore the offbeat Brooklyn culture, or get lost in the untapped gem that is Queens, these extra-haute stays will have you questioning whether you'll make it out of bed, let alone the hotel.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to best hotels in NYC

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.