Pro tip from a born-and-bred New Yorker: if you want to best experience all of the greatness of midtown Manhattan—the big-name Broadway shows, the bright lights of Times Square, the bucolic escape of Bryant Park—then get the hell out of midtown Manhattan. You don’t need to stay directly in the chaotic center of the city to enjoy all of those attractions and amusements, especially not when an elegant respite like The Wallace Hotel is set a mere few subway stops north (it’s set almost directly between the 72nd and 79th Street subway stations), giving you all of the convenience without all of the commotion.

A fossil’s throw from the American Museum of Natural History, the 124-room Upper West Side property opened in October 2020, bringing with it boutique-style sophistication to the largely residential neighborhood. That luxuriousness starts in the chicly dressed lobby, where you’re greeted by geometric black-and-white tiled floors, a kinetic clock sculpture by Per Emanuelsson and a large marble reception desk manned by an exceedingly attentive staff.

Through a golden curtain on the ground level, you’ll also find the Wallace Lounge, a swanky Deco-style cocktail bar festooned with jewel-toned velvet sofas, an atmosphere-boosting fireplace and a 1920s Mason & Hamlin grand piano whose ivories get regularly tickled during near-nightly jazz performances. During my stay, the lounge was positively buzzing while singer-songwriter Izze Stein crooned standards to the clink of cocktail glasses, with more than a few couples getting up for a sweet swish-and-sway around the room. The food menu is more snacky than substantial, but you can make a dinner out of two-bite tuna tartare wrapped in nori ($19.50) and mini brioche lobster rolls with a tumble of fries (market price).

Upstairs in the spotless guest rooms, the vibes are far more serene (though my stay did admittedly feature a low soundtrack of construction from the next-door building). Swathed in soft neutrals, sober pastels and sleek brass finishes, accommodations range from comfortable queen bedrooms (250 square feet) to apartment-style suites with kitchenettes, separate sitting rooms and private terraces (580 square feet).

Along with the expected creature comforts—cozy robes and slippers, large rainfall showers and all—each room features a surprising amount of tech-driven amenities, including Chromecast-friendly flatscreens, electronic window shades and touch-controlled lighting throughout. (I was especially thankful for the handy nightlight option, which graciously meant I didn’t bash a hip into the marble bathroom counter in the wee hours of the night.) In a city full of soulless chain hotels, it’s those thoughtful details that will leave you asking, “Times Square who?”

Neighborhood

Located in the heart of the UWS, the Wallace Hotel is within walking distance of some of the city’s most notable sites, including Lincoln Center and the Museum of Natural History, as well as two of its finest green spaces, Central Park and Riverside Park. And with five train lines in the near vicinity, you can easily pop down to midtown for some theater or sightseeing without having to commit to the overcrowded ’hood.

Nearby

Grand Bazaar NYC: For one of the city’s best curations of thrift, vintage and one-of-a-kind flea finds Zabar’s: For especially New York-y snackage, from hand-sliced pastrami to fresh-from-the-oven babka Beacon Theatre: For live concerts (Leon Bridges, Dawes) and comedy (John Oliver, Wanda Sykes) in century-old surroundings

Time Out tip

Sure, you can get a solid classic martini at the hotel lounge but why not upgrade your order with the Baiki Martini ($35), which crowns crisp Grey Goose with briny caviar pearls.