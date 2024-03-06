11 things to do to celebrate International Women’s Day in NYC

Knockouts Women’s Comedy Festival, which runs through Saturday, March 9, is slated with over 50 shows at dozens of venues including Caveat, Club Cumming, The Stonewall Inn, Star Barr, and Littlefield. And some big names are on the lineup. Comedians including Phoebe Robinson (2 Dope Queens, Everything's Trash), Sydnee Washington (Bridesman, Comedy Central's Up Next), Liza Treyger (The King of Staten Island, Comedy Central’s The Half Hour), Emma Willmann (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Netflix's The Comedy Lineup) and Gina Brillon (America’s Got Talent, Amazon Prime’s Gina Brillon: The Floor is Lava) are all taking the stage, as well as plenty of local favorites performing stand-up, improv, variety shows and solo shows.