11 things to do to celebrate International Women’s Day in NYC

From comedy shows to art shows, these events are the best way to celebrate International Women’s Day in NYC!

International Women’s Day in New York City falls on a Friday this year, meaning all the celebrations happening this time around will extend into the weekend! Yay for more days to celebrate women!

On March 8 each year, International Women’s Day is a time to focus on the Women’s Rights Movement, which includes issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women. The day originated from labor movements in North America and Europe during the early 20th century, in case you didn’t know.

RECOMMENDED: The best Women’s History Month events in NYC

In New York City, there is a plethora of incredible events, from comedy shows to art shows, that are not only recommended on IWD but in general. Below, we’ve rounded up a list of 11 events you should consider when celebrating International Women’s Day!