Crowd in a comedy club
St. Mark's Comedy Club

11 things to do to celebrate International Women’s Day in NYC

From comedy shows to art shows, these events are the best way to celebrate International Women’s Day in NYC!

Written by
Shaye Weaver
&
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Contributor
Christina Izzo
International Women’s Day in New York City falls on a Friday this year, meaning all the celebrations happening this time around will extend into the weekend! Yay for more days to celebrate women!

On March 8 each year, International Women’s Day is a time to focus on the Women’s Rights Movement, which includes issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women. The day originated from labor movements in North America and Europe during the early 20th century, in case you didn’t know.

In New York City, there is a plethora of incredible events, from comedy shows to art shows, that are not only recommended on IWD but in general. Below, we’ve rounded up a list of 11 events you should consider when celebrating International Women’s Day!

Ways to mark International Women’s Day

Knockouts Comedy Festival
St. Mark's Comedy Club

1. Knockouts Comedy Festival

  • Comedy
Knockouts Women’s Comedy Festival, which runs through Saturday, March 9, is slated with over 50 shows at dozens of venues including Caveat, Club Cumming, The Stonewall Inn, Star Barr, and Littlefield. And some big names are on the lineup. Comedians including Phoebe Robinson (2 Dope Queens, Everything's Trash), Sydnee Washington (Bridesman, Comedy Central's Up Next), Liza Treyger (The King of Staten Island, Comedy Central’s The Half Hour), Emma Willmann (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Netflix's The Comedy Lineup) and Gina Brillon (America’s Got Talent, Amazon Prime’s Gina Brillon: The Floor is Lava) are all taking the stage, as well as plenty of local favorites performing stand-up, improv, variety shows and solo shows.

 

Read more
Speak Up! Women, Art & Social Justice
Airco Caravan

2. Speak Up! Women, Art & Social Justice

  • Art

Guest curated by Valeri Larko, this mixed-media exhibition at Red Hook’s Basin Gallery & Studios spotlights the original works of four female artists: Rodriguez Calero, Airco Caravan, Daina Higgins and Arlene Rush. In their own way, each of the creators addresses women’s rights and social justice issues throughout their art. For example, Calero’s acrollage paintings like “A Life Cut Short” and “Target of Prejudice” respond to hate crimes and acts of humanity against people of color, while Caravan comments on racism, sexism, misogyny and way through her bold, colorful series featuring humorous household products, like pest-spray bottles. The powerful art show fittingly debuts on International Women’s Day on March 8 and run through April 21, 2024.

Read more
In the Now: Gender and Nation in Europe
Photograph: Courtesy of Brooklyn Museum

3. In the Now: Gender and Nation in Europe

  • Art

At a time when only 11% of acquisitions at U.S. museums are created by female-identifying artists, the Brooklyn Museum's Center for Feminist Art is displaying 48 emerging and established women photographers. The exhibit showcases photographs from artists born in or working from Europe, including Vanessa Beecroft, Carolle Bénitah, and Silvia Rosi. Everything in the exhibit was made after the year 2000 and focuses on issues of migration, the legacies of nationalism in Europe, and the male gaze as a patriarchal power structure. See it starting on March 8 through July 7.

Read more
Buy ticket
28 Remarkable Women…and One Scoundrel
Photograph: Courtesy of Museum at Eldridge Street

4. 28 Remarkable Women…and One Scoundrel

  • Art
  • Mixed media

A new exhibit at The Museum at Eldridge Street introduces the often-overlooked stories of 29 women who lived or worked in the neighborhood. The exhibition, titled “28 Remarkable Women…and One Scoundrel” features mixed media portraits by artist Adrienne Ottenberg, which are printed on silk and cotton banners. They’re hung throughout the museum’s gallery and historic sanctuary. Stories about the women highlight the work, life, and impact they made culturally, on social justice movements, and more. See the show at the Lower East Side venue through May 5, 2024. The museum is open Sunday through Friday from 10am to 5pm. Admission is $15/adult; pay-what-you-wish admission is offered on Monday and Fridays.

Read more
Hit Me With Your Best Shot
Rusudan Khizanishvili/Pen + Brush

5. Hit Me With Your Best Shot

  • Art

Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” an exhibition bringing together 18 women curators and thought leaders, including Hall Rockefeller (Less Than Half), Monika Fabijanska (Contemporary Art Projects Curator) and Hanne Tierney (Director of Five Myles). The arts leaders are highlighting works by women or nonbinary artists that address the current historical context for women and gender-marginalized individuals in the arts. See it at Manhattan's Pen & Brush Gallery from March 7 through April 20.

Read more
Women Dressing Women
Photograph: Courtesy of The Metropolitan Museum of Art

6. Women Dressing Women

  • Art
This is your last chance to see ”Women Dressing Women” showcases 80 garments by 70 makers, from couture gowns by well-known designers like Donna Karan to political garments by Katharine Hamnett to plus-size outfits by Ester Manas. The exhibition, curated by The Costume Institute, is on view at the Upper East Side museum through March 10, 2024, included with museum admission. It highlights rare pieces from the collection, many of which are on view at The Met for the first time. 

Read more
Women’s Work at N-YHS
Photograph: By Glenn Castellano, New-York Historical Society

8. Women’s Work at N-YHS

  • Things to do
  • Events & Festivals

The phrase “women’s work” is often used derisively to indicate labor that’s seen as “less than,” but a new exhibit at New-York Historical Society reclaims that phrase. Aptly titled "Women's Work," the show chronicles the history of women's contributions to labor and how those efforts are both inherently political and essential to American society. The exhibit features dozens of objects in the museum's collection from indenture documents to medical kits to military uniforms. With items ranging from the 1740s to today, the show celebrates the strides society has made in equality while not shying away from highlighting the gender-based inequalities that persist today.

Read more
Women’s History Month at Time Out Market
Photograph: Time Out Market

9. Women’s History Month at Time Out Market

  • Restaurants

Celebrate women with us at Time Out Market New York!

For Women’s History Month, tied to International Women’s Day, the Market is hosting a delightful Sunday brunch with unlimited mimosas, bellinis and Aperol spritzes for $55, which includes a $35 Market card for your choice of vendor(s).

From 2 to 4pm, Lulada Club, New York’s all-women Salsa orchestra will perform live. 

Make sure to bring your valid ID for bottomless bevs and to receive your wristband and TOM Card. Seating is limited on a first-come, first-served basis. For groups of 10 guests or more, email to eventsny@timeoutmarket.com.

Read more
Buy ticket
Making Their Mark: Art by Women in the Shah Garg Collection
Photograph: By Tom Powel Imaging / Courtesy of Shah Garg Foundation

10. Making Their Mark: Art by Women in the Shah Garg Collection

  • Art
When Komal Shah starting collecting art more than a decade ago, she noticed something startling: “The art world does not treat women artists equally” compared to male artists. A powerful and diverse show called “Making Their Mark: Art by Women in the Shah Garg Collection" in Chelsea (548 West 22nd Street). It's free to visit through March 23, 2024; hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 11am-6pm.

Read more
Women of New York Light Up Wall Street
The Wall Street Hotel

11. Women of New York Light Up Wall Street

  • Things to do

In honor of Women’s History Month, the Wall Street Hotel is playing host to its second annual Women of New York Light Up Wall Street panel discussion, spotlighting influential female disruptors who are reshaping their industries and breaking barriers. Moderated by Samantha Barry, Editor-in-Chief of Glamour, the engaging conversation will feature Babba Rivera, CEO of Ceremonia; Kim Shui, Creative Director of Kim Shui; Dana Spaulding, Founder & CEO of Wander + Ivy; and Zjantelle Markel, Principal Attorney at Cammisa Markel, among others, who will give their insights on mentorship, innovative leadership, and industry-transforming trends. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Malala Fund.

 

Read more
Buy ticket
