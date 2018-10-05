The best movies out right now

Find the latest reviews for movies playing in New York this week, including critics' picks and box office winners
A Star Is Born
By Joshua Rothkopf |
Looking for a movie to see tonight or this weekend? Check out our lineup of the best movies out right now, reviewed by Time Out New York critics. Click on a listing for full reviews, trailers and showtimes. Or consult our weekly curated list of the best movie screenings in NYC for more!

The best movies now playing

1
Movies, Drama

Private Life

Indie legend Tamara Jenkins (The Savages) returns with an unusually compassionate comedy about a middle-age couple's struggle to conceive.

2
Movies, Drama

A Star is Born

Lady Gaga is a revelation in the rebooted fame tragedy, infusing the material with soulfulness and vulnerability.

3
Movies, Documentary

Bad Reputation

A punk call-to-arms about being yourself, this Joan Jett documentary vibrates with attitude and a true spirit of independence.

4
Movies, Drama

The Sisters Brothers

Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly offer plenty of odd-couple chemistry in this enjoyably off-beat, heartfelt Western.

5
Movies, Documentary

Fahrenheit 11/9

America's most dependable provocateur returns with an inflamed documentary that's a lot more substantial—and hopeful—than its anti-Trump title would suggest.

6
Movies, Thriller

Searching

This entertaining popcorn thriller has a thing or two to say about our lives online.

7
Movies, Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

Bursting with attitude and heart, Hollywood's first Asian-centric rom-com in years makes up for lost time in a big way.

8
Photo: Graeme Hunter
Movies, Drama

The Wife

Glenn Close is typically brilliant as the titular wife in a tale of a marriage cracking under the pressures of fame, neediness and revenge.

9
Photograph: David Lee
Movies, Drama

BlacKkKlansman

Spike Lee’s Klan-infiltration period piece is a high-energy filleting of today's racially torn America.

New in theaters this week
Sony Pictures Entertainment
Movies, Science fiction

Venom

Too tame for the antihero at its heart, the latest Marvel offshoot is all headache, no sting.

Movies, Drama

A Star is Born

Finally, you don't have to keep watching the "Shallow" video on repeat—the whole movie’s out in theaters. And it’s well worth your time.

Movies, Drama

Private Life

Kathryn Hahn and Paul Giamatti are heartbreaking in this urbane drama about a tricky subject (infertility) by writer-director Tamara Jenkins, an indie legend who returns more than a decade after 2007's The Savages.

Box-office top 10

1
©DR
Movies, Comedy

Night School

If, after Girls Trip, you'd follow Tiffany Haddish anywhere, this hyperactive comedy about a GED-seeking adult (Kevin Hart) will test your conviction.

2
Movies, Animation

Smallfoot

Finally, the family-friendly animated comedy about Yetis that we were all craving is here. Channing Tatum voices the white-haired big lug.

4
Photo: Peter Iovino
Movies, Thriller

A Simple Favor

Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively spark up a blackly comic thriller about double-crossing frenemies, made by an unlikely director.

5
Foto: Cortesía de la producción
Movies, Horror

The Nun

A creature of habit adds a few more chills to the Conjuring universe.

6
Movies, Horror

Hell Fest

Beware the horror movies of late September—they usually can't compare with the scary stuff that comes out a few weeks later in prime time. This one, about a group of college friends who are stalked at an amusement park, looks a little on the nose.

7
Movies, Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

Bursting with attitude and heart, Hollywood's first Asian-centric rom-com in years makes up for lost time in a big way.

8
Photo: Kimberley French
Movies, Action and adventure

The Predator

Just this side of meta, the verbal action-sci-fi update loves telling you how much fun you're having.

9
Movies, Drama

White Boy Rick

This gritty crime drama from Yann Demange—linked with potentially directing the next Bond movie before Cary Fukunaga swooped in—tells the true story of Detroit resident Richard Wershe, Jr., who became an FBI informant at age 14 and a cocaine kingpin soon after.

10
Tony Rivetti
Movies, Action and adventure

Peppermint

A soccer mom goes rogue in a movie that's not only fear-mongering and racist—it's utterly inept.

