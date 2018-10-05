The best movies out right now
Looking for a movie to see tonight or this weekend? Check out our lineup of the best movies out right now, reviewed by Time Out New York critics. Click on a listing for full reviews, trailers and showtimes. Or consult our weekly curated list of the best movie screenings in NYC for more!
The best movies now playing
Private Life
Indie legend Tamara Jenkins (The Savages) returns with an unusually compassionate comedy about a middle-age couple's struggle to conceive.
A Star is Born
Lady Gaga is a revelation in the rebooted fame tragedy, infusing the material with soulfulness and vulnerability.
Bad Reputation
A punk call-to-arms about being yourself, this Joan Jett documentary vibrates with attitude and a true spirit of independence.
The Sisters Brothers
Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly offer plenty of odd-couple chemistry in this enjoyably off-beat, heartfelt Western.
Fahrenheit 11/9
America's most dependable provocateur returns with an inflamed documentary that's a lot more substantial—and hopeful—than its anti-Trump title would suggest.
Searching
This entertaining popcorn thriller has a thing or two to say about our lives online.
Crazy Rich Asians
Bursting with attitude and heart, Hollywood's first Asian-centric rom-com in years makes up for lost time in a big way.
The Wife
Glenn Close is typically brilliant as the titular wife in a tale of a marriage cracking under the pressures of fame, neediness and revenge.
BlacKkKlansman
Spike Lee’s Klan-infiltration period piece is a high-energy filleting of today's racially torn America.
Mission: Impossible—Fallout
Hang on to your hats, Ethan Hunt’s back, better and bolder than ever.
New in theaters this week
Venom
Too tame for the antihero at its heart, the latest Marvel offshoot is all headache, no sting.
Box-office top 10
Night School
If, after Girls Trip, you'd follow Tiffany Haddish anywhere, this hyperactive comedy about a GED-seeking adult (Kevin Hart) will test your conviction.
Smallfoot
Finally, the family-friendly animated comedy about Yetis that we were all craving is here. Channing Tatum voices the white-haired big lug.
The House with a Clock in Its Walls
Eli Roth, director of the Hostel movies, is now making kids movies—which means either he's growing up or we are. Either way, we're not crazy about it.
A Simple Favor
Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively spark up a blackly comic thriller about double-crossing frenemies, made by an unlikely director.
The Nun
A creature of habit adds a few more chills to the Conjuring universe.
Hell Fest
Beware the horror movies of late September—they usually can't compare with the scary stuff that comes out a few weeks later in prime time. This one, about a group of college friends who are stalked at an amusement park, looks a little on the nose.
The Predator
Just this side of meta, the verbal action-sci-fi update loves telling you how much fun you're having.
White Boy Rick
This gritty crime drama from Yann Demange—linked with potentially directing the next Bond movie before Cary Fukunaga swooped in—tells the true story of Detroit resident Richard Wershe, Jr., who became an FBI informant at age 14 and a cocaine kingpin soon after.
Peppermint
A soccer mom goes rogue in a movie that's not only fear-mongering and racist—it's utterly inept.