Over 400 New York restaurants have been featured on the Michelin Guide, from high-end tasting menus to mom-and-pop shops with tenured histories. This week, 12 more restaurants were added to the list, ranging from Scandinavian-caught seafood to Filipino eats fit for a royal.

With additions being added periodically through out the year, adding 10 restaurants in April and eight more in May, the Michelin Guide now features the likes of French eatery, Le B, from the mind of Angie Mar; a tasting menu from the Blanca, hidden inside Roberta's; and a booked and busy neighborhood favorite, Sailor, from the one and only April Bloomfield.

Not to be confused with Michelin stars, the Michelin Guide is a series of guidebooks that have been published by the company for 125 years. While all 400-plus restaurants could be up for consideration, the announcement of stars will be released in the fall. But for now, here are 12 more restaurants to add to your must-visit list.

Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz Blanca

Revived from its closure during the pandemic, you’ll find this Michelin-starred venue walking through the original Roberta’s. Chef Victoria Blamey’s tasting menu dives through, “Oyster with kalamansi cream, Dungeness crab empanadas, and surf clams with nixtamalized sweet potato reflect wide-ranging inspiration.”

Everything is a bit old school at Eulalie. To get a taste of chef Chip Vaughn’s four-course, French-inspired menu, reservations must be made by phone.

Opened by the co-founder of Noma, Mads Refslynd, ILIS has an “eco-chic” vibe calibrated to match a sustainable cuisine that reflects his Nordic pedigree.”

Husband-and-wife duo, chef Andrea Calstier and general manager Elena Oliver, invite guests to enjoy a multi-course, French tasting menu in Westchester.

Receiving a four-star status from Forbes, Angie Mar’s latest “presents a celebration of haute French cuisine married with her Chinese heritage.” Her 45-day aged burger from the shuttered The Beatrice Inn also makes an appearance here.

Chef Stefano Secchi of Rezdôra masterfully peruses Southern Italian cuisine with tender pulpo and ravioli plump with burrata imported from Campania.

Sibling restaurant to Claud, the East Village restaurant celebrates the pristine seafood of the season. While walk-ins are the primary way to get a table here, a set number of reservations are opened a week in advance at 9am sharp. Set your alarms now.

Photograph: Courtesy of Nicole Franzen

April Bloomfield’s neighborhood bistro is truly a winner, its roasted chicken spawning think pieces from far and wide. We clearly agree, giving it four stars in 2023.

Found near the New York Public Library, this eight-seat sushi counter by chef Keiji Nakazawa stuns with omakase offerings.

Chef Frances Tariga’s resume includes appearances on TV to serving as the private chef to the royal family of the United Arab Emirates. At Tadhanà, she follows her own journey, showing off the regional specialties of her home country of the Philippines.

Tha Phraya travels through the range of Thai cuisine “including Northern Thai sausage spring rolls and khao soi to Southern Phuket-style curry served family style.”

Named after Bolun Yao’s late grandmother, Yingtao “aims to reinterpret Chinese cuisine through the lens of Western fine dining.”