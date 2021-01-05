20 local chefs forecast what's next for NYC dining

Grayson Schmitz, executive chef of Old John’s Luncheonette

As much as I’d like to say I predict rich, opulent indulgence, I foresee healthier options being more readily available from our favorite restaurants. I definitely plan on adding more immune-conscious items to the menu this year as a result."



Barbara Sibley, chef-owner of La Palapa Cocina Mexicana

"Anyone thinking about trends in 2021 cannot discount what we have seen in 2020. There has been more bread baking and cooking done in New York City kitchens than ever. Typically, New Yorkers don't cook much at home and we all love to go out to eat. In 2021, these two things will come together. As soon as we are able to go out to eat New Yorkers will be out on the town. We can expect New Yorkers to still crave fresh, home-cooked meals but be thrilled to have someone else cook and clean up the mess. So I think there will be a trend and elevation towards comfort foods that will extend beyond the shutdowns.”



Bryan Kim, chef-owner of Oiji

"In 2021, we expect to see an acceleration of the trends that emerged in 2020. When restaurants adopted delivery technology for survival, guests gained easy access to higher quality ingredients they love and discovered dishes that can be enjoyed at home. Even though we know certain delivery staples will always be around (pizza, tacos, fried chicken, etc.), we see that guests want to bring their favorite dining experiences and beloved dishes into their homes, and they are craving healthy and high quality ingredients. The Oiji bowl (our sea urchin rice bowl) has been our top ordered dish for delivery during COVID. This tells us there is significant demand for luxury and quality, and packaged experiences that can be delivered and enjoyed from home."



Ricky Colex, executive chef of JaJaJa Plantas Mexicana and Galioto’s Delicatessen

"Since the start of the pandemic, people have been more focused on their diet and what they consume and put into their bodies. I think there will continue to be a focus on plant-based foods being added to restaurant menus. I think diners will start to see more vegetables used as center focus of the meal, such as cauliflower steak and even creatively in pastas and other dishes. Additionally, I believe more restaurants will be adding grocery items as part of their offerings and an extension of their establishment. We basically added Galioto’s Delicatessen to our hospitality group as a plant-based Italian specialty store after recognizing the need for both groceries and plant-based products, so we think there will be more options like this in the future."



Guy Kairi, chef-owner of Concord Hill

“I see a lot of chefs going back to their roots and training to focus their craft on the ingredients they use and what they can they achieve with them. I think it will be a very exciting year in New York’s culinary world with a lot of food that is more paired down but focused on quality and flavor, similar to what many of the most innovative chefs in Europe today do.”



Diana Manalang, chef of Little Chef Little Café

“Filipino food is still on the rise in my book. It’s been on the radar for a while but has not truly broken through to the mainstream yet. But we keep seeing new Filipino places pop up like Bilao and Kora, the Filipino doughnut bakery, both of which opened last year to great reception from diners. I may be biased but I also speak from my own experience

— our Filipino brunch specials for New Year sold out this past weekend, as did a pop-up Filipino dinner last fall."



Renato Poliafito, owner of Ciao, Gloria

“I think there will be a return to 'pretty' desserts, things we aren't really able to do at home (and we have certainly been making banana bread and chocolate chip cookies ad nauseam). Not that those pretty desserts ever went anywhere, but there may be some more attention paid to them this year.”



Michele Casadei Massari, chef-owner of Lucciola

"I think that 'trust' will mean everything to restaurant customers in 2021, more than ever. Patrons will make choices about where they want to spend their money and show their loyalty. I decided to buy only from producers I personally know to make sure where and to whom my money (and client's money) will go towards. If I can't meet with them in person because I can't travel, I'm happy to wake up at 5am in the morning to hop on a call with a producer in Italy or somewhere else and check out their farm or vineyard via Zoom."



Mayumi Kobayashi, general manager of MIFUNE New York

“An omakase tasting menu experience may be a trend for 2021, as it makes it easier for restaurateurs to forecast food cost in an economy where one has to be very cautious in cutting cost without compromising quality. Serving a la carte can be more challenging to calculate food cost and more difficult to avoid food waste with such limited seating, especially now with the NYC indoor dining ban. Omakase gives the chefs the flexibility to change the menu daily, so every visit will be different for the customers, and it is also easier to prepare when most restaurants are running on a skeleton staff.”



"People may start to eat more immune-boosting super foods in hopes of staying as healthy and well as they can while navigating through this pandemic. We’ve learned so much more about this virus and it’s a fact that it preys on the immunocompromised.