Broadway players get extra playful every year at the massively popular burlesque extravaganza Broadway Bares, where the Great White Way's hottest chorus guys and gals bump and grind to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The 30th annual edition of the benefit can't be held live this year, but Broadway Bares is keeping the sexy shenanigans alive in a virtual edition on Saturday, August 1, at 9:30pm EDT.

Titled Broadway Bares: Zoom In, this year's strip spectacular includes new routines recorded remotely as well as video highlights from past editions of Broadway Bares. You'll be able to watch it on the Broadway Bares website or through one of the event's many media partners, including Time Out.

To whet your appetite for Saturday, here is a selection of evocative photos from the past three years of Broadway Bares. Consider them a strip teaser.

Broadway Bares 2017 | Photograph: Matthew Murphy

Broadway Bares 2019 | Photograph: Billy Bustamante

Broadway Bares 2019 | Photograph: Evan Zimmerman

Broadway Bares 2017 | Photograph: Matthew Murphy

Broadway Bares 2017 | Photograph: Jonathan Tichler

Broadway Bares 2019 | Photograph: Evan Zimmerman

Broadway Bares 2017 | Photograph: Jonathan Tichler

Broadway Bares 2017 | Photograph: Billy Bustamante

Broadway Bares 2017 | Photograph: Billy Bustamante

Broadway Bares 2017 | Photograph: Billy Bustamante

Broadway Bares 2019 | Photograph: Evan Zimmerman

Broadway Bares 2018 | Photograph: Matthew Murphy

Broadway Bares 2018 | Photograph: Jonathan Tichler

Broadway Bares 2018 | Photograph: Evan Zimmerman

Broadway Bares 2017 | Photograph: Kevin Thomas Garcia

Broadway Bares 2018 | Photograph: Evan Zimmerman

Broadway Bares 2019 | Photograph: Billy Bustamante

Broadway Bares 2018 | Photograph: Matthew Murphy

Broadway Bares 2019 | Photograph: Billy Bustamante

Broadway Bares 2019 | Photograph: Daniel Gramkee

Broadway Bares 2019 | Photograph: Daniel Roberts

Broadway Bares 2019 | Photograph: Evan Zimmerman

Broadway Bares 2019 | Photograph: Billy Bustamante

Broadway Bares 2019 | Photograph: Jonathan Tichler

