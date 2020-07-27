The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down for at least the rest of 2020, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret events you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and charities. Performances that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll past the daily listings to find events that can still be seen for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos with no expiration dates. We update this page every day, so bookmark it for the latest information.

Untitled Theater Company #61: The God Projekt

Monday noon EDT / 5pm BST (available through August 16)

Edward Einhorn’s Untitled Theater Company #61 shares a treasure from its archives: The God Projekt, Kevin Augustine’s extraordinary mash-up of gruesome puppets and theological fantasy. Co-written and co-directed with Einhorn, this 2013 work imagines the Supreme Being as a ghoulish Beckettian wraith trying to maintain order in his celestial office. Expect Borscht Belt routines alongside gory puppetry. “Augustine takes his sweet time unfolding his indictment, and God's bumbling routine can make you impatient,” wrote Helen Shaw in her Time Out review. “Looking back, though, it's one of the most startlingly intense shows I've seen.”

The God Projekt | Photograph: Richard Termine

Manual Cinema: Lula del Ray

Monday 1pm EDT / 6pm BST (available for one week)

The Chicago collective Manual Cinema (Ada/Ava) combines shadow puppetry and filmic techniques to create virtuosic immersive theater experiences. To celebrate its 10th anniversary, the company is sharing four full shows from its archives in a month-long series it is calling Retrospectacular! Each show remains viewable for free for one week. First up: 2012’s Lula del Ray, a nearly dialogue-free coming-of-age story inspired by classic country western music by the likes of Hank Williams, Roy Orbison, and Patsy Cline.

Lula Del Ray | Photograph: Katherine Greenleaf

Black Theatre Week: Day 1

Monday 2pm–8:30pm EDT / 7pm–1:30am BST

Black Theatre Network offers a daily lineup of discussions, readings and performances to take the place of its 34th annual conference, which was scheduled to take place in Detroit this week. A dingle registration is required, which grants you free access to all of the virtual events. Today’s inaugural events include introductory remarks (2pm), a celebration of New Federal Theatre’s 50th anniversary hosted by André De Shields (at 2:30pm) and a Zoom kickoff party (7pm).

André De Shields | Photograph: Lia Chang

The Seth Concert Series: Megan Hilty

Monday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)

Seth Rudetsky’s intimate chat-and-sing series at the Art House in Provincetown has drawn top Broadway stars to the tip of the Cape for nearly a decade. He knows exactly what stories and songs people need to hear from each of his A-list guests, and now he brings the magic online in a weekly series that uses a new approach to sound design to make it possible to accompany his guests in real time. Joining him for this episode is Broadway bombshell Megan Hilty (Wicked, 9 to 5). Combining warmth, good humor and sterling technique, the Smash survivor knows how to put on a great show. Let her be your star! Virtual tickets cost $20; the live edition on Sunday night is recorded and rerun on Monday afternoon.

Megan Hilty | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Monday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

Dixon Place: Hot! Festival

Monday 6:30pm and 8:30pm EDT / 11:30pm and 1:30am BST (live only)

Escape your humdrum black-and-white life for the many shades of gay at the Hot! Festival, Dixon Place's annual celebration of all things same-sex. The virtual festivities continue today with Safe Act & New Faces (6:30pm), the fourth edition of Jeff McMahon’s weekly series of short works, and the second edition of the variety series Black Artists’ Matter (8:30pm), curated by Arif Silverman. Contributions to both shows are voluntary.

Metropolitan Opera: Lucia di Lammermoor

Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight the series begins its 20th week with a 2011 broadcast of Donizetti’s Scottish tragedy Lucia di Lammermoor, starring French soprano Natalie Dessay in one of her signature roles, opposite Joseph Calleja as Lucia's lover from an enemy clan. Patrick Summers conducts the performance, which also features Ludovic Tézier, Matthew Plenk and Kwangchul Youn.

Lucia di Lammermoor | Photograph: Ken Howard

Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition

Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for one week)

Mounted by the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus gang, this exhibition of curious human endeavors features everything from stripping clowns to heavy-metal magicians. A remote edition of the vaudevillian variety pageant now hits YouTube every week. In this week’s episode—last before the company takes a break in August—Bindlestiff’s Keith Nelson hosts magician Kid Ace, clown Rich Potter, hula hooper Melissa-Anne, juggler Nathan Wakefield, aerialist Max March-Steinman, musician Peter Bufano, acrobat Ermiyas Muluken, foot juggler Hazel Bocksideshow and the comic duo of Rod Raven and Princess Wendy, as well as circus historian Hovey Burgess. Contributions are welcome via Venmo (@BindlestiffFamilyCirkus).

Kid Ace | Photograph: Jeremy Cohen

Pregones/ Puerto Rican Traveling Theatre: Remojo 2020

Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)

Pregones/PRTT, whose 2014 merger united two of New York’s oldest Latinx-centered theater companies, continues its five-part weekly platform for works-in-progress and indie short films. Rosal Colon (Orange Is the New Black) hosts each half-hour episode. Today’s edition features Sol Crespo’s Until Ray, inspired by a short story by Nicholasa Mohr, and improvisational music by the four-piece band Nombre en Proceso, led by Yaraní del Valle. Reservations are required.

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Part cabaret, part piano bar and part social set, Birdland's long-running Monday-night open mic Cast Party offers a chance to hear rising and established talents step up to the spotlight. The waggish Jim Caruso presides as host, and now he brings the show online via YouTube. This week’s guest list includes Broadway’s highly extroverted Lesli Margherita, jazz chanteuse Tierney Sutton, violinist Edmund Bagnell, singer Matthew Rodin, soul man CJ Emmons, and conductor-producer Brian Eads. The show is free, but tips are welcome (Venmo: @Jim-Caruso-1).

Lesli Margherita | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS: NextGen Spotlight

Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

Broadway performer Jelani Remy (Ain’t Too Proud) is the conceiver and host of this benefit concert for the NextGen Network, which supports the work of Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS. The evening includes performances and appearances by Garrett Clayton, Marti Gould Cummings, Mila Jam, LaChanze, Storm Lever, Douglas Lyons, Shereen Pimentel, Analise Scarpaci,Sergio Trujillo, Natalie Weiss and others. Advance registration is required.

Jelani Remy | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Stars in the House: Brenda Braxton and friends

Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Donations benefit the Actors Fund. Tonight the show is guest-hosted by Broadway veteran Brenda Braxton (Smokey Joe’s Cafe).

Mondays in the Club with Lance

Monday 9pm–midnight EDT / 2am–5am BST

The songwriter, pianist and performer Lance Horne hosts his own wild night of piano-bar singing, storytelling and dancing at the East Village nightlife hub Club Cumming—transposed, for the time being, to the key of YouTube, where loyal regulars and curious visitors can keep the flame burning. Expect show-tune geekery and advanced community spirit. In its new Monday+ format, the livestream includes new material as well as highlight clips from past events. (The stream is free, but you can also tip Horne directly via Venmo at @LanceHorne.)

Mondays in the Club with Lance | Photograph: Jeff Eason

The Muny: The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live!

Monday 9:15pm EDT / 2:15am BST (live only)

The St. Louis Municipal Opera Theatre, known to all as the Muny, is the biggest and oldest outdoor musical-theater venue in the United States, and it usually mounts multiple productions every summer in its 11,000-seat amphitheater. Since that’s out of the question this year, the company is creating weekly online specials (through August 17) that include highlights from past seasons, cast reunions and live song-and-dance material recorded remotely. Tonight’s second episode includes scenes from Aida, 42nd Street, Spamalot and Oklahoma! and performances by Maggie Lakis and Rob McClure, Taylor Louderman, Chloe O. Davis and Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, plus an episode of the game show Munywood Squares with guest stars E. Faye Butler, J. Harrison Ghee, Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Vicki Lewis, Steve Rosen, Jeffrey Schecter, John Scherer and Christopher Sieber. (The show will be rerun once, on Thursday night.)

Oklahoma! | Photograph: Phillip Hamer

Black Theatre Week: Day 2

Tuesday 2pm–8:30pm EDT / 7pm–1:30am BST (live only)

See Monday 2pm. On the roster today: a reading of Michael Dinwiddle’s play BrokenHearted (2pm), based on E. Lynn Harris’s memoirs of life on the down-low; and Black Theatre: Radical Longevity (7pm), a conversation between playwright Dominique Morisseau (Pipeline) and sociology professor and editorialist Michael Eric Dyson, moderated by Dinwiddle .

Dominique Morisseau | Photograph: Jenny Graham

CyberTank Variety Show

Tuesday 4pm EDT / 9pm BST

The Tank, one of NYC’s premiere incubators of emerging talent, rolls forward with a weekly multidisciplinary variety show and discussion group, in which artists are welcome to participate remotely.

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Tuesday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

See Monday 4pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues

Tuesday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (available for four days)

Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this weekly variation on that theme, writers create monologues or two-handers for actors who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays starting at 6pm, a new piece goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable for four days.

Times Square Alliance: Broadway Buskers

Tuesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST

Broadway booster Ben Cameron curates and hosts this platform for talented musical-theater singer-songwriters, usually held live outdoors in Times Square but now streaming every Tuesday in crowdless and Elmo-free virtual space. This week, the spotlight shines on Melissa Li and Kit Yan (joined by Sushma Saha) and 2019 Jonathan Larson Grant winner Ben Wexler.

Ben Cameron | Photograph: Jason Weston/Dirty Sugar

Metropolitan Opera: Tosca

Tuesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

See Monday 7:30pm. Tonight’s Met selection is a 2009 broadcast of Puccini’s crackling Roman candle of a melodrama, Tosca, with a cast led by Karita Mattila, Marcelo Álvarez and George Gagnidze. Joseph Colaneri wields the baton.

Tosca | Photograph: Ken Howard

Dixon Place: Hot! Festival: Butch, the Li’l Bastard’s Three Recent Brushes with Death and Genealogy

Tuesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)

See Monday 6:30pm. This dash of Hot! sauce is a “highly-performative tour-de-buffoonery” by veteran playwright Jamie Leo that recounts queer theatreical adventures across the country. Reservations are required and a donation of $15–$30 is suggested.

Amber Martin: Ambyoke

Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

The multitalented Amber Martin, a chameleonic performer with a killer voice, is a significant player in the downtown alt-cabaret scene, and she’s not going to let a little quarantine slow her down. In her weekly hang session on Facebook, she sings favorites and requests to karaoke tracks and chats with guests. In tonight’s edition she is joined by yours truly: Time Out theater critic and armchair troubadour Adam Feldman. (You can tip Martin through Venmo at @Amber-Martin-101.)

Amber Martin | Photograph: Bobby Miller

Queens Theatre: The Innkeepers

Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

A woman convenes four guests to a rural inn for a reckoning with the fast in Novid Parsi’s murder mystery The Innkeepers, presented as part of the New American Voices Summer 2020 Virtual Reading Series. Kate Bergstrom directs.

Stars in the House

Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

See Monday 8pm. Guests for tonight's edition have not yet been announced.

Dixon Place: The Hot! Festival Evening of Dance

Tuesday 8:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST

See Monday 6:30pm. Tonight’s Hot! Stuff is a collection of short dance works, curated by Sangeeta Yesley. The featured artists are Nadia Khayrallah, Charles Scheland, Felice Lesser, Jimmy Crowell II, Proma Khosla and Anjali Mehta, Aaron McGloin, Alfonso Cervera and Irvin Gonzalez, Nyko Piscopo, Sean Kulsum and Will Ervin.

Black Theatre Week: Day 3

Wednesday 2pm–8:30pm EDT / 7pm–1:30am BST (live only)

See Monday 2pm. Today’s offerings include Voices From The Black: LGBTQAI+ (2pm), a collection of monologues and two-handers curated by John Shevin Foster, and a conversation (7pm)—moderated by the Apollo Theater’s Kamilah Forbes—between the Roots’ Tariq Trotter (a.ka. Black Thought) and Oscar-winning screenwriter John Ridley (12 Years a Slave) about their work-in-progress satirical musical, Black No More.

Old Vic: Three Kings

Wednesday 2:30 EDT / 7:30 BST (live only)

The excellent Andrew Scott, who played the wicked Moriarty on Sherlock and the Hot Priest on Fleabag. It is streaming on YouTube for free for a week—and whose performance in Sea Wall was one of the virtual highlights of the quarantine season—stars in Stephen Beresford’s Three Kings, a solo play about fathers and sons written especially for Scott to perform during the lockdown. Matthew Marchus directs the production, which is performed live onstage at London’s the empty Old Vic five times from tonight through Saturday. Seating is limited; tickets cost £30–£40 and must be reserved at least 48 hours in advance.

Andrew Scott | Photograph: Kevin Cummins

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Wednesday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

See Monday 4pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Drew Wutke (@DrewWutke) and Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic).

Metropolitan Opera: La Fille du Régiment

Wednesday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available for 48 hours)

In addition to its nightly full productions (see 7:30pm), the Met offers an additional free opera from its Live in HD series every Wednesday through its Free Student Streams program. The videos stay live for 48 hours, and supplemental materials help newcomers unpack each offering. This week's study subject is Donizetti’s comic opera La Fille du Régiment. The superb South African coloratura soprano Pretty Yende put her own stamp on the titular French canteen girl—she even works some spoken (and clicked) Zulu into the performance—and Mexican tenor Javier Camarena sails the high Cs as her Tyrolean beau. This 2019 performance of Laurent Pelly’s lively production, conducted by Enrique Mazzola, also features Stephanie Blythe, Maurizio Muraro and, in a cameo speaking role, the indomitable Kathleen Turner.

La Fille du Régiment | Photograph: Marty Sohl

HERE: 837 Venice Boulevard

Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST

The vital downtown arts complex HERE has been screening archival recordings of its past successes in Facebook watch parties throughout the pandemic crisis. This one is 837 Venice Boulevard, Faye Driscoll’s humorous and direct 2008 dance-theater piece about the construction of personal identity.

837 Venice Boulevard | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

New Works: Forget Me Not and A Crossing

Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST

In this weekly 45-minute show, New York Theatre Barn's development series Zooms in on musicals-in-progress. Kate Thomas and Joey Contreras’s Forget Me Not is an original musical partly inspired by sensationalist media coverage of unusual news events; Mark St.Germain and Zoe Sarnak’s A Crossing, created in association with Calpulli Mexican Dance Company, depicts a group of Mexican migrants in a journey across the U.S. border.

Zoe Sarnak | Photograph: Jenica Heintzelman

Metropolitan Opera: Rigoletto

Wednesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

See Monday 7:30pm. The Met’s 20th week of free operas continues with a pre-HD 1977 performance of Verdi’s Rigoletto. Cornell MacNeil plays the title character, the pitiable comic sidekick of a villainous duke played by Plácido Domingo; Ileana Cotrubas is the jester’s tragically innocent daughter. James Levine conducts the performance, whose cast also includes Isola Jones and Justino Díaz.

Rigoletto | Photograph: Metropolitan Opera Archives

Dixon Place: Hot! Festival: Blues in Drag

Wednesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)

See Monday 6:30pm. The Hot! Festival flames on tonight with Argentine-American performance artist Susana Cook’s Blues in Drag, which argues that the police need a radical costume change. Cook performs it with Timo Hughes, to music by Julian Mesri.

The Moth: Play It Again, Slam!

Wednesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)

The most trusted name in storytelling, the Moth, is drawn now to the flame of Zoom—which might actually be a good medium for the group’s intimate genre. This edition, hosted by Angelica Lindsey-Ali, features live performance of highlights from the StorySlams series, including tales by Jill Chenault, Lonnie Jones, Zakiya Minifee and Carlton Parks. The suggested ticket price is $15.

The Moth | Photograph: Laura Partain

Aye Defy: rain falls special on me

Wednesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

Actor and Play-PerView cofounder Mirirai Sithole is the motivating force behind Aye Defy, a new series of live-only readings to raise money for charity. Tonight’s play is Lane Michael Stanley’s rain falls special on me, about different people living on the street in Austin, Texas. Graham Schmidt directs a cast that includes Keith Randolph Smith, David Zayas, Becca Blackwell, Cat Palacios, Lana Dietrich, Nate Miller and Maya Quetzali Gonzalez. Reservations are required and tickets cost $5 and up; tonight’s performance benefits the Arts Administrators of Color Network and the Ali Forney Center.

Becca Blackwell | Photograph: Max Bernstein

Stars in the House: Scandal cast reunion

Wednesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

See Monday 8pm. Tonight's episode departs from the series’ usual theatrical bent for reunion of the cast members from the TV drama Scandal, including Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, Bellamy Young, Jeff Perry, Kate Burton, Joe Morton, Dan Bucatinsky, Norm Lewis, Katie Lowes, Guillermo Díaz, Cornelius Smith, George Newburn (plus producer-director Tom Verica). Proceeds benefit the Actors Fund.

#WhileWeBreathe: A Night of Creative Protest

Wednesday 9pm EDT / 2am BST

Performers, writers and directors join forces virtually to share original short works created in response to the current antiracist movement. The cast comprises Birgundi Baker, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Bryan Terrell Clark, Neil Brown Jr, Keith Eric Chappelle, Kevin R. Free, Alfie Fuller, Marcus Henderson, Chris Herbie Holland, Ty Jones, Patina Miller, Lori Elizabeth Parquet, Esau Pritchett, Michele Shay, Hailey Stone, Will Swenson, TL Thompson and Lynn Whitfield. A live discussion hosted by CBS’s Michelle Miller follows tonight’s premiere. Proceeds benefit the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the Bail Project and other charitable organizations.

Patina Miller | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

The Groundlings: The Crazy Uncle Joe Show

Wednesday 11pm EDT / 4am BST (live only)

The eminent Los Angeles improv group the Groundlings has been a training ground for Lisa Kudrow, Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, Jon Lovitz, Jan Hooks, Will Forte, Paul Rebuens, Kathy Griffin and countless other major comedy names. Now the troupe offers a weekly online version of its long-form improv showcase The Crazy Uncle Joe Show. Regular cast members Stephanie Courtney, Roy Jenkins, Brian Palermo, Leonard Robinson and Christen Sussin are joined each week by a special guest; this week it is Mindy Sterling (Austin Powers). Tickets cost $8.

Leonard Robinson | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

