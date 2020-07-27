The best live theater to stream online on July 27, July 28 and July 29
The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down for at least the rest of 2020, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret events you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and charities. Performances that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll past the daily listings to find events that can still be seen for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos with no expiration dates. We update this page every day, so bookmark it for the latest information.
Untitled Theater Company #61: The God Projekt
Monday noon EDT / 5pm BST (available through August 16)
Edward Einhorn’s Untitled Theater Company #61 shares a treasure from its archives: The God Projekt, Kevin Augustine’s extraordinary mash-up of gruesome puppets and theological fantasy. Co-written and co-directed with Einhorn, this 2013 work imagines the Supreme Being as a ghoulish Beckettian wraith trying to maintain order in his celestial office. Expect Borscht Belt routines alongside gory puppetry. “Augustine takes his sweet time unfolding his indictment, and God's bumbling routine can make you impatient,” wrote Helen Shaw in her Time Out review. “Looking back, though, it's one of the most startlingly intense shows I've seen.”
The God Projekt | Photograph: Richard Termine
Manual Cinema: Lula del Ray
Monday 1pm EDT / 6pm BST (available for one week)
The Chicago collective Manual Cinema (Ada/Ava) combines shadow puppetry and filmic techniques to create virtuosic immersive theater experiences. To celebrate its 10th anniversary, the company is sharing four full shows from its archives in a month-long series it is calling Retrospectacular! Each show remains viewable for free for one week. First up: 2012’s Lula del Ray, a nearly dialogue-free coming-of-age story inspired by classic country western music by the likes of Hank Williams, Roy Orbison, and Patsy Cline.
Lula Del Ray | Photograph: Katherine Greenleaf
Black Theatre Week: Day 1
Monday 2pm–8:30pm EDT / 7pm–1:30am BST
Black Theatre Network offers a daily lineup of discussions, readings and performances to take the place of its 34th annual conference, which was scheduled to take place in Detroit this week. A dingle registration is required, which grants you free access to all of the virtual events. Today’s inaugural events include introductory remarks (2pm), a celebration of New Federal Theatre’s 50th anniversary hosted by André De Shields (at 2:30pm) and a Zoom kickoff party (7pm).
André De Shields | Photograph: Lia Chang
The Seth Concert Series: Megan Hilty
Monday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)
Seth Rudetsky’s intimate chat-and-sing series at the Art House in Provincetown has drawn top Broadway stars to the tip of the Cape for nearly a decade. He knows exactly what stories and songs people need to hear from each of his A-list guests, and now he brings the magic online in a weekly series that uses a new approach to sound design to make it possible to accompany his guests in real time. Joining him for this episode is Broadway bombshell Megan Hilty (Wicked, 9 to 5). Combining warmth, good humor and sterling technique, the Smash survivor knows how to put on a great show. Let her be your star! Virtual tickets cost $20; the live edition on Sunday night is recorded and rerun on Monday afternoon.
Megan Hilty | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
Monday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST
The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).
Dixon Place: Hot! Festival
Monday 6:30pm and 8:30pm EDT / 11:30pm and 1:30am BST (live only)
Escape your humdrum black-and-white life for the many shades of gay at the Hot! Festival, Dixon Place's annual celebration of all things same-sex. The virtual festivities continue today with Safe Act & New Faces (6:30pm), the fourth edition of Jeff McMahon’s weekly series of short works, and the second edition of the variety series Black Artists’ Matter (8:30pm), curated by Arif Silverman. Contributions to both shows are voluntary.
Metropolitan Opera: Lucia di Lammermoor
Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight the series begins its 20th week with a 2011 broadcast of Donizetti’s Scottish tragedy Lucia di Lammermoor, starring French soprano Natalie Dessay in one of her signature roles, opposite Joseph Calleja as Lucia's lover from an enemy clan. Patrick Summers conducts the performance, which also features Ludovic Tézier, Matthew Plenk and Kwangchul Youn.
Lucia di Lammermoor | Photograph: Ken Howard
Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition
Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for one week)
Mounted by the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus gang, this exhibition of curious human endeavors features everything from stripping clowns to heavy-metal magicians. A remote edition of the vaudevillian variety pageant now hits YouTube every week. In this week’s episode—last before the company takes a break in August—Bindlestiff’s Keith Nelson hosts magician Kid Ace, clown Rich Potter, hula hooper Melissa-Anne, juggler Nathan Wakefield, aerialist Max March-Steinman, musician Peter Bufano, acrobat Ermiyas Muluken, foot juggler Hazel Bocksideshow and the comic duo of Rod Raven and Princess Wendy, as well as circus historian Hovey Burgess. Contributions are welcome via Venmo (@BindlestiffFamilyCirkus).
Kid Ace | Photograph: Jeremy Cohen
Pregones/ Puerto Rican Traveling Theatre: Remojo 2020
Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
Pregones/PRTT, whose 2014 merger united two of New York’s oldest Latinx-centered theater companies, continues its five-part weekly platform for works-in-progress and indie short films. Rosal Colon (Orange Is the New Black) hosts each half-hour episode. Today’s edition features Sol Crespo’s Until Ray, inspired by a short story by Nicholasa Mohr, and improvisational music by the four-piece band Nombre en Proceso, led by Yaraní del Valle. Reservations are required.
Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party
Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Part cabaret, part piano bar and part social set, Birdland's long-running Monday-night open mic Cast Party offers a chance to hear rising and established talents step up to the spotlight. The waggish Jim Caruso presides as host, and now he brings the show online via YouTube. This week’s guest list includes Broadway’s highly extroverted Lesli Margherita, jazz chanteuse Tierney Sutton, violinist Edmund Bagnell, singer Matthew Rodin, soul man CJ Emmons, and conductor-producer Brian Eads. The show is free, but tips are welcome (Venmo: @Jim-Caruso-1).
Lesli Margherita | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS: NextGen Spotlight
Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Broadway performer Jelani Remy (Ain’t Too Proud) is the conceiver and host of this benefit concert for the NextGen Network, which supports the work of Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS. The evening includes performances and appearances by Garrett Clayton, Marti Gould Cummings, Mila Jam, LaChanze, Storm Lever, Douglas Lyons, Shereen Pimentel, Analise Scarpaci,Sergio Trujillo, Natalie Weiss and others. Advance registration is required.
Jelani Remy | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Stars in the House: Brenda Braxton and friends
Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Donations benefit the Actors Fund. Tonight the show is guest-hosted by Broadway veteran Brenda Braxton (Smokey Joe’s Cafe).
Mondays in the Club with Lance
Monday 9pm–midnight EDT / 2am–5am BST
The songwriter, pianist and performer Lance Horne hosts his own wild night of piano-bar singing, storytelling and dancing at the East Village nightlife hub Club Cumming—transposed, for the time being, to the key of YouTube, where loyal regulars and curious visitors can keep the flame burning. Expect show-tune geekery and advanced community spirit. In its new Monday+ format, the livestream includes new material as well as highlight clips from past events. (The stream is free, but you can also tip Horne directly via Venmo at @LanceHorne.)
Mondays in the Club with Lance | Photograph: Jeff Eason
The Muny: The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live!
Monday 9:15pm EDT / 2:15am BST (live only)
The St. Louis Municipal Opera Theatre, known to all as the Muny, is the biggest and oldest outdoor musical-theater venue in the United States, and it usually mounts multiple productions every summer in its 11,000-seat amphitheater. Since that’s out of the question this year, the company is creating weekly online specials (through August 17) that include highlights from past seasons, cast reunions and live song-and-dance material recorded remotely. Tonight’s second episode includes scenes from Aida, 42nd Street, Spamalot and Oklahoma! and performances by Maggie Lakis and Rob McClure, Taylor Louderman, Chloe O. Davis and Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, plus an episode of the game show Munywood Squares with guest stars E. Faye Butler, J. Harrison Ghee, Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Vicki Lewis, Steve Rosen, Jeffrey Schecter, John Scherer and Christopher Sieber. (The show will be rerun once, on Thursday night.)
Oklahoma! | Photograph: Phillip Hamer
Black Theatre Week: Day 2
Tuesday 2pm–8:30pm EDT / 7pm–1:30am BST (live only)
See Monday 2pm. On the roster today: a reading of Michael Dinwiddle’s play BrokenHearted (2pm), based on E. Lynn Harris’s memoirs of life on the down-low; and Black Theatre: Radical Longevity (7pm), a conversation between playwright Dominique Morisseau (Pipeline) and sociology professor and editorialist Michael Eric Dyson, moderated by Dinwiddle .
Dominique Morisseau | Photograph: Jenny Graham
CyberTank Variety Show
Tuesday 4pm EDT / 9pm BST
The Tank, one of NYC’s premiere incubators of emerging talent, rolls forward with a weekly multidisciplinary variety show and discussion group, in which artists are welcome to participate remotely.
Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
Tuesday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST
See Monday 4pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).
The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues
Tuesday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (available for four days)
Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this weekly variation on that theme, writers create monologues or two-handers for actors who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays starting at 6pm, a new piece goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable for four days.
Times Square Alliance: Broadway Buskers
Tuesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
Broadway booster Ben Cameron curates and hosts this platform for talented musical-theater singer-songwriters, usually held live outdoors in Times Square but now streaming every Tuesday in crowdless and Elmo-free virtual space. This week, the spotlight shines on Melissa Li and Kit Yan (joined by Sushma Saha) and 2019 Jonathan Larson Grant winner Ben Wexler.
Ben Cameron | Photograph: Jason Weston/Dirty Sugar
Metropolitan Opera: Tosca
Tuesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
See Monday 7:30pm. Tonight’s Met selection is a 2009 broadcast of Puccini’s crackling Roman candle of a melodrama, Tosca, with a cast led by Karita Mattila, Marcelo Álvarez and George Gagnidze. Joseph Colaneri wields the baton.
Tosca | Photograph: Ken Howard
Dixon Place: Hot! Festival: Butch, the Li’l Bastard’s Three Recent Brushes with Death and Genealogy
Tuesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
See Monday 6:30pm. This dash of Hot! sauce is a “highly-performative tour-de-buffoonery” by veteran playwright Jamie Leo that recounts queer theatreical adventures across the country. Reservations are required and a donation of $15–$30 is suggested.
Amber Martin: Ambyoke
Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
The multitalented Amber Martin, a chameleonic performer with a killer voice, is a significant player in the downtown alt-cabaret scene, and she’s not going to let a little quarantine slow her down. In her weekly hang session on Facebook, she sings favorites and requests to karaoke tracks and chats with guests. In tonight’s edition she is joined by yours truly: Time Out theater critic and armchair troubadour Adam Feldman. (You can tip Martin through Venmo at @Amber-Martin-101.)
Amber Martin | Photograph: Bobby Miller
Queens Theatre: The Innkeepers
Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
A woman convenes four guests to a rural inn for a reckoning with the fast in Novid Parsi’s murder mystery The Innkeepers, presented as part of the New American Voices Summer 2020 Virtual Reading Series. Kate Bergstrom directs.
Stars in the House
Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
See Monday 8pm. Guests for tonight's edition have not yet been announced.
Dixon Place: The Hot! Festival Evening of Dance
Tuesday 8:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST
See Monday 6:30pm. Tonight’s Hot! Stuff is a collection of short dance works, curated by Sangeeta Yesley. The featured artists are Nadia Khayrallah, Charles Scheland, Felice Lesser, Jimmy Crowell II, Proma Khosla and Anjali Mehta, Aaron McGloin, Alfonso Cervera and Irvin Gonzalez, Nyko Piscopo, Sean Kulsum and Will Ervin.
Black Theatre Week: Day 3
Wednesday 2pm–8:30pm EDT / 7pm–1:30am BST (live only)
See Monday 2pm. Today’s offerings include Voices From The Black: LGBTQAI+ (2pm), a collection of monologues and two-handers curated by John Shevin Foster, and a conversation (7pm)—moderated by the Apollo Theater’s Kamilah Forbes—between the Roots’ Tariq Trotter (a.ka. Black Thought) and Oscar-winning screenwriter John Ridley (12 Years a Slave) about their work-in-progress satirical musical, Black No More.
Old Vic: Three Kings
Wednesday 2:30 EDT / 7:30 BST (live only)
The excellent Andrew Scott, who played the wicked Moriarty on Sherlock and the Hot Priest on Fleabag. It is streaming on YouTube for free for a week—and whose performance in Sea Wall was one of the virtual highlights of the quarantine season—stars in Stephen Beresford’s Three Kings, a solo play about fathers and sons written especially for Scott to perform during the lockdown. Matthew Marchus directs the production, which is performed live onstage at London’s the empty Old Vic five times from tonight through Saturday. Seating is limited; tickets cost £30–£40 and must be reserved at least 48 hours in advance.
Andrew Scott | Photograph: Kevin Cummins
Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
Wednesday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST
See Monday 4pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Drew Wutke (@DrewWutke) and Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic).
Metropolitan Opera: La Fille du Régiment
Wednesday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available for 48 hours)
In addition to its nightly full productions (see 7:30pm), the Met offers an additional free opera from its Live in HD series every Wednesday through its Free Student Streams program. The videos stay live for 48 hours, and supplemental materials help newcomers unpack each offering. This week's study subject is Donizetti’s comic opera La Fille du Régiment. The superb South African coloratura soprano Pretty Yende put her own stamp on the titular French canteen girl—she even works some spoken (and clicked) Zulu into the performance—and Mexican tenor Javier Camarena sails the high Cs as her Tyrolean beau. This 2019 performance of Laurent Pelly’s lively production, conducted by Enrique Mazzola, also features Stephanie Blythe, Maurizio Muraro and, in a cameo speaking role, the indomitable Kathleen Turner.
La Fille du Régiment | Photograph: Marty Sohl
HERE: 837 Venice Boulevard
Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
The vital downtown arts complex HERE has been screening archival recordings of its past successes in Facebook watch parties throughout the pandemic crisis. This one is 837 Venice Boulevard, Faye Driscoll’s humorous and direct 2008 dance-theater piece about the construction of personal identity.
837 Venice Boulevard | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
New Works: Forget Me Not and A Crossing
Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
In this weekly 45-minute show, New York Theatre Barn's development series Zooms in on musicals-in-progress. Kate Thomas and Joey Contreras’s Forget Me Not is an original musical partly inspired by sensationalist media coverage of unusual news events; Mark St.Germain and Zoe Sarnak’s A Crossing, created in association with Calpulli Mexican Dance Company, depicts a group of Mexican migrants in a journey across the U.S. border.
Zoe Sarnak | Photograph: Jenica Heintzelman
Metropolitan Opera: Rigoletto
Wednesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
See Monday 7:30pm. The Met’s 20th week of free operas continues with a pre-HD 1977 performance of Verdi’s Rigoletto. Cornell MacNeil plays the title character, the pitiable comic sidekick of a villainous duke played by Plácido Domingo; Ileana Cotrubas is the jester’s tragically innocent daughter. James Levine conducts the performance, whose cast also includes Isola Jones and Justino Díaz.
Rigoletto | Photograph: Metropolitan Opera Archives
Dixon Place: Hot! Festival: Blues in Drag
Wednesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
See Monday 6:30pm. The Hot! Festival flames on tonight with Argentine-American performance artist Susana Cook’s Blues in Drag, which argues that the police need a radical costume change. Cook performs it with Timo Hughes, to music by Julian Mesri.
The Moth: Play It Again, Slam!
Wednesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
The most trusted name in storytelling, the Moth, is drawn now to the flame of Zoom—which might actually be a good medium for the group’s intimate genre. This edition, hosted by Angelica Lindsey-Ali, features live performance of highlights from the StorySlams series, including tales by Jill Chenault, Lonnie Jones, Zakiya Minifee and Carlton Parks. The suggested ticket price is $15.
The Moth | Photograph: Laura Partain
Aye Defy: rain falls special on me
Wednesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Actor and Play-PerView cofounder Mirirai Sithole is the motivating force behind Aye Defy, a new series of live-only readings to raise money for charity. Tonight’s play is Lane Michael Stanley’s rain falls special on me, about different people living on the street in Austin, Texas. Graham Schmidt directs a cast that includes Keith Randolph Smith, David Zayas, Becca Blackwell, Cat Palacios, Lana Dietrich, Nate Miller and Maya Quetzali Gonzalez. Reservations are required and tickets cost $5 and up; tonight’s performance benefits the Arts Administrators of Color Network and the Ali Forney Center.
Becca Blackwell | Photograph: Max Bernstein
Stars in the House: Scandal cast reunion
Wednesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
See Monday 8pm. Tonight's episode departs from the series’ usual theatrical bent for reunion of the cast members from the TV drama Scandal, including Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, Bellamy Young, Jeff Perry, Kate Burton, Joe Morton, Dan Bucatinsky, Norm Lewis, Katie Lowes, Guillermo Díaz, Cornelius Smith, George Newburn (plus producer-director Tom Verica). Proceeds benefit the Actors Fund.
#WhileWeBreathe: A Night of Creative Protest
Wednesday 9pm EDT / 2am BST
Performers, writers and directors join forces virtually to share original short works created in response to the current antiracist movement. The cast comprises Birgundi Baker, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Bryan Terrell Clark, Neil Brown Jr, Keith Eric Chappelle, Kevin R. Free, Alfie Fuller, Marcus Henderson, Chris Herbie Holland, Ty Jones, Patina Miller, Lori Elizabeth Parquet, Esau Pritchett, Michele Shay, Hailey Stone, Will Swenson, TL Thompson and Lynn Whitfield. A live discussion hosted by CBS’s Michelle Miller follows tonight’s premiere. Proceeds benefit the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the Bail Project and other charitable organizations.
Patina Miller | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
The Groundlings: The Crazy Uncle Joe Show
Wednesday 11pm EDT / 4am BST (live only)
The eminent Los Angeles improv group the Groundlings has been a training ground for Lisa Kudrow, Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, Jon Lovitz, Jan Hooks, Will Forte, Paul Rebuens, Kathy Griffin and countless other major comedy names. Now the troupe offers a weekly online version of its long-form improv showcase The Crazy Uncle Joe Show. Regular cast members Stephanie Courtney, Roy Jenkins, Brian Palermo, Leonard Robinson and Christen Sussin are joined each week by a special guest; this week it is Mindy Sterling (Austin Powers). Tickets cost $8.
Leonard Robinson | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
LIMITED RUNS
La Fanciulla del West (Metropolitan Opera)
Through July 27 at 6:30pm EDT / 11:30 BST
The Met’s 19th week of free operas concludes with Puccini’s rootin’-tootin’ La Fanciulla del West, which had its world premiere at the Met in 1910. Marco Armiliato conducts this 2018 performance, which stars Eva-Maria Westbroek as a Wild West bar owner and Jonas Kaufmann and Željko Lučić as the outlaw and lawman who pursue her.
Shakespeare in Vegas (Theatreworks Silicon Valley)
Though July 27
Broadway bad boy Patrick Page (Hadestown) and good gal Karen Ziemba (Contact) star in a benefit reading of Suzanne Bradbeer’s Shakespeare in Vegas, a comedy about the efforts of a Vegas impresario and a frustrated New York actress to bring culture to the desert. Giovanna Sardelli directs the virtual performance; donations to TheatreWorks Silicon Valley are encouraged.
After an Earlier Incident (Monk Parrots)
Through July 28
The NYC experimental-theater company Monk Parrots streams a recording of its world-premiere production of David Todd’s After an Earlier Incident (A Dyschronic Romeo and Juliet), which draws on the work of French deconstructionist Jacques Derrida as it combines elements of various Romeo and Juliet–like stories throughout the ages. Directed by Luke Leonard, the multimedia production was recorded at La MaMa in 2013.
Misalliance (Plays in the House)
Through July 29 at 2pm EDT / 7pm BST
The invaluable Stars in the House series, which usually features interviews and musical interludes (see 8pm below), occasionally also presents live performances of plays in their entirety. Most of those efforts, including The Heidi Chronicles, The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife and The Little Dog Laughed, have come off smashingly. Now the Plays in the House offshoot welcomes back Gingold Theatrical Group's supremely cultivated David Staller, who specializes in works by George Bernard Shaw, for a reading of the Bearded One’s 1910 comedy about multiple marriage proposals and a plane crash at the country home of an underwear magnate. The cast, directed by Staller, includes Midori Francis, Thom Sesma, Marc delaCruz, Dan Domingues, Peter Francis James, Teresa Avia Lim, Jamie Sanders, Ryan Spahn and Sharon Washington. Proceeds benefit the Actors Fund.
Faust (Royal Opera House)
Through July 29 at 2pm EDT / 7pm BST
The Royal Opera House at Covent Garden has been streaming operas and ballets every week to help culture-hungry Brits and others get through the coronavirus pandemic. This offering stars Michael Fabiano as the antihero of Gounod’s 1859 opera, adapted from Goethe’s tale of a man whose damnable ambition leads him to strike up a deal with the Devil. (Who doesn’t love a bargain?) Dan Ettinger conducts this 2019 performance, which co-stars Erwin Schrott as Méphistophélès and Irina Lungu as the innocent and jewel-loving Marguerite.
Homebound/Alaala (Ballet Hispánico)
Through July 29 at 7pm EDT / midnight BST
The venerable Ballet Hispánico, which was to celebrate its 50th birthday with a two-week run at the Joyce in April, continues its virtual program, B Unidos. Most of its offerings are on Instagram Live, but its weekly watch parties of archival favorites are the exception. This one is Bennyroyce Royon’s 2019 piece Homebound/Alaala, which looks at the intersection of Latin and Asian cultures. A live Q&A follows the premiere, with artistic director Eduardo Vilaro and associated artists.
Paradise Park (City Garage)
Though July 29
The experimental-theater company City Garage has been blowing minds in Santa Monica, California, since the 1980s. For the past months it has been rolling out archival recordings of its 2006 productions of three updates of ancient Greek dramas by Charles L. Mee. Now it continues its Mee kick by revisiting director Frédérique Michel’s acclaimed 2010 production of the postmodern playwright’s Paradise Park, a collage of vignettes that uses a dilapidated theme park and carnival midway as a metaphor for American escapism and anomie.
Romeo and Juliet (Stratford Festival)
Through July 30
In this Stratford Festival offering, Scott Wentworth directs a 2017 production of Shakespeare's family-feud tragedy, in which rebellious teens have sex and score drugs from a local priest. Antoine Yared and Sara Farb play the title roles.
Met Stars Live in Concert: Jonas Kaufmann
Through July 30
Even as it continues its nightly streams of free full productions, the Metropolitan Opera broadens its scope with a new series of live recitals every other Saturday by top classical vocalists from around the world. Superstar German tenor Jonas Kaufmann begins the series this afternoon with a concert that he performs at the scenic Polling Abbey in rural Bavaria. Christine Goerke hosts the broadcast, which is shot with multiple cameras and directed remotely by Gary Halvorston, who has overseen the Met’s Live in HD transmissions. The program, accompanied by Helmut Deutsch on piano, includes arias from Turandot, Tosca and Carmen. Tickets cost $20, and each edition in the series remains viewable on demand for 12 days after the live performance.
Declassified Memory Fragment (JoyceStream)
Available until July 31 at 10am EDT / 3pm BST
Choreographed and composed by Burkina Faso’s Olivier Tarpaga, the hour-long dance-theater work Declassified Memory Fragment explores the political and cultural tumult of modern Africa. Chelsea Joyce Theatre presents it for a month as part of its JoyceStream series.
Your Blues Ain’t Sweet Like Mine (Two River Theater)
Through July 31
New Jersey’s Two River Theatre begins a new series of online theater readings with writer-director Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s one-act look at racial division, Your Blues Ain't Sweet Like Mine, with four members of the show’s 2015 premiere cast—Brandon J. Dirden and Rosalyn Ruff (who were both in Santiago-Hudson’s superb 2012 revival of The Piano Lesson), Merritt Janson and Andrew Hovelson—now joined by Glynn Turman.
So Many Shakespeares (Frigid)
Through August 2
The sophomore edition of the annual festival So Many Shakespeares features three different comic stabs at Hamlet (each of which plays five times) plus Saturday-night sketch comedy by the group Punching Loading…. The Bardoclasm begins tonight with curator Genny Yosco’s im ur hamlet., set among actors jostling for attention in a Zoom room. Also on the lineup are Hamlet: La Telenovela and The Murder of Gonzago, which imagines the parts of Hamlet’s play-within-a-play that Shakespeare didn’t fill in. The suggested ticket price of $12 is negotiable.
Dougla (Dance Theatre of Harlem)
Through August 2
As Dance Theatre of Harlem moves into its 51st year, the uptown institution has been offering a digital program that includes archival footage, online classes, discussions with artists and more. The company concludes its Virtual Ballet series this week with a recording of the 20-minute 1974 marriage-ceremony ballet Dougla by Geoffrey Holder, for which the great actor, artist, choreographer, Bond villain and longtime uncola pitchman drew on his Trinidadian background to explore the union of East and West Indian cultures.
The Taming of the Shrew (Stratford Festival)
Through August 6
Chris Abraham directs the Stratford Festival's 2015 production of Shakespeare's raucous comedy The Taming of the Shrew, a battle of the sexes in which the Geneva Conventions don't apply. Ben Carlson plays the swaggering gold digger who breaks the spirit of his headstrong bride, played by Deborah Hay, via starvation, brainwashing and sleep deprivation.
The Sleeping Beauty (Royal Ballet)
Through August 6
The Royal Opera House at Covent Garden has been streaming operas and ballets every week to help culture-hungry Brits and others get through the coronavirus pandemic. This latest offering is the Royal Ballet’s exceptional The Sleeping Beauty, closely modeled on the company’s beloved 1946 production. Peter Farmer’s designs hew to Oliver Messel’s original sets and costumes; Marius Petipa’s 19th-century steps, set to Tchaikovsky’s sweeping score, are augmented by the more recent contributions of Frederick Ashton, Anthony Dowell and Christopher Wheeldon. In this performance, which was broadcast live to cinemas in January, Fumi Kaneko—a dramatic last-minute sub for the injured Lauren Cuthbertson—plays the somnolent Aurora and Federico Bonelli is her prince; Kristen McNally is the villainous Carabosse and Gina Storm-Jensen is the kindly Lilac Fairy.
Night of a Thousand Judys
Through August 14
Queer leader Justin Sayre is the writer and host of this eighth celebration of ultradiva Judy Garland. The terrific lineup of guests includes Alice Ripley, Ann Harada, Lena Hall, Nathan Lee Graham, Adam Pascal, Jessica Vosk, Natalie Douglas, Ann Hampton Callaway, Eva Noblezada, Beth Malone, George Salazar, L Morgan Lee, T. Oliver Reid, Spencer Day, Billy Stritch and Bright Light Bright Light. Music-directed by Tracy Stark, the show is a benefit for the Ali Forney Center, which helps homeless LGBTQ+ youth. Friends of Dorothy should not miss it.
Same Time, Next Year (Guild Hall)
Through August 16
In this benefit for the East Hampton arts center Guild Hall, A-list actors Julianne Moore and Alec Baldwin perform Bernard Slade’s hit 1975 two-hander Same Time, Next Year, which follows an adulterous affair through a quarter-century of changes. Bob Balaban directs this one-night-only virtual performance. The live performance cost $100, but a recording of it is now available on demand for $10.
Broadbend, Arkansas (Transport Group)
Through August 16
The Transport Group, whose consistently fine work has earned it special honors from the New York Drama Critics’ Circle and the Drama Desks, streams a recording of its original 2019 musical Broadbend, Arkansas, which follows three generations of an African-American family in the South as it grapples with questions of civil rights, economic inequality and police brutality. The music is by Ted Shen, and the libretto is by Ellen Fitzhugh and Harrison David Rivers. Jack Cummings III directs a cast led by Justin Cunningham and Danyel Fulton. Contributions to the Black Theatre Network are encouraged.
And So We Come Forth: The Apple Family: A Dinner on Zoom
Through August 26
In this original microdrama, created during the current pandemic crisis, writer-director Richard Nelson continues his exhaustive chronicle of middle-class, middle-aged family life in Rhinebeck, New York, as previously explored in five plays about the Apple family, three about the Gabriels and one about the Michaels. Here he returns to the Apple tree, last seen in late-April quarantine in the Zoom play What Do We Need to Talk About?, to see how they are holding up. The wonderful original cast returns yet again to spin their ensemble magic: Jay O. Sanders, Maryann Plunkett, Laila Robins, Sally Murphy and Stephen Kunken. Donations to the Actors Fund are encouraged.
The Line (Public Theater)
Through September 1
The ever civic-minded Public Theater commissioned this moving and illuminating original work by documentary-theater creators Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen (The Exonerated), based on interviews with medical first responders during the COVID-19 crisis. Blank directs the play, which stars Santino Fontana, Arjun Gupta, John Ortiz, Alison Pill, Nicholas Pinnock, Jamey Sheridan and Lorraine Toussaint. The great Aimee Mann contributes an original song.
Carousel (Live from Lincoln Center)
Through September 8 at 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Like many Rodgers and Hammerstein shows, 1945's Carousel is darker than many people remember. In 19th-century Maine, the moony Julie Jordan is drawn, moth to flame, to the charismatic carnival barker Billy Bigelow; their unhappy marriage is set against a seemingly idyllic seaside world of busting-out-all-over Junes and real nice clambakes. Although Billy's domestic violence is treated as a deep moral failure, the show's treatment of the question understandably raises hackles. But this 2013 New York Philharmonic concert staging, recorded for Live From Lincoln Center, offers a stately and stirring account of the material, flawed though it may be. Top Broadway stars (Kelli O’Hara as Julie, Jessie Mueller and Jason Danieley as the secondary couple, John Cullum as the Starkeeper) share the stage with opera headliners (Nathan Gunn as Billy, Stephanie Blythe as Julie's close cousin Nettie).
THEATER MULTIPLEXES
The best musicals now on BroadwayHD
The streaming service BroadwayHD offers roughly 300 whole, high-quality, professionally filmed live theater performances from Broadway, London's West End and beyond, including Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George, The Phantom of the Opera, Bob Fosse's Pippin and Hugh Jackman in Oklahoma! For new subscribers, the first week is free. Here are the musicals currently featured there that you won't want to miss.
The 35 best Tony Awards performances of all time
The Tony Awards provide a national showcase and public record of performances that are otherwise local and fleeting, and the most memorable numbers from Broadway musicals on the Tonys can echo in theater history for decades to come. But which are the best of the best? We've surveyed every televised number from a nominated musical or musical revival since the very first Tony telecast in 1967 to create this list of the all-time classics.
Adirondack Theatre Festival
The annual Adirondack Theatre Festival in Glens Falls, New York, has been called off this year, but the not-for-profit group is inventively filling what would have been its entire summer season, through August 7, with on-demand offerings. A donation of $50 or more gets you access to all the shows on the menu. The offerings include full concert performances of Nikko Benson and Benjamin Halstead’s electropop musical Nikola Tesla Drops the Beat, Douglas Lyons and Ethan Pakchar’s funk-folk musical Beau, Emily Goodson and Jeremy Schonfeld’s musical comedy Calling All Kates, and Creighton Irons and Douglas Lyons’s sad-romance tuner The Moon & the Sea. Also featured are the nonmusical comedies The Banana Tree and Kalamazoo, magic shows by Simon Coronel, Max Major and Jonathan Burns, and cabaret concerts by Brian Charles Rooney and others. (Cheeyang Ng and Khiyon Hursey bilingual musical Eastbound is available only from July 16 through July 23.)
BONUS CONTENT
Hamilton (Disney+)
Perhaps you have heard of a Broadway musical called Hamilton? Perhaps you have been wishing to see it? Or see it again? Or see it over and over and over, again and again and again, until you know every note, every gesture, every rotation of the turntable as well as you know the proverbial back of your hand? Well, friend, today is your day. The film of the original Broadway production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hurricane of a musical is streaming on Disney+, some 15 months ahead of schedule. Have at it! Full details are here.
Audra McDonald (Live with Carnegie Hall)
Carnegie Hall continues its online series with a live concert-and-interview set by the great Broadway leading lady and Tony hoarder Audra McDonald, a dazzling interpreter whose virtuosic technique doesn’t get in the way of her natural warmth. Expect some recent additions to her repertoire. Joining her is CBS Sunday Morning wag Mo Rocca and musical director Andy Einhorn.
Christina Bianco: Lockdown Live! Concerts for a Cause
Christina Bianco is a comic firecracker with a pyrotechnic voice and a great gift for mimicry, which broke her out when a video of her performing "Total Eclipse of the Heart"—as sung by 19 different divas—went megaviral. Last year, she earned rave reviews as Fanny Brice in a revival of Funny Girl in Paris. In this YouTube benefit concert, she delves into her deep reserves of vocal impersonations to raise money for TDF's Lifeline Campaign, with guest help from her erstwhile Forbidden Broadway costar Michael West.
Project Sing Out!: A Benefit for Arts Education
Hailey Kilgore, who made a memorable Broadway debut in the 2017 Broadway revival of Once on This Island when she was just 18, corrals a terrific lineup of fellow musical-theater lights to raise funds for the Educational Theatrical Foundation, which supports arts education in low-income communities and communities of color. Hosted by Playbill, the event includes performances and appearances by Lea Salonga, LaChanze, Brandon Victor Dixon, Javier Muñoz, Ruthie Ann Miles, Ali Stroker, Saycon Sengbloh, Colman Domingo, Chita Rivera, Don Cheadle, Vanessa Williams, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Jordan Fisher, Jenna Ushkowitz, Peppermint, Jamie Brewer, Celia Rose Gooding, Adam Jacobs, Ana Villafañe, Rodney Hicks, Jon Rua, Telly Leung, Quentin Earl Darrington, Jelani Alladin, Robin Roberts, Whoopi Goldberg, Eden Espinosa, Nikki Renée Daniels, George Salazar and many more.
André De Shields (Classic Conversations)
Artistic director John Doyle interviews artists associated with Classic Stage Company in this Thursday series, which usually includes at least one musical performance by the subject of the week. Today’s guest is the sly André De Shields, Broadway's original Wiz, whose master showmanship in Hadestown earned him a Tony Award last year, and whose 50-plus years in the business have given him some valuable perspective on what may lie ahead.
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme (Hulu)
The streaming service Hulu debuts its documentary about Freestyle Love Supreme, the improv hip-hop group whose notable alums include Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs and Thomas Kail (who directed FLS’s very enjoyable Broadway run last year). Filmmaker Andrew Fried started documenting FLS performances back in 2004 so there should be a wealth of nostalgic material to draw on. Hulu costs as little as $6 a month; if you don’t subscribe already, the first month is free.
Isolating Together: Online International Toy Theater Festival #6
Miniaturist maestros convene virtually on the Facebook page of Great Small Works for a delightful celebration of micropuppetry curated by Trudi Cohen. Individual artists and groups from across the country have filmed and submitted their teensy creations. This sixth edition follows closely on the heels of the fifth. Any money raised will go to the Black Puppeteer Empowerment Grant and Creative Research Residency.
Richard II (Shakespeare on the Radio)
The Public Theater's free annual Shakespeare in the Park, held at the beautiful open-air Delacorte Theater in Central Park, is one of New York City's most cherished cultural traditions. While this year’s edition had to be canceled, the Public is teaming up with WNYC to keep the experience alive in a new way: with a radio-play production of what was to have been the 2020 festival’s first offering, Richard II. Rarely seen in full productions, Shakespeare’s history play depicts the overthrow and eventual regicide of the last of the direct-line Plantagenet kings, a prickly man with a knack for making powerful enemies. While the plot is heavy on medieval politics, the writing contains some of the most beautiful verse that the Bard ever crafted. André Holland plays the title role in this audio production, directed by Saheem Ali; the large and excellent supporting cast includes Phylicia Rashad, Estelle Parsons, Stephen McKinley Henderson, John Douglas Thompson and Miriam A. Hymna; Lupita Nyong’o provides narration and historical context. The play was spread out over four successive nights, and the entire four-part series is now available as podcast. (The script is here if you want to follow along.)
The 2020 Obie Awards
The hilarious Cole Escola hosts the 65th annual edition of the Obies in this celebration of Off Broadway and Off-Off Broadway achievements in the 2019–2020 theater season. Along with this year’s awards, the pre-recorded virtual ceremony includes performances by songwriters Michael R. Jackson and Shaina Taub, Fela!’s Saycon Sengbloh and Sahr Ngaujah, and members of three casts—the original and two revivals—of the Sondheim musical Merrily We Roll Along.
Nrityagram Dance Company: Samhāra Revisited (MetLiveArts)
The Indian classical dance company Nrityagram presents Samhāra Revisited, a collaboration with Sri Lanka’s Chitrasena Dance Company. Choreographed by Surupa Sen and set to original music by Pandit Raghunath Panigrahi, the show was staged site-specifically at the Temple of Dendur in 2018; now the Metropolitan Museum is streaming a recording of that performance for free.
Billy and Billie
St. Louis Actors’ Studio rolls out two episodes per week of Billy and Billie, a ten-part serial by Neil LaBute (reasons to be pretty) that the misanthropic playwright expanded out of his own play The Way We Get By—which, oddly enough, wound up premiering after the series. Adam Brody and Lisa Joyce star as step-siblings in a taboo-breaking relationship; the supporting cast includes Jake Lacy, Frederick Weller, Victor Slezak, Eric Bogosian, Li Jun Li, Gia Crovatin, Phil Burke, Katie Paxton and the late Jan Maxwell. The latest episodes go live every Monday.
The Jewbadours: The Last Schmaltz (Joe’s Pub)
Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of hits from its archives. This offering is a Hanukkah-themed 2019 set by Ari Hest and Julian Velard, in which the Jewish duo—Jewo?—refracts the story of the Maccabees through a prism of pop tunes from the ’70s and ’80s.
Kritzerland Influencers
The actor, writer and producer Bruce Kimmel has been an essential font of show tunes for decades, notably as the force behind the labels Bay Cities, Varese Sarabande, Fynsworth Alley and now Kritzerland. Since 2010, he has also assembled and hosted monthly cabaret shows with high-level casts, most recently at Feinstein’s Upstairs at Vitello’s. The cast of this virtual version includes Norm Lewis, Emily Skinner, Jason Graae, Kerry O’Malley, Daniel Bellusci, Hartley Powers, Sami Staitman, Adrienne Stiefel and Robert Yacko. Proceeds benefit NoHo theaters in financial jeopardy.
Natalie Weiss (Joe’s Pub)
This 2019 Joe's Pub concert features riff analyst, YouTube video star, Wicked understudy witch and American Idol semifinalist Natalie Weiss. The stream is free but donations are welcome via Venmo (@thenatalieweiss).
Joe McGinty & the Loser’s Lounge: Tribute to Aretha Franklin (Joe's Pub)
In this 2019 Joe's Pub set, the stalwart and justly celebrated covers act Loser’s Lounge, which has been haunting New York City for more than 25 years, tries its collective hand at the oeuvre of Aretha Franklin. More than 20 vocalists join in to pay their R-E-S-P-E-C-Ts to the late Queen of Soul.
Scott Siegel's Great American Songbook Concert: Volume 6
Cabaret producer Scott Siegel, well known for his multiple concert series at the Town Hall and Feinstein’s/54 Below, has developed a promising model for his virtual programming: He crowdsources funding in advance so he can actually pay the performers who are singing remotely. In this sixth episode, recorded and edited in advance, Siegel serves as host for a lineup that includes Debbie Gravitte, Christine Andreas, Danny Gardner, Allison Semmes, Rebecca Faulkenberry, Kelly Sheehan, Bryan Hunt, Lianne Marie Dobbs, Jeanine Bruen, Sophie Rapeijko and Gigi Encarnacion.
La MaMa Moves!
La MaMa's annual festival La MaMa Moves! runs riot with dance every summer, and for the time being it is moving online. La MaMa den mother Nicky Paraiso curates and hosts this collection of works-in-progress, longer versions of which are planned for later in the summer. Four shows are on the lineup: Body Concert, a stripped-limb solo work by the extraordinary avant-puppeteer Kevin Augustine (The God Projekt); Norwegian choreographer Kari Hoass’s Be Like Water—the distant episodes, described as “a series of digital dance haikus”; Anabella Lenzu’s solo dance-theater piece The night that you stopped acting/ La noche que dejaste de actuar; and Tamar Rogoff’s A Plague on All Our Houses, a look at four dancers in their homes that was created in response to the quarantine.
Homebound (Round House Theatre)
For ten weeks starting at the end of April, Washington, D.C.’s Round House Theatre challenged a different local playwright to write an episode of the company’s web serial, Homebound, whose plot continues from each installment to the next. Ryan Rilette and Nicole A. Watson are the directors; the playwrights run from Alexandra Petri to Caleen Sinnette Jennings. You can catch the entire series, which stars Maboud Ebrahimzadeh and Craig Wallace, on YouTube now.
Michael Feinstein: It’s Delovely—The Music of Cole Porter (Live with Carnegie Hall)
Carnegie Hall continues its online series with a live concert-and-interview set by venue habitué Michael Feinstein, the popular and polished standard-bearer of American song. This episode salutes Cole Porter, the worldly wit and musical magpie behind such shows as Anything Goes and Kiss Me, Kate and such songs as "Night and Day," "Begin the Beguine" and "Just One of Those Things." Along for the ride this time are vocalists Storm Large and Catherine Russell.
Stonewall Sensation Reunion Live!
For a decade or so, surprisingly talented wanna-be stars competed in Stonewall Sensation, an American Idol–style weekly contest at the West Village’s legendary Stonewall Inn. Now the gang gets back together for a marathon reunion concert that doubles as a fundraiser for Stonewall staff members. Participants include the show’s hosts—the irrepressible Brandon Cutrell and drag star Ariel Sinclair—pianists Brandon James Gwinn, Stonewall stalwart Melissa Driscol, multiple former contestants, and regular judges including singer Erik Sisco, nightlife veteran Susan Campanero and Time Out's own Adam Feldman.
Justin Sayre Makes the Case for America (Joe’s Pub)
An avatar of retroqueer cultivation, the sharp-tongued Justin Sayre delighted New Yorkers for years as host of the Meeting*, a variety series that combined hilarious rants with musical numbers and sometimes passionate advocacy. In this 2018 Joe's Pub show, the writer-performer sees red, white and blue in a show that tries to save America from itself.
Isaac Oliver (Joe’s Pub)
The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. Tonight’s selection celebrates Pride Month with a 2018 “sit-down comedy” show by Isaac Oliver, the author of the compulsively readable Intimacy Idiot. If David Sedaris and Fran Lebowitz had a baby who wrote about subways, theater patrons and blow jobs, he might be a lot like Oliver; the hilarious and poignant comic essayist is also a deft deliverer of his own work.
Cole Escola: Help, I'm Stuck!
The saucer-eyed costar of Difficult People and At Home with Amy Sedaris, the brilliantly funny Cole Escola, has dropped an hour-long online version his perpetually sold-out solo sketch comedy act, which continues to reveal new facets of a talent that gleams with scrappy razzle-dazzle. Blending boyish mischief with dark neurosis and the ruthless coyness of a starlet bent on fame, Escola’s comic persona suggests a street urchin raised by The Match Game. It's an hour of silly wigs, genre parodies, absurdist humor and refreshing pseudo-honesty that you won't soon forget.
Gloria: A Life (Great Performances)
Screen and stage ace Christine Lahti (Chicago Hope) plays feminist trailblazer and Ms. founder Gloria Steinem in this 2018 bioplay by Emily Mann (Having Our Say). The American Repertory Theatre's Diane Paulus (Pippin) directs a production that opens up, in its second half, into a talking circle with the audience. Filmed for Great Performances during its six-month Off Broadway run at the Daryl Roth Theatre, the play makes its PBS debut tonight.
The Ninth Hour: The Beowulf Story
Kate Douglas and Shayfer James star in their The Ninth Hour: The Beowulf Story, their dark rock-opera reimagining of the Old English epic poem. Directed by Kevin Newbury and choreographed by Troy Ogilvie, the show was staged site-specifically at the Fuentidueña Chapel at the Cloisters last year; now the Metropolitan Museum is streaming a recording of that performance for free.
Max Vernon: Existential Life Crisis (Joe's Pub)
Max Vernon is a rising musical-theater composer who has proved equally adept at capturing the sounds of 1970s glam rock (The View Upstairs) and modern Korean bubblegum (KPOP). This 2019 Joe's Pub concert, directed by Ellie Heyman, features an impressive roster of guests, including Michael Longoria, Jo Lampert, Andy Mientus, Gianna Masi, Fancy Feast, Sophia Ramos, Helen Park and Leah Lane.
Cats in Quarantine
Harry Francis, who has appeared in multiple productions of Cats, has assembled 333 (!) alums of Andrew Lloyd Webber's feline spectacular for the most epic Jellicle Ball of the quarantine era, if not ever. Performing remotely, Cats veterans from the U.K., the U.S. and all around the world—France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Australia, South Korea, South Africa, the Netherlands, Canada, Russia, even the Royal Caribbean cruise line—re-create six minutes of Gillian Lynne's dynamically slinky original choreography in a gigantic video celebration. (Participants include three performers from the original London production and six from the original Broadway.) Some are alone, some are in small groups; some are in costumes, some in human-dancer togs; all are in the joyful moment. If you love the spirit of theater, this right here is catnip.
Kim David Smith Sings Kylie Minogue (Joe’s Pub)
As part of its Pride Month programming, Joe's Pub shares this 2018 show, in which the flirty, sly, dark-elfin Australian baritone Kim David Smith departs from his Weimar-inflected signature set, Morphium Kabarett, for a special salute to Aussie dance-pop icon Kylie Minogue. Tracy Stark is the musical director.
Soundstage (HERE)
The multimedia innovator Rob Roth’s shares a newly re-edited version of his 2018 HERE piece Soundstage (cowritten with Jason Napoli Brooks), which explores queer notions of the artistic muse with an eye toward the projections of previous generations of gay men onto female icons. The wonderful British actor Rebecca Hall (Vicky Cristina Barcelona) costars in an onscreen capacity; Roth and Hall will comment during the viewing party. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Emergency Release Fund and Black and Pink.
5, 6, 7, 8—DIE!
With his wicked witticisms, ardent social activism and cultivated mid-Atlantic accent—he sounds like Lauren Bacall in a saucy mood—Justin Sayre is an avatar of retroqueer cultivation. During quarantine, he has kept the camp fires burning with a monthly series of hilarious original fright-flick spoofs, performed on Zoom by top-drawer comic actors making the most of lo-tech costumes and effects. The latest, 5, 6, 7, 8—DIE!, borrows from sources that range from Dario Argento’s Suspiria to—horror of horrors—Dance Moms. The cast, directed by Tom DeTrinis, includes Lauren Weedman, Jeff Hiller, Sam Pancake, Ryan Garcia, Isaac Oliver, Drew Droege, Jenn Harris, Rob Maitner, Michael Cyril Creighton, Leslie-Ann Huff and Daniele Gaither. A donation of $20 is suggested, which viewers can send via Venmo (@SweetNellProd); a portion of the proceeds go to bail funds for Black Lives Matter protesters.
The Antonyo Awards (Broadway Black)
The Tony Awards are still in indefinite limbo, but Broadway Black steps up to fill some of the void with its own Juneteenth awards show, dedicated to celebrating the achievements of Black theater artists. The Antonyo Awards nominees are drawn from both Broadway and Off Broadway productions, and the acting categories are not separated by gender. Along with the competitive prizes, the evening features musical numbers and a Lifetime Achievement Award for the formidable actor Chuck Cooper. Among those scheduled to appear are Audra McDonald, Tituss Burgess, Alex Newell, LaChanze, Jordan E. Cooper, Teyonah Parris, James Monroe Iglehart, Jelani Alladin, Ephraim Sykes, Derrick Baskin, Nicolette Robinson, Christiani Pitts, Amber Iman, Shereen Pimentel, Kirsten Childs, Aisha Jackson, Griffin Matthews, Michael McElroy, Jocelyn Bioh and L Morgan Lee.
Jomama Jones: Black Light (Joe's Pub)
In this Joe's Pub show, recorded in 2018, Daniel Alexander Jones (Duat) inhabits his longtime alter ego, Jomama Jones—or does she inhabit him?—in a high-concept musical evening that reflects on a shattered mirror of black history. Jomama is a paradigm of R&B-diva grandeur circa 1982, with impeccable posture and elocution that bespeak an old-school black-star dignity. It’s a pleasure to bask in Jones’s sequined, oracular presence, especially when Jones allows us to see the pain and labor behind the all-but-impervious diva’s self-fashioning.
The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes, Vol. 4—Lockdown!
The Chicago camp outfit Hell in a Handbag Productions presents the fourth episode in its series of Golden Girls homages. In this first online edition, written by and starring Handbag honcho David Cerda, the Florida foursome is forced to spend 30 days in quarantine together after Blanche is exposed to Legionnaires’ disease. Spenser Davis directs an all-male cast of eight. Tickets cost $20, which lets you watch the video anytime before August 15.
Offstage: Opening Night (New York Times)
The New York Times presents the first edition of its new digital series, which offers performances and discussions about how the theater world is adjusting to the great pause. Cast members from Broadway’s Company, including Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone, sing the show’s opening number; Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill) and Mare Winningham (Girl from the North Country) perform songs from their suspended shows, and Mary-Louise Parker shares a monologue from The Sound Inside, which played earlier in the season. Times writers set up the prerecorded segments and talk with subjects including Slave Play author Jeremy O. Harris, Moulin Rouge! choreographer Sonya Tayeh and Six creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. Newly added to the program is an introductory panel discussion with Adrienne Warren, Daniel J. Watts, Celia Rose Gooding and director Kenny Leon about the impact of the global protest movement.
Lea Delaria: Fuck Love (Joe's Pub)
Few singers have the sheer macho swagger of DeLaria, who rose to fame as a butcher-than-thou stand-up comic and Broadway star (On the Town), and has more recently earned a host of new acolytes as Big Boo on Orange Is the New Black. As a jazz vocalist, she has tough-guy sell and a penchant for scat. In this 2019 set she serves up anti-Valentine fare, joined by guest artists Adina Verson, Emily Tarver and Vicci Martinez and the Village Voices.
Martha Graham Cracker (Joe’s Pub)
In this Pride Month offering, filmed at Joe's Pub in 2019, the hirsute drag queen Martha Graham Cracker—the creation of Dito van Reigersberg, who cofounded Philadelphia’s excellent Pig Iron Theatre Company—and her four-piece band offer rollicking alt-cabaret shenanigans through songs by artists including Prince, Lady Gaga, Black Sabbath and Nina Simone. The virtual tip jar is Venmo (@DitoVanR).
Terrence McNally: Every Act of Life (American Masters)
Terrence McNally, who died on March 24 from complications related to the coronavirus, was a leading figure in American theater for decades: His plays included Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, The Lisbon Traviata, Love! Valour! Compassion!, Master Class, The Ritz and A Perfect Ganesh; his musicals include Ragtime, Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Full Monty, The Rink and Anastasia. In his honor, and to celebrate Pride Month—McNally was openly gay, and wrote about gay characters throughout his career—PBS is making its 2019 American Masters documentary about him available for streaming through August 31. The doc includes interviews with the four-time Tony Award winner (and 2019 Lifetime Achievement Tony winner) himself as well as with F. Murray Abraham, Christine Baranski, Tyne Daly, Edie Falco, Nathan Lane, Angela Lansbury, Audra McDonald, Rita Moreno, Billy Porter, Chita Rivera and more.
Fix it, Black Girl (Actors Theatre of Louisville)
The Louisville-based poet, author and activist Hannah L. Drake curates this free night of spoken word poetry, essays and songs that celebrate resistance and resilience. The cast includes Drake as well as local artists Erica Denise, Janelle Renee Dunn, Robin G, Sujotta Pace and Kala Ross.
Micheal Feinstein: The Music of Irving Berlin (Live with Carnegie Hall)
Carnegie Hall continues its online series with a live concert-and-interview set by venue habitué Michael Feinstein, the popular and polished standard-bearer of American song. This episode salutes the master tunesmith Irving Berlin, the man behind such all-time earworms as "Alexander’s Ragtime Band,” “Puttin' on the Ritz,""White Christmas" and "There's No Business Like Show Business." Along for the ride are big-time Broadway guest stars Kelli O'Hara, Cheyenne Jackson and Tony Yazbeck.
LAPA (The Brick)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with a genre-bending abstract work by the early–20th century Russian experimentalist Daniil Kharms, directed by Timothy Scott and Nicolás Noreña for Brooklyn’s The Million Underscores. The show, which engages with questions of dreaming and industrialization, premiered at the Brick on March 11 before the pandemic curtailed its run.
Send for the Million Men (HERE)
In this 2014 piece, Joseph Silovsky revisits the nation-dividing Sacco and Vanzetti murder trial of the 1920s in an inegenious production that employs found materials, robotics, puppetry and projections. “Don’t seek clarity in the shambolic, outstanding Send for the Million Men,” wrote Helen Shaw in her Time Out review. “Silovsky is mainly interested in the elusive quality of multiplying details, and even the work’s obvious synergy with current events remains diffident and sly. The scrappy-magical, shaggy-dog chaos builds to an ending in which Silovsky cedes the stage to Vanzetti’s lyrical prison letters, some of the greatest, angriest works written on American justice.”
Mommie Dearest (Scripts Gone Wild)
Camp guardians Charles Busch (The Confession of Lily Dare), Del Shores (Sordid Lives) and Josh Grannell (a.k.a. San Francisco drag queen Peaches Christ) star in a live reading of the 1981 classic Mommie Dearest, about Hollywood royalty whose daughter treats the beautiful dresses she buys her like dishrags. Proceeds benefit the Trevor Project.
Scraps (Matrix Theatre Company)
Joseph Stern’s Matrix Theatre Company has been a staple of Los Angeles’s small-theater scene since the 1970s, and in the past decade it has focused on theater that actively engages with questions of race. To rise to the current moment, the company is now streaming its 2019 West Coast premiere production of Geraldine Inoa’s Scraps. The first hour looks at four young adults in Bed-Stuy, a few months after an unarmed friend was killed by the police; the last third takes a sharp tonal swerve into the surreal, superheated nightmare of an eight-year-old boy battered by pain about the future that awaits him. At its best, this bold play has the urgent appeal of a passionate voice screaming to be heard. Stevie Walker-Webb directs a cast that includes Stan Mayer, Tyrin Niles, Ashlee Olivia, Damon Rutledge, Ahkei Togun and Denise Yolén.
Disposable Men (HERE)
In Disposable Men, James Scruggs explores the monstrous depiction of black men in American film and culture. Astutely employing dark humor and a panoptic array of video projections, Scruggs offers a pointed account of denigration in the media and on the streets. The high quality of the design is matched by Scrugg’s performance, and the show’s finale, in which the audience participates in a re-creation of the infamous death of Amadou Diallo, is hard to forget.
Destructo Snack, USA (The Brick)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with Sarah Graalman and Brick leader Theresa Buchheister’s wacky exploration of gender performance, filmed in 2012 at the East Village’s late, lamented Incubator Arts Project. The stream is free, but donations benefit the Marsha P Johnson Institute.
June Is Bustin’ In All Over (Kritzerland)
The actor, writer and producer Bruce Kimmel has been an essential font of show tunes for decades, notably as the force behind the labels Bay Cities, Varese Sarabande, Fynsworth Alley and now Kritzerland. Since 2010, he has also assembled monthly cabaret shows with high-level casts, most recently at Feinstein’s Upstairs at Vitello’s. The cast of this virtual version includes Brent Barrett, Kerry O’Malley, Christiane Noll, Daniel Bellusci, Hartley Powers, Sami Staitman, Adrienne Stiefel and Robert Yacko; Kimmel is the host, and Richard Allen serves as musical director.
Chita: A Legendary Celebration
One of the great Broadway leading ladies of all time, Chita Rivera came to New York in the early 1950s, and the rest is razzle-dazzle history: starring roles in the original casts of West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie and Chicago; 10 Tony nominations (and two wins); the 2002 Kennedy Center Honors. She’s often called a legend, but she’s determinedly real. In tonight’s live-only fundraiser, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is streaming a recording of the 2013 concert evening Chita: A Legendary Celebration, recorded at the August Wilson Theatre when Rivera was a mere 80 years old. Written by the late Terrence McNally and directed by Graciele Daniele, the event features performances by Rivera, Tommy Tune and Ben Vereen, as well as a video appearance by the great Broadway tunesmith John Kander. The BC/EFA broadcast also includes new interviews with Rivera, conducted remotely by Richard Ridge.
Let’s Stay (in) Together: A Benefit to Support the Apollo Theater
This concert benefit for Harlem’s historic Apollo Theater centers on performances of songs by such past Apollo stars as Patti Labelle and Steve Wonder. It includes appearances by Celisse Henderson, Dionne Warwick, Kool & the Gang, Michael McDonald, Vernon Reid, Gary Clark Jr., Ziggy Marley, Keb’ Mo’, Lil Buck and Jon Boogz, Marc Bamuthi Joseph, Doug E. Fresh, Teddy Riley, “Captain” Kirk Douglas (of the Roots), Robert Randolph, Infinity’s Song, Ray Chew, Warren Haynes, Roy Wood Jr. and DJ Reborn.
Silas Farley: Songs from the Spirit (Metropolitan Museum of Art)
The Metropolitan Museum of Art streams a recording of Silas Farley’s site-specific dance piece Songs from the Spirit, which was performed in the museum’s galleries in March, 2019. The piece, which explores questions of bondage and grace, is set to traditional spirituals as well as new songs written by inmates at San Quentin State Prison. Dancers Cassia Farley, Rachel Hutsell, James Shee, Taylor Stanley, Claire Kretzschmar, and Alizah Wilson are joined by soprano Kelly Griffin and tenor Robert May.
Lady Bunny: Cuntagious
The shameless drag legend, nightlife pioneer and Wigstock founder Lady Bunny responds to the pandemic as only she can: with a potty-mouthed comedy special. Beneath her trademark towering wigs, Bunny knows her mind and isn't afraid to say what's on it. Expect irreverent humor and multiple changes of costume. Tickets cost $10.
Cirque du Soleil: Best of Contortion
As part of its ongoing CirqueConnect series, the Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers an hour-long special that focuses on body-bending, eye-popping acts of contortion from past shows including Luzia, Alegría and O.
Breaking the Waves (Opera Philadelphia)
Opera Philadelphia presents the broadcast premiere, in full, of its acclaimed 2016 adaptation of Lars von Trier’s brutally bleak 1996 film about a pious woman who degrades herself sexually at the request of her paralyzed husband. The composer is Brooklyn’s Missy Mazzoli—a rare woman composer in the world of opera—and the librettist Royce Vavrek. Soprano Kiera Duffy and baritone John Moore play the lead roles in a performance conducted by Steven Osgood.
I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been (54 Below At Home)
Feinstein’s/54 Below has been streaming shows from its archives, but this one is different: a live-from-home edition of a series conceived and hosted by Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof), in which Broadway performers get a chance to dreamcast themselves in parts they will probably never get to play. Performers include Elizabeth Stanley, Julia Murney, Drew Gehling, Nicholas Barasch, Robyn Hurder, Samantha Massell, Isabelle McCalla, Jelani Remy, Kirsten Scott, Matthew Scott and Nik Walker. Ben Caplan serves as musical director.
Detestable Films
Contemptible Entertainment shares six short films by the provocative misanthropist playwright Neil LaBute (reasons to be pretty). The casts include Julia Stiles, Marin Ireland, Adam Brody, Keith David and Thomas Sadoski.
ZviDance: On the Road
In this show, presented at Joe's Pub by Dance Now in 2019, Israeli-American contemporary choreographer Zvi Gotheiner reprises a work inspired by Jack Kerouac's novel and his company's retracing of its narrator's cross-country journey. His multimedia piece, performed by four dancers, is set to music by Jukka Rintamki and features Americana-themed video by Joshua Higgason.
Ballet Hispánico: CARMEN.maquia and Club Havana
Lincoln Center shares two works by the venerable Ballet Hispánico, which turns 50 this year. Pedro Ruiz’s Club Havana, is a celebration of Cuban dance including the conga, rumba, mambo and cha cha; Gustavo Ramírez Sansano's Carmen.maquia, which was the company’s first evening-length narrative ballet, is based on the classic Bizet opera and incorporates Spanish paso doble and flamenco.
The Gifts You Gave to the Dark (Irish Repertory Theatre)
After its success earlier this month with a virtual revival of Brian Friel’s Molly Sweeney, the Irish Rep now launches an entire summer season of online offerings. Starting things off is the world premiere of The Gifts You Gave to the Dark, a short play written by Darren Murphy in response to the current crisis and directed by the Abbey Theatre’s Caitríona McLaughlin. Marty Rea plays a man who, while confined to his sickbed in Belfast by COVID-19, telephones his dying mother in Dublin to share a memory of a day they once spent together. Marie Mullen, who won a 1998 Tony for The Beauty Queen of Leenane, plays the older woman; Seán McGinley completes the cast. The play will remain viewable for free on YouTube through October.
Pussy Fright!
With his wicked witticisms, ardent social activism and cultivated mid-Atlantic accent—he sounds like Lauren Bacall in a saucy mood—Justin Sayre is an avatar of retroqueer cultivation. The Zoom reading of his zany Hitchcock spoof The Ducks last month was an absolute hoot, Now he is keeping the camp fires burning with another black comedy: Pussy Fright!, in which Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Tom Lenk plays a sad heiress whose plan to leave her fortune to her cat gets her entangled in multiple webs of nefarious intrigue. The cast, directed by Tom DeTrinis, includes some of America’s funniest actors: Larry Owens (A Strange Loop), Drew Droege, Jeff Hiller, Rob Maitner, Sam Pancake, Ryan Garcia, Leslie-Ann Huff and Jenn Harris as the cat. Viewers can donate via Venmo (@PussyFright) to benefit the Los Angeles Gay and Lesbian Center and New York’s Ali Forney Center.
Mark Morris Dance Group: Dance On!
Mark Morris and his joyous ensemble spread a little light in the darkness of isolation with a special Zoom program that includes the premieres of four short works choreographed by the inventive modern dance master. Rehearsed and filmed remotely, the pieces are Lonely Waltz (set to Maurice Ravel’s La Valse), Lonely Tango (set to piano music by Erik Satie), Anger Dance (set to music by Henry Cowell) and Sunshine (set to Gene Autrey’s recording of “You Are My Sunshine”).
Shakespeare Sonnet Marathon (Irondale Ensemble)
Brooklyn’s Irondale Ensemble assembled more than 100 participants on April 23 for an eight-hour Zoom session in honor of Shakespeare’s 456th birthday. Performers range from famous actors and Irondale performers to amateur volunteers, each of whoms deliver their choice of 14-liners from among the Bard’s 154 sonnets. Well-known participants include Ralph Fiennes (Sonnet 129 at 2:09), Lea DeLaria (Sonnet 8 at 7:07), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Sonner 23 at 1:34), Cady Huffman (Sonnet 60 at 2:40), Michael Musto (Sonnet 30 at 0:50), American Ballet Theatre's James Whiteside (Sonnet 20 at 1:05) and Sopranos actor John Ventimiglia (Sonnet 116 at 6:05–6:09), who amusingly doesn't realize that he's live for the first few minutes he's on. Musical settings are provided by Rufus Wainwright (Sonnet 20 at 4:12) and Kenyon Phillips (sonnet 66 at 0:47). Irondale cofounder Jim Niesen presides, with supassing gentleness, over most of the event.
Bombshell in Concert
Whether you loved it, hated it, loved to hate it, hated to love it or maintained a studious feigned indifference to it, the behind-the-Broadway-scenes NBC series Smash was the talk of the theater world for its two stormy seasons in 2012 and 2013. What everyone agrees about is that the musical numbers that Hairspray’s Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman wrote for its show-within-a-show, the Marilyn Monroe biomusical-in-progress Bombshell, were consistently pretty great. In 2015, Smash’s cast gathered at the Minskoff Theatre to perform those songs in a sold-out concert co-directed by Wittman and choreographer Joshua Bergasse; everything clicked, the audience went wild and the Actors Fund raised $800,000. Now People adds to the tally by streaming a recording of that electric night as an Actors Fund benefit. Renée Zellweger introduces the program, and at intermission the acerbic Julie Klausner hosts a live virtual reunion with cast members Megan Hilty, Katharine McPhee, Debra Messing, Christian Borle, Leslie Odom Jr., Jeremy Jordan, Andy Mientus, Jack Davenport, Jaime Cepero, Will Chase, Brian d’Arcy James, Ann Harada, Krysta Rodriguez and Wesley Taylor. Tune in and get Smashed.
The Drama Desk Awards
The Tonys may be in a state of indefinite suspension, but their cousins the Drama Desks—like the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Awards and the Lucille Lortel Awards before them—are moving forward after a two-week postponement. NY1’s Frank DiLella hosts an hourlong special in support of the Actors Fund; the virtual presenters include Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Tituss Burgess, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Andrew Rannells, Jane Krakowski, Cynthia Nixon, Santino Fontana, Ashley Park, Susan Stroman, Ali Stroker, Beanie Feldstein and James Corden. In addition to this year’s awards in 42 categories, the Drama Desks’ inaugural lifetimes achievement honor will be awarded posthumously to Hal Prince, after whom it will henceforth be named.
Natalie Joy Johnson: The Annual NJJ Birthday Show
Gutsy musical-theater neodiva Johnson (Kinky Boots) had a cabaret breakthrough with 2011's Relentless at Joe's Pub, and has been rocking New York City nightlife ever since. Even inquartantine, her birthday extravaganza promises to be a rollicking night of song, sex and showbiz excess.