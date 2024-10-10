A festival celebrating all things pozole is coming to Brooklyn

One of Mexico’s most storied dishes is pozole. Dating back to pre-hispanic Mexico, the chile-spiked stew is made from hominy and meat, typically chicken or pork, and garnished every which way, including shredded lettuce or cabbage, chili peppers, onions and slices of radishes. As a way to close out Hispanic Heritage Month, a number of local and international chefs and over 100 spirit brands are coming together for a pozole fest like no other.

On Thursday, October 17, Bowl of ‘Zole is returning to Industry City. For its fourth year, over 20 chefs are cooking up their own signature spin on the dish, sharing storied family recipes to spooning up modern interpretations. Past variations have included pozole oysters and dumplings, plus vegan variations. For liquid courage, over 120 spirits, including mezcal, tequila and sotol, will be available for sipping while you slurp.

Hungry? Here are the lineup of chefs:

General admission tickets start at $55. VIP goers can expect early access to mix and mingle with chefs and spirits producers, plus swag bags filled with goodies from Anova Culinary, including their sous vide, Anova Precision Cooker Nano.