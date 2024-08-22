A free outdoor movie series is hitting Prospect Heights next month

It's not fall quite yet but, as the weather turns crispy we, paradoxically, want to spend even more time outdoors—and there's quite nothing like catching a classic rom-com or cult movie while out in the open in New York.

Although many summer outdoor movie screenings have come and gone, Pacific Park in Prospect Heights is gearing up to showcase a roster of films every Thursday this September. Movies will start showing at sunset and—best part!—they will all be free to attend.

Keep in mind that the event operates on a first-come, first-served basis, so you'll want to get there early to secure yourself a prime viewing spot on the lawn.

Here is the schedule of screenings:

September 5: 10 Things I Hate About You

September 12: Some Like it Hot

September 19: Past Lives – Theme: Indie

September 26: Matilda

If you're looking for more things to do in the great outdoors, check out our lists of best outdoor art pieces in New York, free outdoor theater options and, of course, the best outdoor dining restaurants in town. Enjoy fresh air without freezing while you can!