If you're anything like us, you just can't enough of the various holiday markets that take over New York as winter rolls in.

We've got great news: a brand-spanking new one is scheduled to open in Dumbo on November 20, which is just a few days away.

Dubbed Winter by Empire, the pop-up and holiday experience will take over the shopping complex Empire Stores at 53-83 Water Street, along Brooklyn Bridge Park in Dumbo. Yes, that's where our very own Time Out Market is!

The winter wonderland will feature a well-rounded experience within its custom-built outdoor unit within the mall’s courtyard. Expect delectable offerings from local vendors like La Newyorkina and Buttercup Bake Shop and beautiful finds from New York City-based businesses as well, making holiday shopping that much easier.

Also on site will be a heated, outdoor bar operated in partnership with Cecconi's Dumbo (the full-fledged restaurant calls Empire Stores home as well) serving hot cocoa all throughout the day and cocktails after sunset.

Don’t forget to check out the luxury gingerbread house and full-size snow globe on the fifth-floor rooftop at Time Out Market—it’s the perfect Instagram shot.

The best part of it all? Winter by Empire will actually stay open all year long, stripping itself of holiday decor once January comes around but still offering some pretty awesome activities and activations on that stretch of town.

While we're on the subject, we're delighted to remind you that New York is, indeed, the global capital of holiday markets. After all, Yelp just named the Union Square Holiday Market the very best one of its kind in all of America while a new study zeroed in on the shops at Bryant Park, crowning the site the top Christmas market in the world. We're, of course, very proud.