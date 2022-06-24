An adult lemonade stand just opened on Governors Island

It's official: Governors Island is the place to be this summer.

In addition to a hidden lavender farm, luxury glamping, a new beach club, a luxury spa and a herd of sheep (yes, you read that right), the area is now home to a kickass adult lemonade stand.

Fishers Island Lemonade will actually pop up at Taco Vista this weekend through the end of July and visitors will get to buy both Fishers Island Lemonade and its frozen slushies (available in pitchers as well) throughout the next few weeks. All these on-island activities require some hydration, after all.

You will find the stand right in the grassy area right outside of Taco Vista, to the right of the ferry.

Photograph: T.S. Evering

For those of you unfamiliar with the company: hailing from (where else) Fishers Island, New York, Fishers Island Lemonade is a canned cocktail made with vodka and barrel-aged whiskey. Needless to say, it is refreshingly delicious and might become this year's "drink of summer," after all.

If the sweet delicacy isn't enough to cool you down, consider spending some time inside the two outdoor infinity pools that just opened on Governors Island. The sprawling bodies of water look over Manhattan, Brooklyn and New Jersey and each features proprietary underwater hydro seats and loungers that massage, relax, increase lymphatic circulation and revitalize the body and mind.

We told you Governors Island is this season's go-to!