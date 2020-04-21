Bring home a taste of Time Out Market New York restaurants

Even during this moment of Time In, New Yorkers still want to experience everything the city offers: cocktails from the best bar in the world, books from the library, museum tours and so much more. While we’re admittedly biased, we miss our Time Out Market New York, which temporarily closed nearly a month ago. Like you, we can’t wait to walk into our favorite restaurants and bars to savor that one dish or cocktail we dream about. But one thing helping us pass the time is ordering delivery and takeout from Time Out Market eateries (there’s only so much sourdough we can bake and stuff our faces with). What arrives at our doorsteps is a sliver of the very best the city offers—something we can always expect from New York.

While the artfully-decorated orders of avocado toast are on hold, Avocaderia has pivoted in these times to become a bodega where you can order groceries online. You’re still getting what they’re known for: healthy and fresh eating all day long.

If we can’t tear into Bessou’s perfectly-fried chicken karaage at the Time Out Market or the restaurant’s original Noho location, we’ll order it—and the rest of the Japanese homestyle-cooking—to our doorsteps. You can also order DIY meal kits or the comforting bento bowls (they’ll also donate one meal to a child in need for each meal purchased).

The chocolate babka here feels like quintessential New York fare. But Breads Bakery’s wide array of pastries always hits the spot with seasonal specials that keep us surprised (and satiated).

When breakfast somehow blurs into dinner, there’s no shame in devouring Clinton St. Baking Company’s famous blueberry pancakes. The the only thing that could possibly be better? A long lazy brunch IRL with our friends so we can share all our favorite dishes.

Everyone seems to have a baking project on their bucket list these days, but when our sweet tooth has a hankering, we know Cookie Do’s fun desserts hit the spot.

A bowl of comforting pasta is something we crave at all times. While we can’t watch the chefs lovingly folding, cutting and shaping each piece of dough before our own eyes, FELICE is offering delivery from its two Upper East Side restaurants.

Your Thai takeout game just got elevated if you order from Fish Cheeks. Unlike your typical watered down curry or overly sweet pad Thai, the seafood-centric menu here doesn’t hold back on bold, vibrant flavors. Pro tip: while we don’t see our beloved coconut crab curry on the menu, you can’t go wrong with the corn salad.

Leave fried chicken to the kitchen at Jacob’s Pickles. After all, they’ve gotten it down to a science: the poultry is crispy on the outside and juicy inside with portions that will feed you for days.

Pizza is part of every New Yorker’s diet whether it’s a late-night snack or delivered to our apartments (and devoured on our couches within minutes). The pies from Juliana’s always make us feel right at home.

Loco Coco’s Purple Rain acai bowl or a magical blue latte could brighten anyone’s day with its Technicolor array of tropical fruits—plus, the plant-based bites give us a boost of energy and vitamins we could all use more of these days.

The King of Meat hasn’t slowed down during these delivery-centric days (his burger blends at Shake Shack and Minetta Tavern are still available). But if you’re looking to cook at home, Goldbelly is offering some of the best-selling cuts of meat like a dry-aged tomahawk that would satisfy any carnivore.