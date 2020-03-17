World’s best bar Dante launches delivery and takeout during coronavirus shutdown

Like many other New Yorkers, we’re also social distancing these days in our apartments. Everyone is cooking more than ever before, and we’re supporting restaurants by ordering delivery and even purchasing gifts cards and merch.

The state government has also made it easier for all of us, at least temporarily, to drink well at home (and thus supporting restaurants and bars that depend on liquor sales to boost their bottom line). Lucky for us, Dante, the beloved Greenwich Village institution and best bar in the world, is now offering its award-winning cocktails for delivery and takeout. It's available 10am-10pm Sunday-Wednesday and 10am-midnight Thursday-Saturday by phone and online.

Photography: Steve Freihon

Bottle service at home anyone? For $85, you can get pre-batched martinis: the Olivette (Grey Goose vodka, Bombay Sapphire gin, Noilly Prat, St. Germain and olive bitters), Martinez (Otto’s Athens vermouth, Old Duff Genever, maraschino, Boker’s Bitters) and Rose Petal (Hendrick’s gin, Reyka vodka, martini ambrato, lychee, Peychaud’s, rosewater). Each bottle serves 10—though if you’re quarantining and avoiding crowds, it’ll just mean you willl have to sip a few.

Dante's extensive negroni cocktail program is included in the limited-time menu. You can also order a sbagliato (basically a lower ABV negroni sans gin), Americano, gin and tonic, Bloody Mary and even a simple vodka soda, among others.

Photography: Steve Freihon

On Tuesday, however, the State Liquor Authority clarified that businesses could not sell alcohol without food, which rules out many of our best bars in the city. Dante’s food menu includes items like burrata with roasted beets and pappardelle with wild boar.

Dante is located at 79-81 MacDougal St., New York, NY 10012.

Here’s the full menu below:

Dante Food Menu

Daytime

Banana bread

Pastries

Biscotti

Snacks

Marcona almonds 6

Olives 6

Cheese and crackers 12

Salads

(Proteins available to be added. - hot smoked salmon 8, chicken 8, steak 12)

Hot smoked salmon, baby gem, avocado and croutons 22

Buratta, roasted beets and herbs 18

Citrus salad, bitter leaves olives and fennel 15

Mains

Steak, veggies and porcini butter 28

Baby Chicken, braised peppers 35

Fish of the day braised broccoli rabe, gigantic beans and chili 28

Pappardelle with wild boar 24

Meatballs, pecorino and ciabatta 14/21

Dessert

Tiramisu 12

Orange Cake and Chocolate Mousse 12

Dante Drinks Menu

Cocktails $10 (+ $1 to God's Love We Deliver)

Sbagliato

Aperol Spritz

Gin & Tonic

Bicicletta

Garibaldi

Americano

Margarita Royale

Bloody Mary

Salty Dog

Vodka Soda

Non alcoholic

Fluffy OJ

Fluffy Grapefruit

Daily green juice

Bottle Service $85 (10 cocktails per serving)

Olivette Martini

Martinez Martini

Rose Petal Martini

Photography: Steve Freihon