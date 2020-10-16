How much fierceness can you pack into a single virtual concert? The creators of Divas for Democracy will test that limit with the new show, a glossy one-night-only event on October 18 that features big-time Broadway leading ladies singing musical-theater showstoppers side by side with major drag stars lip-synching their vocals.

The show has an amazing lineup. Shoshana Bean, Broadway's second Elphaba, fly high in Wicked's "Defying Gravity" with lip service by Brook Lynn Hytes, the Season 11 runner-up on RuPaul's Drag Race. Tony winner Beth Leavel and Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon get off their butts for Gypsy's "Some People." Original Chicago star Chita Rivera and the cast of the show's suspended Broadway production sing "Cell Block Tango" while a bevy of merry drag murderesses slay it in their own unique ways.

And that's a sampling. Time Out is proud to be able to share an exclusive full set list of the musical numbers in Divas for Democracy, which you can find below. It's a diva smorgasbord.

Divas for Democracy will stream once and once only on StageIt at 8pm EDT (5pm PDT) on Sunday, October 18. Proceeds from the 80-minute event will benefit Drag Out the Vote, an organization that helps LGBTQ+ voters make their voices heard. You can buy tickets here for whatever price you choose to pay.

Chita Rivera | Photograph: Laura Marie Duncan

Hosted by Entertainment Tonight’s Keltie Knight and RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Nina West, the event has a fabulous roster of entertainers. In addition to those mentioned, the Broadway vocalists are Lea Salonga, Stephanie J. Block, Nikki M. James, Eden Espinosa, Jenn Collela, Chilina Kennedy and Keala Settle. The lip-sync team includes West, Valentina, Brita Filter, Jujubee, Cynthia Lee Fontaine, Shuga Cain, Honey Davenport, Jasmine Rice LaBeija and NYC favorites Marti Gould Cummings and Pixie Aventura.

Celebrities slated to make cameo appearances include Cyndi Lauper, Harvey Fierstein, Cheyenne Jackson, Andrews Rannells, Allison Janney, James Monroe Iglehart, Annaleigh Ashford, L Morgan Lee, Michelle Visage, Bianca Del Rio, Shangela, Mila Jam, Brendan Jordan, Tommy Martinez, as well as politicians Danica Roem, Sam Park, Malcom Kenyatta, Ritchie Torres and Chasten Buttigeig. Josh Rhodes and Lee Wilkins direct, and Stephen Oremus is the music supervisor.

Complete set list for Divas for Democracy:

Stephanie J. Block / Nina West: "Get Out and Stay Out" (9 to 5)

Shoshana Bean / Brook Lynn Hytes: "Defying Gravity" (Wicked)

Jenn Colella and Chilina Kennedy / Pixie Aventura and Marti Gould Cummings: "I Will Never Leave You" (Side Show)

Beth Leavel / Jinkx Monsoon: "Some People" (Gypsy)

Eden Espinosa / Valentina: "Rainbow High" (Evita)

Company: "Raise Your Voice" (Sister Act)

Nikki M. James / Brita Filter: "Don’t Rain on My Parade" (Funny Girl)

Lea Salonga with pianist Our Lady J: "Over the Rainbow" (The Wizard of Oz)

Keala Settle and company: "This Is Me" (The Greatest Showman)

Chita Rivera, the cast of Broadway's Chicago and company: "Cell Block Tango" (Chicago)

Trailer for Divas for Democracy:

