The best live theater to stream online this week
Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events streaming online today
The pandemic crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down for at least the rest of 2020, and the ban on large gatherings in New York currently extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret events from across the country (and around the world) that you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and worthy charities. Scroll past the day-by-day listings to find events that have already premiered but can still be seen for a limited time. We update this page on a weekly basis.
Click on these links to go directly to the sections in question:
Metropolitan Opera
7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Click here for this week's complete schedule, which is devoted to operas by Gaetano Donizetti.
Stars in the House
8pm EDT / 1am BST
Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health, and surprise virtual visitors are common. Donations benefit the Actors Fund. You can find a schedule of guests here.
Working Theater: American Dreams
Various times (live only)
As the U.S. girds its loins for the upcoming election, Leila Buck’s interactive show American Dreams imagines a nationally televised game show in which the viewers (read: audiences) vote on who gets to be a citizen. Directed by Tamilla Woodard for Working Theater, the show is taking a virtual national tour over a six-week period, teaming with presenters across the country for nine short runs in succession. In addition to Buck herself, the cast includes Andre Ali Andre, India Nicole Burton, Jens Rasmussen, Imran Sheikh and Andrew Valdez. The current stop is Salt Lake Acting Company, where it plays through October 18 before returning to its Working Theater home base from October 20 through 25. The suggested price is $30 but tickets are on a sliding scale to accommodate all incomes.
The 74th Annual Tony Awards Nominations
Thursday noon EDT / 5pm BST
James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin) reveals the nominees for this year’s long-delayed Tony Awards at a live-streamed event on YouTube. They only cover about half of what was supposed to have been the 2019–20 Broadway season, but half a season is looking pretty good right now.
Catherine Cohen: Cabernet Cabaret
Thursday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)
Breakout comedic chanteuse Catherine Cohen, who co-hosts the podcast Seek Treatment, spent much of the shutdown period hosting a variety show from her bedroom as a "work from home edition" of her jam-packed weekly gig at Club Cumming, which features great lineups of comedians and other performers. Now she joins the venue’s virtual cabaret series with a biweekly online show. Tickets cost $10. (If you missed the first show last night, you’re in luck: It’s being rebroadcast this afternoon for the benefit of audiences in the U.K.)
Theatre for One: Here We Are
Thursday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (live only)
Each Thursday through September 24, actors and spectators are paired up for brief, free, one-on-one virtual encounters: solo shows for solo audiences. Theatre for One was created in 2010 by scenic designer Christine Jones, and returned in multiple locations in 2015; all eight of the world-premiere playlets in this virtual edition of the series have been written, directed, and designed by BIPOC women—including two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage—and all are performed by BIPOC artists. Read more about it here. To sign up for a slot, you must register in advance; reservations start on Monday mornings.
BAM: That Kindness: Nurses in their Own Words
Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for four days)
BAM and other theaters across the country stream the world premiere of a That Kindness, a docutheater work by the artist formerly known as Eve Ensler (The Vagina Monologues), who now goes by the single letter V. Drawn from interviews with real-life nurses, the show examines the challenges faced by healtyh-care workers during the Covid crisis. V directs a primo cast: Ed Blunt, Connie Britton, Rosario Dawson, Stephanie Hsu, LaChanze, Liz Mikel, Rosie O'Donnell, Billy Porter, Dale Soules, Marisa Tomei and Monique Wilson. In lieu of a ticket charge, donations to the Brooklyn Hospital Center Covid-19 Fund are suggested.
Irish Repertory Theatre: Give Me Your Hand
Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
After a successful summer season of virtual offerings, the Irish Rep returns with a slate for the fall. The second offering is a reunion of Give Me Your Hand, in which Dermot Crowley and Dearbhla Molloy—who performed the piece at the Irish Rep in 2012—read poems by Ireland's Paul Durcan, inspired by paintings in London’s National Gallery, and provide art-historical contexts for them. Jamie Beamish directs. Advance registration is required, and a donation of $25 is suggested for those who can afford it.
Irondale Theater: Color Between the Lines: Good Trouble
Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
Irondale Ensemble Project looks back at Brooklyn's 19th-century abolitionist movement in this collectively devised anthology of brief musical vignettes, which initially presented as part of the In Pursuit of Freedom project. Irondale is dividing an archival recording of its 2012 production into four 20-minute parts, streamed on successive weeks; each section is followed by a discussion led by cast member and co-creator Damen Scranton, with special guests including New York Attorney General Letitia James and Brooklyn Historical Society President Deborah Schwartz.
Radio Free Birdland: Kate Rockwell
Thursday 7pm EDT/ midnight BST (available for 30 days)
The midtown jazz venue Birdland welcomes music back to its stage in a twice-weekly concert series with a solid lineup of stars on its roster. There’s no audience, but the performers, suitably distanced from one another, have the benefit of professional sound and three cameras as they perform their live sets. (Each concert costs $20 and remains available on demand for a month after the premiere.) In this edition, Kate Rockwell—who was hilarious as the bubble-headed Karen in Broadway’s Mean Girls—surveys the musical-theater landscape of the 1980s in support of her album, Back to My Roots.
PTP/NYC: Far Away
Thursday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available through October 18)
PTP/NYC's 34th season comprises four virtual productions that reflect the company's commitment to both classics and new works. The final offering, directed by Cheryl Faraone, is Caryl Churchill’s short, sharp, shocking 2000 play Far Away, which braids three contrasting genres into a dystopian vision of a truly comprehensive world war. (It will be interesting to see how the company approaches the play’s spectacular central coup de théâtre.) The cast includes Ro Boddie, Nesba Crenshaw, Caitlin Duffy and Lilah May Pfeiffer. Viewing is free but donations are welcome, with a portion of proceeds going to the National Black Theatre.
Vineyard Theatre: Lessons in Survival
Thursday 8:30pm EDT / 1:30am BST (available for 18 hours)
The Commissary, a new group of 40 artists now collectively in virtual residence at Off Broadway’s Vineyard Theatre, presents the first week of Lessons in Survival, a new series conceived by Marin Ireland, Peter Mark Kendall, Tyler Thomas and Reggie D. White. In each installment, actors with earpieces channel historic speeches, interviews and conversations in real time, directed by Tyler Thomas. Eight performances and four live “open rehearsals” are scheduled for October, with free public forums on YouTube every Sunday to discuss the work. Single tickets start at $9; a $60 all-access pass will let you watch every episode on an extended viewing page (through November 15). Tonight’s open rehearsal features April Matthis, Reggie D. White, Sevrin Anne Mason, Adam Chanler-Berat, Brandon J. Dirden, Kristolyn Lloyd, Clarissa Marie Ligon and Nicole Lewis working through words by Bobby Seale, Angela Davis and others.
Prime Video: What the Constitution Means to Me
Friday
In What the Constitution Means to Me, writer-performer Heidi Schreck revisits her teenage years, when she earned money giving speeches about the U.S. Constitution, and examines the document's effect on women—such as one of her foremothers, a mail-order bride who came to a mysterious end. Oliver Butler directed the piece, with a cast that also includes Mike Iveson and two teenage girls with high-school debating experience. "Schreck has crafted a powerful argument that uses everything at hand: legal analysis, a dive into history, a consuming rage at sexual-assault statistics and her own very personal reasoning," wrote Helen Shaw in her five-star Time Out New York review. "Here is something that every citizen must see: It’s theater in the old sense, the Greek sense, a place where civic society can come together and do its thinking and fixing and planning." Today it premieres on Amazon’s Prime Video in a version that was filmed in full by director Marielle Heller (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) during the final week of its Broadway run. Read more about it here.
Public Theater: Shipwreck
Friday noon EDT / 5pm BST
From the fertile mind of Anne Washburn (Mr. Burns, a post-electric play) springs the new audio drama Shipwreck, in which a group of liberal friends gathered for dinner at an upstate farmhouse get tossed on the sharp rocks of candid conversation. Divided into four podcasts, all of which go live today, the piece is directed for the Public Theater by Saheem Ali, who also helmed the company’s four-part radio-play version of Richard II this summer. The very fine cast includes Raúl Esparza, Joe Morton, Mia Barron, Brooke Bloom, Phillip James Brannon, Rob Campbell, Sue Jean Kim, Jenny Jules, Bruce McKenzie, Jeremy Shamos, Rich Topol and Bill Camp as Donald Trump.
The Shows Must Go On!: Alfie Boe Live – The Bring Him Home Tour
Friday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for 48 hours)
Universal’s YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On! began by rolling out a different Andrew Lloyd Webber musical every week, then moved on to NBC’s live broadcasts of musicals. After a 10-week break, the series has now returned with a slate that focuses on British touring hits. The English singer-actor Alfie Boe is best known for playing Jean Valjean in 'Les Misérables', a role he has performed in the West End, on Broadway and in the 2010 25th-anniversary concert that was filmed for cinematic release (and can now be seen on BroadwayHD). In this 2012 concert performance, filmed at London's Royal Albert Hall, he lends his tenor to songs from 'Les Miz', 'West Side Story', 'Moulin Rouge' and 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang', as well as pop tunes and a medley of James Bond theme songs. Special special guests include the comedian and new 'Great British Bake Off' host Matt Lucas, the pop star Melanie C (née Sporty Spice) and the singer and songsmith Tom Fletcher.
Frigid New York: Frigid Fridays
Friday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST
Frigid’s weekly virtual variety show, hosted by Lucie Pohl from the company’s home base in the East Village’s Kraine Theater, is a melting pot of theater, comedy, storytelling and more. This week’s bill features, among other attractions, karaoke by McKylin Rowe, comedy by Amanda Van Nostrand and storytelling by Fish Out of Agua’s Michele Carlo. Tickets are pay-what-you-wish.
Isabella Rossellini: Sex and Consequences
Friday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
Silver-screen fascination object Isabella Rossellini (Blue Velvet) digs into questions of biodiversity and reproduction in an comedic 40-minute show (created with help from Paul Magid) that she is live-streaming from her own farm with cameo appearances by some of the animals there. A 20-minute talkback follows each of the four performances in the run, which ends on October 25. Tickets cost $15.
New Federal Theatre: From the Mississippi Delta
Friday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (through October 18)
Woodie King Jr.'s New Federal Theatre, which has been platforming the work of minorities in New York City for 50 years, presents highlights from its past in Octoberfest, a month-long series of Friday-night readings. Up this week is Endesha Ida Mae Holland’s From the Mississippi Delta, which chronicles the writer’s journey of self-discovery through the Civil Rights movement. Ed Smith directs a cast that comprises Brenda Denmark, Elain Graham and Verniece Turner. The reading is free but donations are welcome.
William TN Hall: Broadway to Beyoncé
Friday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
One of NYC’s most appealing piano-bar entertainers, British transplant William TN Hall has tickled keys and audiences alike at the Duplex, Brandy’s and Don’t Tell Mama for years. Now he shows off his versatility in a live, two-hour weekly set. Requests are welcome, as of course are tips (Venmo: @WilliamTNHall).
St. Ann’s Warehouse: Henry IV
Friday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available through October 22)
The English director Phyllida Lloyd found new angles on Shakespeare’s plays in the 2010s with a trilogy of all-female productions set in the confines of women’s prisons. After premiering at London’s Donmar Warehouse, all three made their way to New York’s St. Ann’s Warehouse, which is rolling out filmed versions of them this month. The second is a condensed version of both parts of Henry IV, starring Clare Dunne as Prince Hal, Sophie Stanton as Falstaff, Jade Anouka as Hotspur and the magnificent Harriet Walter in the title role. “Henry IV resonates intriguingly with motifs of punishment and rehabilitation,” wrote David Cote in his four-star 2015 Time Out review.“Repeated references to redeeming time, reforming oneself, paying debts or plucking glory from an enemy create a world in which power, honor and morality are currency, to be spent or saved—or robbed from someone else.” Lloyd, who directed the movies Mamma Mia! and The Iron Lady, filmed all three productions in front of live audiences in 2016, but the final edits also include footage from hand-held and GoPro footage, so expect something rather less static than the usual theater capture
Broadway Cares: Sticks & Stones
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available through October 20)
The biblical story of David and Goliath is filtered through a prism of teen bullying in Sticks & Stones, an original musical by John McDaniel and Scott Logsdon. In this enormous benefit concert, Joshua Colley plays the young slingshot prodigy and future statue inspiration, supported by some major Broadway talent—Audra McDonald and Javier Muñoz as David’s parents, George Salazar as King Saul, Mykal Kilgore as the prophet Samuel—and an international chorus of 135 performers. Proceeds benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and the Born This Way Foundation.
Playbill: Uncommon Women and Others
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for 24 hours)
Playbill marks what would have been the 70th birthday of the well-loved Broadway playwright Wendy Wasserstein (who died in 2006) with the three-day minifestival A Wendy Weekend: Three Nights, Three Plays, All Wendy, which includes readings of three of her most popular works, directed by Stan Zimmerman. Tickets cost $15, or $35 for all three shows; proceeds benefit TDF’s Wendy Wasserstein Project. Kicking things off tonight is the play that made Wasserstein’s early reputation: Uncommon Women and Others, a 1977 group portrait of eight alumnae of Mount Holyoke College, the Seven Sisters school that Wasserstein herself attended.
Cutting Ball Theater: Utopia
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available through November 15)
The veteran postmodern playwright Charles L. Mee (Orestes 2.0) has always been internet-friendly, going so far as to share the texts of all of his plays online, so it’s no surprise that he should be a player in the current virtual-theater moment. His newest work, Utopia, commissioned by San Francisco’s Cutting Ball Theater, looks at big life questions through the eyes of a nine-year-old girl in a café. Ariel Craft directs a cast of nine actors and myriad contemporary dancers in this experimentalist cross-disciplinary work. Tickets start at $20 per household.
City Garage: Othello/Desdemona
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available through October 14)
The experimental-theater company City Garage has been blowing minds in Santa Monica, California, since the 1980s. Now the company is sharing archival recordings of some of its best-received past productions. Its 2016 production of Othello/Desdemona, written by the company’s own Charles Duncombe and directed by Frédérique Michel, reimagines themes and characters from Shakespeare’s tragedy with an eye to modern life. Donations are welcome.
Frigid New York: The Reparations Show
8pm EDT / 1am BST
The Reparations Show, created by Kevin R. Free and Erez Ziv, is presented weekly by Frigid and hosted by a different BIPOC artist each week. Tickets are pay-what-you-will.
Mirrorbox Theatre: Night Launch
Friday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)
Based in Cedar Rapids, Mirrorbox Theatre bills itself as Iowa’s only company exclusively dedicated to presenting new plays in their state premieres. In its Out the Box series, the company presents free Zoom readings of contemporary plays every Friday night. This week’s selection, written and directed by the company’s own Cavan Hallman, is Night Launch, in which a woman tries to assemble the pieces of her broken childhood in Florida. Seating is limited and advance registration is required.
Together LA: A Virtual Stage Festival
Friday 10pm EDT / 3am BST
Alternative Theatre Los Angeles teams up with LA Stage Alliance to present a festival of short works created for digital performance by 34 local theater companies. Each piece is 10 minutes long; slates of them are bundled into 11 nights, spread out over three weeks and streamed on YouTube and Twitch. Viewing is free but registration is required and donations to Color of Change are suggested. Tonight’s penultimate episode includes playlets by Mara Shuster-Lefkowitz and Faith Imafidon, Jaime L. Robledo, Veronic Tjioe and David Pinski.
Theater of War: Antigone in Ferguson
Saturday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (live only)
The community-oriented Theater of War Productions specializes in combining classical texts with burning contemporary issues, including in its 2018 production Antigone in Ferguson (which returned for an encore run in 2019). Directed and adapted by Bryan Doerries in response to Michael Brown's 2014 death, the piece combines choral music, group discussions and readings from Sophocles' Antigone: the tale of a Theban woman confined to a cave by a tyrant who feels she protests too much. For this version, which spotlights police violence in Baltimore, the castt includes Tracie Thoms, Jason Isaacs, Willie Woodmore, Marjolaine Goldsmith, Nyasha Hatendi and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, as well soloists De-Rance Blaylock and Duane Martin Foster and the Antigone in Ferguson Choir. The event is free, but tickets must be reserved in advance.
Fabulous Fanny: The Songs and Stories of Fanny Brice
Saturday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (live only)
Fanny Brice was one of the biggest comedy stars of the first half of the 20th century, but if you know her today it’s probably through Barbra Streisand’s career-making portrayal of her in the musical Funny Girl. In this nostalgic solo show, which she has been performing for nearly a decade, Brice expert Kimberly Faye Greenberg shows off her Fanny through some of the Jewish-American star’s best-loved songs and routines. The director is Brian Childers, and Christopher McGovern accompanies Greenberg on piano. Tickets to the virtual version cost $10.
Music at the Mansion: KT Sullivan
Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
In the New Jersey series Music at the Mansion: Porch Edition, a socially distanced dinner-theater audience watches a cabaret show in person while viewers at home can catch it for $20. This edition features cabaret eminence and expert Great American Songbook interpreter KT Sullivan, who will perform a set that includes such favorites as “Thanks For the Memory”, “I’ll Be Seeing You” and “We’ll Meet Again.”
HBO: David Byrne’s American Utopia
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
The brain-expanding solo artist, musical magpie, erstwhile Talking Head and iconic oversize-suit wearer touches down on Broadway with a theatrical concert that includes songs from his best-selling 2018 album, American Utopia, as well as highlights from his vintage material. The joyous production features choreography by Big Dance Theater's Annie-B Parson and has been created with input from Alex Timbers (who directed Byrne's 2013 Imelda Marcos musical Here Lies Love). The production announced this week that it plans to return to Broadway next fall; meanwhile, you can catch it on HBO (or on Crave, if you’re in Canada) in a version filmed by Spike Lee.
Playbill: Isn’t It Romantic
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for 23 hours)
Playbill marks what would have been the 70th birthday of the well-loved Broadway playwright Wendy Wasserstein (who died in 2006) with the three-day minifestival A Wendy Weekend: Three Nights, Three Plays, All Wendy, which includes readings of three of her most popular works, directed by Stan Zimmerman. Tickets cost $15, and proceeds benefit TDF’s Wendy Wasserstein Project. Andrea Bowen and Lucy DeVito star as college friends trying to navigate the challenges of modern womanhood in the fest’s middle offering, the 1984 comedy Isn’t It Romantic. The supporting cast includes Amanda Bearse, Danny Lee Gomez, Ken Lerner, Mindy Sterling and Raviv Ullman (with The Facts of Life’s Mindy Cohn reading the stage directions).
Metropolitan Playhouse: Representing T.A. Buck
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for four days)
The dramatic archaeologists of the Metropolitan Playhouse present Michèle LaRue in a one-act comey by Edna Ferber, followed by a talkback.
CyberTank: Rule of 7x7
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
The Tank rolls on with another virtual episode of its amusing long-running series, in which seven playwrights whip up one 10-minute play apiece—having each also contributed one “rule” that all seven plays must incorporate. Conceiver-producer Brett Epstein plays host; a $10 donation is suggested, and reservations are required. (The show is performed live again tomorrow night.)
Together LA: A Virtual Stage Festival
Saturday 10pm EDT / 3am BST
Alternative Theatre Los Angeles teams up with LA Stage Alliance to present a festival of short works created for digital performance by 34 local theater companies. Each piece is 10 minutes long; slates of them are bundled into 11 nights, spread out over three weeks and streamed on Twitch. Viewing is free but registration is required and donations to Color of Change are suggested. Tonight’s final episode includes playlets by Judith Leora, Marguerite French, Jerry Lambert, Ann James and the Actors Co-op Theatre Company.
Fabulous Fanny: The Songs and Stories of Fanny Brice
Sunday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)
Fanny Brice was one of the biggest comedy stars of the first half of the 20th century, but if you know her today it’s probably through Barbra Streisand’s career-making portrayal of her in the musical Funny Girl. In this nostalgic solo show, which she has been performing for nearly a decade, Brice expert Kimberly Faye Greenberg shows off her Fanny through some of the Jewish-American star’s best-loved songs and routines. The director is Brian Childers, and Christopher McGovern accompanies Greenberg on piano. Tickets to the virtual version cost $10.
Playbill: The Heidi Chronicles
Sunday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for 23 hours)
Playbill marks what would have been the 70th birthday of the well-loved Broadway playwright Wendy Wasserstein (who died in 2006) with the three-day minifestival A Wendy Weekend: Three Nights, Three Plays, All Wendy, which includes readings of three of her most popular works, directed by Stan Zimmerman. Tickets cost $15, and proceeds benefit TDF’s Wendy Wasserstein Project. The final offering is The Heidi Chronicles, Wasserstein’s episodic, observational 1988 play that follows a feminist art historian through 25 years of American cultural shifts. (It won both the Pulitzer Prize and the Tony for Best Play.) Lucy DeVito plays the title role, backed by a cast that includes Amanda Bearse, Andrea Bowen, Ryan J. Duncan, Danny Lee Gomez, Allie Gonino, Vanessa Marano, Melody Peng, Mindy Sterling, Raviv Ullman and Natalie Whittle. A talkback follows the performance.
Divas for Democracy: United We Slay
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
How much fierceness can you pack into a single one-night virtual concert event? The creators of Divas for Democracy test those limits in a glossy show that puts performances by big-time Broadway leading ladies side by side with those by major drag stars. The vocalist side includes Chita Rivera, Lea Salonga, Stephanie J. Block, Nikki M. James, Beth Leavel, Shoshana Bean, Eden Espinosa, Jenn Collela, Chilina Kennedy and Keala Settle; on the lip-sync team features RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Jinkx Monsoon, Brook Lynn Hytes, Valentina, Nina West and Brita Filter, as well as Our Lady J and NYC favorites Marti Gould Cummings and Pixie Aventura. (Expect plenty of celebrity cameos to further sweeten the deal.) Josh Rhodes and Lee Wilkins codirect, and Stephen Oremus is the music supervisor. You can watch in exchange for a minimum donation of $5; proceeds benefit the GOTV efforts of Drag Out the Vote.
The Seth Concert Series: Keala Settle
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Seth Rudetsky’s intimate chat-and-sing series at the Art House in Provincetown has drawn top Broadway stars to the tip of the Cape for nearly a decade. He knows exactly what stories and songs people need to hear from each of his A-list guests, and now he brings the magic online in a weekly series that uses a new approach to sound design to make it possible to accompany his guests in real time. Joining him this time is Broadway’s Keala Settle, who has starred in shows including Waitress, Les Misérables and Hands on a Hardbody (and who brought down the tent as The Greatest Showman’s bearded lady). Virtual tickets cost $25; tonight's live edition will be recorded and rerun tomorrow at 3pm.
CyberTank: Rule of 7x7
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
The Tank rolls on with another virtual episode of its amusing long-running series, in which seven playwrights whip up one 10-minute play apiece—having each also contributed one “rule” that all seven plays must incorporate. Conceiver-producer Brett Epstein plays hosts; a $10 donation is suggested, and reservations are required.
Brian Nash
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
A wizard at the piano and an ace musical director, Brian Nash is also an exuberant showman when he takes the mic himself—as he usually does on Sunday nights at the Duplex in the West Village, where he has held court for the past decade or so. Tonight he brings the magic to Facebook Live in a weekly virtual concert. In lieu of a tip jar, you can Venmo him at @BrianJNash. (If you do it in advance, feel free to include a request.)
Vineyard Theatre: Lessons in Survival
Sunday 8:30pm EDT / 1:30am BST (available for 18 hours)
The Commissary, a new group of 40 artists now collectively in virtual residence at Off Broadway’s Vineyard Theatre, presents the first week of Lessons in Survival, a new series conceived by Marin Ireland, Peter Mark Kendall, Tyler Thomas and Reggie D. White. In each installment, actors with earpieces channel historic speeches, interviews and conversations in real time, directed by Tyler Thomas. Eight performances and four live “open rehearsals” are scheduled for October, with free public forums on YouTube every Sunday to discuss the work. Single tickets start at $9; a $60 all-access pass will let you watch every episode on an extended viewing page (through November 15). Tonight’s fourth edition, The Old Leadership is Dead, features Kyle Beltran, Yonatan Gebeyehu and TL Thompson speaking words by Bayard Rustin.
Isabella Rossellini: Sex and Consequences
Sunday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)
Silver-screen fascination object Isabella Rossellini (Blue Velvet) digs into questions of biodiversity and reproduction in an comedic 40-minute show (created with help from Paul Magid) that she is live-streaming from her own farm with cameo appearances by some of the animals there. A 20-minute talkback follows each of the four performances in the run, which ends on October 25. Tickets cost $15.
The American Dance Guild Performance Festival: 10 Years Over 10 Weeks
Monday (available for one week)
Each year, the American Dance Guild honors prominent modern dance figures with awards for Distinguished Artistry and Lifetime Achievement. For its virtual incarnation this fall, ADG is offering a survey of the past decade, with archival recordings every week that celebrate the work of each year’s honorees. The videos are free but donations are invited. The inaugural episode looks back to 20011 and features salutes to Paul Sanasardo, Jane Dudley and Linda Tarnay.
The Seth Concert Series: Keala Settle
Monday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)
Seth Rudetsky’s intimate chat-and-sing series at the Art House in Provincetown has drawn top Broadway stars to the tip of the Cape for nearly a decade. He knows exactly what stories and songs people need to hear from each of his A-list guests, and now he brings the magic online in a weekly series that uses a new approach to sound design to make it possible to accompany his guests in real time. Joining him is Broadway’s Keala Settle, who has starred in shows including Waitress, Les Misérables and Hands on a Hardbody (and who brought down the tent as The Greatest Showman’s bearded lady). Virtual tickets cost $25; last night’s live edition at 8pm was recorded and is being rerun today.
Theatre in Quarantine: Notes from an Enumerator
Monday 7pm and 9pm EDT / midnight and 2am BST
East Village director-performer Joshua William Gelb (jazz singer) has been making theater in his closet every other week. Tonight’s offering, created in partnership with Theater Mitu, is the premiere of Alex Falberg’s Notes from an Enumerator, or 1500 Rubles and a Revolver, adapted from a work of long-form journalism by Anton Chekhov. The piece, which deals with prison conditions in Siberia, is the series’s first two-person production; it is performed in separate locations by Gelb and Eric Berryman (The B-Side).
Quintessence Theatre Group: Shout into the Void: A Virtual Play Reading Festival
Monday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for four days)
Philly’s classical-minded Quintessence Theatre Group continues its month-long series of weekly readings with Rosmersholm, Henrik Ibsen's bracing 1886 examination of idealism, truth and social standing. The play merges heightened emotional drama with proto-Shavian dialectical argument, and it also functions as a kind of greatest-hits package of themes from the master playwright’s work. (It resembles a reshuffled Hedda Gabler.) Hassan al Rawas directs; tickets cost $10.
Red Bull Theater: Keene
Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for four days)
Director Jesse Berger and his bold classical troupe, Red Bull Theater, present a benefit reading of Anchuli Felicia King’s new play Keene, about grad students of color whose lives intersect at a Shakespeare conference. Ethan McSweeny directs a cast that includes Grantham Coleman, Sarah Suzuki, Paul Gross, Sara Topham and Amelia Pedlow. Viewing is free but donations are welcome.
Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party
Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BS
Part cabaret, part piano bar and part social set, Birdland's long-running Monday-night open mic Cast Party offers a chance to hear rising and established talents step up to the spotlight. The waggish Jim Caruso presides as host, and now he brings the show online via YouTube. This week’s guest list includes Broadway director-choreographer Lynn Taylor-Corbett and her son Shaun Taylor-Corbett, Broadway Sessions host Ben Cameron and singers James Richardson, Eric Jordan Young and Connor SimpsonJann Klose, Karina Nuvo and Ava Locknar. The show is free, but tips are appreciated (Venmo: @Jim-Caruso-1).
Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition
Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for one week)
Mounted by the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus gang, this exhibition of curious human endeavors features everything from stripping clowns to heavy-metal magicians. A remote edition of the vaudevillian variety pageant now hits YouTube every week. Bindlestiff’s Keith Nelson plays host. Contributions are welcome via Venmo (@BindlestiffFamilyCirkus).
CyberTank Variety Show
Tuesday 4pm EDT / 9pm BST
The Tank, one of NYC’s premiere incubators of emerging talent, rolls forward with a weekly multidisciplinary variety show and discussion group, in which artists are welcome to participate remotely. This week's episode is hosted by Paige Cowen.
Times Square Alliance: Broadway Buskers
Tuesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
Broadway booster Ben Cameron curates and hosts this platform for talented musical-theater singer-songwriters, usually held live outdoors in Times Square but now streaming every Tuesday in crowdless and Elmo-free virtual space. This week, the spotlight shines on SpongeBob Squarepants’s Jai’Len Josey and the duo known as baby chemist (Katie Lee Hill and Travis Artz).
Piano Bar Live!
Tuesday 7:15pm EDT / 12:15am BST
Before the current isolation situation, Scott Barbarino’s Piano Bar Live! was already devoted to streaming piano bar entertainers at Brandy’s and the Duplex to folks cooped up at home. Now the series goes fully virtual.
Public Theater: Forward. Together.
Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
The Public Theater has been one of New York City’s central cultural institutions for decades, and under the guidance of artistic director Oskar Eustis the company has expanded its civic-minded work in multiple fruitful directions. Tonight, the Public takes its annual benefit gala online in a starry free event directed by Kenny Leon. Scheduled performers include Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Elvis Costello, Trudie Styler and Sting, Laura Benanti, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Phillipa Soo, Oscar Isaac, Danielle Brooks, Antonio Banderas, John Leguizamo, David Hyde Pierce, Danai Gurira, Nikki M. James, Jelani Alladin, Kim Blanck, Ally Bonino, Jenn Colella, Holly Gould, Stephanie Hsu, Grace McLean, Mia Pak, Shaina Taub, Kuhoo Verma, Ada Westfall and Kate Wetherhead. The long roster of luminaries adding support in cameo appearances includes Meryl Streep, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Alicia Keys, Daniel Craig, Phylicia Rashad, Josh Lithgow, Martin Sheen, Liev Schreiber, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O’Hara, Suzan-Lori Parks and David Henry Hwang. Donations of any size are, of course, welcome.
Broadway’s Best Shows: This Is Our Youth
Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for three days)
Broadway’s Best Shows, which aims to bring a sense of real event to online theatergoing, returns (after a trial run this summer) with a new slate of events in which major actors perform whole Broadway plays. Its second production of the fall season stars the excellent Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea) in This Is Our Youth, Kenneth Lonergan's breakthrough 1996 study of messed-up young Manhattanites in the Reagan years. The production reteams Hedges with Lila Neugebauer, who directed his 2018 Broadway debut in Longergan’s The Waverly Gallery; completing the cast are Paul Mescal (a recent Emmy nominee for Normal People) and rising star Grace Van Patten.
New York City Ballet
Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available through Oct 27)
City Ballet’s month-long virtual fall season, which includes workshops and movement classes as well as streamed recordings of pieces from its archives, continues with a new collection of performances. After several weeks of ballets by George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins, the company now features excerpts from more recent works: Justin Peck’s Everywhere We Go, Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes and Year of the Rabbit; Alexei Ratmansky’s Pictures at an Exhibition and Russian Seasons; and Christopher Wheeldon’s Mercurial Manoeuvres and Polyphonia.
Vineyard Theatre: Lessons in Survival
Tuesday 8:30pm EDT / 1:30am BST (available for 18 hours)
The Commissary, a new group of 40 artists now collectively in virtual residence at Off Broadway’s Vineyard Theatre, presents the first week of Lessons in Survival, a series conceived by Marin Ireland, Peter Mark Kendall, Tyler Thomas and Reggie D. White. In each installment, actors with earpieces channel historic speeches, interviews and conversations in real time, directed by Tyler Thomas. Eight performances and four live “open rehearsals” are scheduled for October, with free public forums on YouTube every Sunday to discuss the work. Single tickets start at $9; a $60 all-access pass will let you watch every episode on an extended viewing page (through November 15). Tonight’s fifth edition, Something is Beginning to Crack, features Myra Lucretia Taylor, Marin Ireland, Joe Morton and Deirdre O’Connell channeling the voices of Maya Angelou, James Baldwin and Mavis Nicholson in 1987.
The Show Must Go Online: Coriolanus
Wednesday 2pm EDT / 7pm BSTThe brainchild of U.K. actor Robert Myles, The Show Must Go Online has been presenting free weekly Zoom readings of every one of Shakespeare’s plays—in what is believed to be the order in which they were written—since the beginning of the shutdown crisis in March. The group has now reached the set of shows written in the early 17th century. This week’s offering is Coriolanus, in which the hoi polloi of Rome turn against an arrogant war hero and lifelong mama's boy when he refuses to show off his scars.
Metropolitan Opera: Free Student Stream
Wednesday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available for 48 hours)
In addition to its nightly full productions (see above), the Met offers an additional free opera from its Live in HD series every Wednesday through its Free Student Streams program. The videos stay live for 48 hours, and supplemental materials help newcomers unpack each offering.
New York Theatre Barn: New Works
Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
In this weekly 45-minute show, New York Theatre Barn's development series Zooms in on musicals-in-progress. This week’s selections are Jamie Floyd and Mêlisa Annis’s The King’s Wife, which imagines the relationship between Henry VIII’s first two wives, Catherine of Aragon and Anne Boleyn, and AriDy Nox and Brandon Webster’s Metropolis, a futuristic epic about an anarchist android on the run through time and space.
The International Voices Project
Wednesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Chicago’s annual International Voices Project, featuring readings of plays from around the world, goes virtual for its 11th edition. A different work is performed for free each week, followed by a talkback with members of the company. The eight-week festival ends tonight with the Egyptian-Canadian playwright Kareem Fahmy’s A Distinct Society, about an Iranian family separated at the U.S.–Canada border. The reading is directed by Patrizia Acerra.
Vineyard Theatre: Lessons in Survival
Wednesday 8:30pm EDT / 1:30am BST (available for 18 hours)
The Commissary, a new group of 40 artists now collectively in virtual residence at Off Broadway’s Vineyard Theatre, presents the first week of Lessons in Survival, a new series conceived by Marin Ireland, Peter Mark Kendall, Tyler Thomas and Reggie D. White. In each installment, actors with earpieces channel historic speeches, interviews and conversations in real time, directed by Tyler Thomas. Eight performances and four live “open rehearsals” are scheduled for October, with free public forums on YouTube every Sunday to discuss the work. Single tickets start at $9; a $60 all-access pass will let you watch every episode on an extended viewing page (through November 15). Tonight’s fourth edition, The Old Leadership is Dead, features Kyle Beltran, Yonatan Gebeyehu and TL Thompson speaking words by Bayard Rustin.
The Groundlings: The Crazy Uncle Joe Show
Wednesday 10pm EDT / 3am BST (live only)
The eminent Los Angeles improv group the Groundlings has been a training ground for Lisa Kudrow, Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, Jon Lovitz, Jan Hooks, Will Forte, Paul Rebuens, Kathy Griffin and countless other major comedy names. Now the troupe offers a biweekly online version of its long-form improv showcase The Crazy Uncle Joe Show. Regular cast members are joined each week by special guests. Tickets cost $8 and advance registration is required.
Highlights of the lockdown
Most of this content that gets listed on this page is only available live or for a limited time, but some of it remains viewable indefinitely. As a supplement to our daily listings, here is the permanent collection: musicals, plays, dance works, cabaret sets, awards nights, special events more that have been released online since March and that you can still watch or rewatch at your leisure.
The best musicals now on BroadwayHD
The streaming service BroadwayHD offers roughly 300 whole, high-quality, professionally filmed live theater performances from Broadway, London's West End and beyond, including 42nd Street, The King and I, Bob Fosse's Pippin and Hugh Jackman in Oklahoma! For new subscribers, the first week is free. Here are the musicals currently featured there that you won't want to miss.
The 35 best Tony Awards performances of all time
The Tony Awards provide a national showcase and public record of performances that are otherwise local and fleeting, and the most memorable numbers from Broadway musicals on the Tonys can echo in theater history for decades to come. But which are the best of the best? We've surveyed every televised number from a nominated musical or musical revival since the very first Tony telecast in 1967 to create this list of the all-time classics.
Atlas Obscura: Backstage with a Magician
For several years now, the engaging trickster Noah Levine has been performing Magic After Hours, an evening of cozy evening of prestidigitation held at the city’s oldest magic shop, Tannen’s, after closing time. Since cramming 20 people into a tiny room is not currently an option, Levine has teamed up with Atlas Obscura for a new show, Backstage with a Magician, that he performs from home four times a week (Mondays through Wednesdays and Fridays) for a maximum of 10 households at a time. Expect an entertaining shuffle of audience interaction, close-up magic and magic history. Tickets cost $25 per device; bring a deck of cards, a rubber band, a marker and 15 socks to take full advantage of the home-participation element.
Jocunda Festival
The Riant Theatre, best known for its Strawberry One-Act Festival, now offers several Zoom readings each week as part of its ongoing Jocunda Music, Film and Theatre Festival. Tickets cost $15 and advance reservations are required; conversations with the playwright and cast usually follow the performance.
Performance for One
Writer-director Edward Einhorn’s suggestive microplay about memory and connection was originally performed as a brief encounter between one actor and one audience member at a time. Now Einhorn has adapted it so that homebound viewers can connect with actors via Skype, with the 1:1 ratio intact. It’s an unusually intimate experience, and a lovely way to feel a personal connection through theater. Email Einhorn directly to book a slot; it is currently being performed by Yvonne Roen, for whom it was written. Tickets cost $25.
Play-PerView: Next Fall
Through October 15
The charitable virtual-theater initiative Play-PerView presents a one-time, live-only Zoom reunion reading of Geoffrey Nauffts’s genre-bending, beautifully shaped 2009 play—part romantic comedy, part medical drama, part Venn diagram of love and religion—which had a memorable run on Broadway in 2010. Much of Nauffts’s play, about the relationship between a gay Christian man and his atheist boyfriend, has faith (in God, in our partners, in ourselves) as its central concern. Shryl Kaller directs her entire original Broadway cast: Patrick Breen, Maddie Corman, Sean Dugan, Patrick Heusinger, Connie Ray and Cotter Smith. Tickets cost $5 and up, and proceeds benefit Teens For Food Justice.
Bard at the Gate: Origin Story
Through October 18 at 7pm EDT / midnight BST
The Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright Paula Vogel (How I Learned to Drive) curates Bard at the Gate, a new series devoted to virtual readings of underrated works. The fourth offering is Origin Story, a graphic novel–style play by Dan LeFranc (Sixty Miles to Silver Lake), in which two teengers try to use a comic book to solve a crime. The cast includes Brandon E. Burton, Zoe Mann, Anula Navlekar and the excellent Edmund Donovan (Greater Clements). A live discussion with Vogel, LeFranc and director Christopher Bayes will be held on Zoom immediately after the live stream; you can register to participate in the discussion on Vogel’s website. Donations this time benefit the Trans Wellness Center.
Joyce Theater: JoyceStream
Through October 19
The Joyce Theater has hosted a continuous rotation of top dance companies from across the country and around the world. Now the Chelsea venue is sharing virtual performances throughout the fall and winter. (They’re calling the program JoyceStream, but may we suggest Re-Joyce?) The first batch, available through October 19, has four components: the cross-cultural She Who: Frida, Mami & Me, choreographed by Marjani Forte-Saunders for the L.A. company Contra-Tiempo; Indumba, adapted by the South African dance maker Fana Tshabalala for Chicago’s Deeply Rooted Dance Theater; Danielle Agami’s Calling Glenn, created for her Los Angeles troupe Ate9 Dance Company in collaboration with Wilco percussionist Glenn Kotche; and four short films by the London hip-hip collective Far From the Norm.
History Theatre in St. Paul: Sweet Land, The Musical
Through October 22
Saint Paul’s History Theatre streams a recording of its 2017 world-premiere production of the musical Sweet Land, in which a German immigrant, in the years after World War I, faces discrimination in Minnesota after arriving to marrying a Norwegian farmer there. The score is by Dina Maccabee and Laurie Flanigan Hegge, and the book is by Hegge and director Perrin Post; Ann Michels plays the central role in a cast of 13. Tickets start at $15.
Met Stars Live in Concert: Joyce DiDonato
Through October 23
Even as it continues its nighty streams of full productions, the Metropolitan Opera broadens its scope with a new series of live recitals every other weekend by top classical vocalists from around the world. In this edition, the American soprano Joyce DiDonato performs at the Jahrhunderthalle in Bochum, Germany. The set list includes works by Berlioz, Handel, Mozart and Mahler, as well as the Piaf standard “La Vie en Rose” and Carousel’s “You’ll Never Walk Alone.” Christine Goerke hosts the broadcast, which is shot with multiple cameras and directed remotely by Gary Halvorston, who has overseen the Met’s Live in HD transmissions. Tickets cost $20, and each edition in the series remains viewable on demand for several weeks after the live performance.
Strawdog Theatre Company: Run the Beast Down
Through October 25
Gage Wallace plays a London man who has lost his girlfriend and his job and is kept awake by the howls of urban foxes in Titas Halder’s strange psychological thriller, which touches on questions of class, manhood and self-esteem in a capitalist dystopia. Elly Green directs for Chicago’s Strawdog Theatre Company. Registration is required for a link to the Vimeo recording, with a minimum donation of $5; half of all proceeds will go to the community-service organization Lakeview Pantry.
Miami Light Project: Zoo Motel
Through October 25
The globe-trotting writer-performer Thaddeus Phillips joins forces once again with Tatiana Mallarino—who directed the New York Theatre Workshop productions of his plays El Conquistador!, Red Eye to Havre de Grace and 17 Border Crossings—for an interactive new virtual work that he performs live from his current quasi-quarantine in a village in Colombia. With help from the inventive set designer Steven Dufala (The Object Lesson), magician Steve Cuiffo and choreographers Fernando & Katya, Phillips explores notions of connection through the combination of big ideas and confined spaces. Mallarino films the show live on site, and home viewers are encouraged to participate by printing out materials they are sent in advance. The show costs $35 and runs on Thursdays through Sundays through October 25.
Big Telly Theatre Company: Macbeth
Through October 31
After successful virtual run of The Tempest and other plays during the pandemic season, the U.K.’s Big Telly Theatre Company present another Shakespeare play sliced to fit the terms of digital theater: Shakespeare’s short, violent, witch-heavy tragedy Macbeth. Director Zoe Seaton has adapted the play to be performed live by a cast of five: Nicky Harley, Lucia McAnespie, Dennis Herdman, Aonghus Og McAnally and Dharmesh Patel. The show is performed 21 times in October: first as part of the Belfast International Arts Festival (Oct 14–17) and then in conjunction with Creation Theatre. Showtimes are usually 7pm and 9:30pm BST (2pm and 4:30pm EDT), with a midnight (7pm) show on October 30. Tickets are limited and cost £20 (about $25) per device.
Rattlestick Playwrights Theater: Why Would I Dare?: The Trial of Crystal Mason
Through November 2
The Rattlestick joins forces with the newly formed Commissary—which is also behind the Vineyard’s current Lessons in Survival series—and the activist troupe New Neighborhood for a free virtual-theater reading distilled from the court transcript of the 2018 trial of Crystal Mason, the Texas woman who was sentenced to five years in prison for casting a provisional ballot before officially completing her sentence for a felony. Tyler Thomas—who conceived the piece with Marin Ireland, Reggie White and Peter Mark Kendall—directs a cast that includes Crystal Dickinson, Peter Gerety, Shane McRae, Ireland and Kendall.
The Billie Holiday Theatre: 12 Angry Men…and Women: The Weight of the Wait
Through November 3
Bed-Stuy’s Billie Holiday Theatre, founded in 1972, focuses on work related to people of African descent. In this live-streamed performance, the company revives its 2015 production of 12 Angry Men, adapted not from the 1950s jury-room drama Twelve Angry Men but from the 2012 nonfiction book 12 Angry Men: True Stories of Being a Black Man in America Today. Four actors—Lisa Arrindell, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Billy Eugene Jones and Wendell Pierce—perform the show site-specifically in front of a Black Lives Matter mural in Brooklyn, accompanied by violinist Daniel Bernard Roumain. The presentation also includes a new story about the killing of Breonna Taylor. (A quartet of musicians from the New York Philharmonic performs a musical overture.)
Incidental Moments of the Day (Apple Family Productions)
Through November 5
The gently insightful writer-director Richard Nelson continues his exhaustive chronicle of middle-class, middle-aged family life in Rhinebeck, New York, as previously explored in six plays about the Apple family, three about the Gabriels and one about the Michaels. In Incidental Moments of the Day—the final installment of his pandemic trilogy of original Zoom minidramas—he returns to the Apple tree, last seen in April’s What Do We Need to Talk About? and July’s And So We Come Forth, to see how they are holding up. The wonderful original cast returns yet again to spin their ensemble magic: Jay O. Sanders, Maryann Plunkett, Laila Robins, Sally Murphy and Stephen Kunken, now joined by Charlotte Bydwell. Donations benefit the Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation and the U.K.’s Theatre Artists Fund.
Joe’s Pub: Kiki & Herb: Seeking Asylum!
Through November 5
Justin Vivian Bond and Kenny Mellman made downtown dreams come true in 2016 when they reunited to play the demented septuagenarian lounge-punk duo Kiki and Herb, whom they had incarnated for years in a partnership that culminated in runs on Broadway and at Carnegie Hall. The two mix the tattered flair of showbiz barely-survivors with biting, nothing-to-lose social commentary, waving wildly as they teeter on the edge of apocalypse; there’s simply no one like them. Tickets to the concert sold out instantly, and more performances were added to accommodate the demand. Now, for the many who didn’t get to see it live, Joe’s Pub is streaming a video of the concert for free.
Bristol Riverside Theatre: Mental Amusements
Through November 6
The smooth and engaging magician and mentalist Vinny DePonto, who starred in the Off Broadway show Charlatan a few years back, weaves a tangled web of deception in a new show designed to meet the demands of virtual performance. Regular tickets cost $35; for $50 you can sit in the virtual front row, which involves a higher degree of audience participation. The show is performed at various dates and times through November 6.
Dramatists Play Service: The Party Hop
Through November 10
A seriously impressive cast of young stars—including Beanie Feldstein, Ben Platt, Ashley Park, Catherine Cohen, Ayo Edebiri, Kaitlyn Dever, Noah Galvin and Kathryn Gallagher—stars in a reading of Natalie Margolin’s 45-minute online play The Party Hop, set among college students making the rounds of virtual parties three years into quarantine. Josh Margolin directs the premiere on Dramatists Play Service’s YouTube channel. Donations to YourMomCares are suggested.
Joe’s Pub: Venus Smiles Not in the House of Tears
Through November 20
After streaming treasures from its archives over the summer, the essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub moves into original virtual programming with the commissioned concert Venus Smiles Not in the House of Tears, a merger of music and storytelling created and performed by Samora Pinderhughes and Jack DeBoe. The show, which explores love and memory, is directed by Christian Padron and Kassim Norris and choreographed by Amanda Krische. A live chat with Pinderhughes and DeBoe follows tonight’s premiere.
