After a test run of three virtual productions back in May, the streaming series Broadway’s Best Shows returns this fall with an exciting lineup of seven plays by major writers, with casts that are packed with stage and screen stars, including John Malkovich, Morgan Freeman, Laurie Metcalf, Lucas Hedges, Patti LuPone, Alan Cumming, Samara Wiley, Laura Linney, S. Epatha Merkerson and David Alan Grier. With Broadway itself dark through at least June 2021, these events promise to be among the best ways for theater lovers to keep their torches burning.

All proceeds from the series's Spotlight on Plays productions will benefit the Actors Fund. Tickets are sold exclusively through TodayTix on a pay-what-you-can scale starting at $5. Tickets for all seven fall events are available for purchase now. Each show goes live at 8pm BST (5pm PDT, 1am BST) and remains viewable for 72 hours afterward.

The colorful Jeffrey Richards, whose productions won eight Tony Awards between 2005 and 2014, serves as executive producer, and the lineup partially reflects his history over the past 20 years. (He has had a particular affinity for the plays of David Mamet.) In implicit response to criticism about the makeup of the fall slate—in which all seven plays are by male writers, all but one of them white—the series has announced that its spring series will include at least four plays by women, four of them BIPOC: Adrienne Kennedy's The Ohio State Murders, Larissa FastHorse's The Thanksgiving Play, Sarah Ruhl's Dear Elizabeth and Pearl Cleage's Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous. Unlike most of the fall slate, none of these four shows has been produced on Broadway.

Here's what's next from Broadway's Best Shows:

Wednesday, October 14 at 8pm EDT (5pm PST, 1am BST): Gore Vidal's The Best Man

The first offering of the fall slate is a play that is close to producer Richards's heart: Gore Vidal’s 1960 political drama The Best Man, which was his first Broadway outing back in 2000 and which he revived again in 2012. The exceptional cast this time around—directed by Michael Wilson, who helmed the 2012 production—stars John Malkovich and Zachary Quinto as the main contenders in a bitterly contested Presidential election and Morgan Freeman as a crafty former Commander in Chief; the well-stacked supporting cast includes Vanessa Williams, Phylicia Rashad, Matthew Broderick, Stacy Keach, Reed Birney, Katie Finneran, Julie Halston, Robert Sella, Robert Krulwich, Lee Wilkoff, Whitney Winfield and the eternally smoky Elizabeth Ashley.

Future shows:

Tuesday, October 20, 2020: Kenneth Lonergan's This Is Our Youth

Starring Lucas Hedges, Paul Mescal and Grace Van Patten. Directed by Lila Neugebauer.



Thursday, October 29, 2020: David Mamet’s Race

Starring David Alan Grier, Ed O’Neill, Alicia Stith and Richard Thomas. Directed by Phylicia Rashad.



Thursday, November 12, 2020: David Mamet’s Boston Marriage

Starring Patti LuPone, Rebecca Pidgeon and Sophia Macy. Directed by David Mamet.



Thursday, November 19, 2020: Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya

Starring Alan Cumming, Samira Wiley, Constance Wu, Ellen Burstyn, Manik Choksi, K. Todd Freeman, Mia Katigbak and Anson Mount. Narrated by Gabriel Ebert. Adapted by Neil LaBute. Directed by Danya Taymor.

December 3, 2020: Donald Margulies’s Time Stands Still

Starring the original Broadway cast: Eric Bogosian, Brian d’Arcy James, Laura Linney and Alicia Silverstone. Directed by Daniel Sullivan.

December 10, 2020: Robert O’Hara’s Barbecue

Starring Carrie Coon, Colman Domingo, Kimberly Hébert Gregory, Annie McNamara, S. Epatha Merkerson, Laurie Metcalf, David Morse, Kristine Nielsen, Tamberla Perry and Heather Simms. Directed by Robert O’Hara.

Spring 2021 (dates and details to be announced)

Seven shows including Adrienne Kennedy's The Ohio State Murders, Larissa FastHorse's The Thanksgiving Play, Sarah Ruhl's Dear Elizabeth and Pearl Cleage's Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous.

