Chefs from famed NYC restaurants are making pizza for the first time at Seaport Artois

There’s something truly exhilarating in unexpectedly seeing someone casually saber a bottle of champagne, expertly flip a pancake or tell a world-class lie. Watching a person zag and stick the landing just hits like a spark. And now you can recreate that sensation at South Street Seaport, where top NYC chefs will perform the trick of trading in their typical cuisine for pizzas!

Starting on June 17, Stella Artois is gathering Llama Inn’s Erik Ramirez, La Vara’s Alex Raij and Eder Montero, Win Son’s Trigg Brown and Josh Ku, Aquavit’s Emma Bengtsson, and M. Wells’ Hugue Dufour to put their personal spin on the NYC staple. The beer brand is calling it Seaport Artois and it’s hosting the series at Pier 16.

Llama Inn’s focaccia-style pizza will be topped with pollo a la brasa, pickled pineapple, burrata, guanciale, and ají verde. The Win Son Crew’s take will include fermented bean curd, Parmesan, mushroom powder, wilted and dried marinated cherry tomatoes and Thai basil. Aquavit’s bringing sourdough with hay-smoked cheese, new potato, pickled red onion, whey béchamel and cured pork fat.

Don Angie will also make an appearance, but only on opening night. They’re making a flaky flatbread with stracchino cheese, pepperoni, sesame, chili and oregano, with spicy marinara on the side. We’re reached out for more information about the other pies and we’ll update when we hear back.

Tickets are $50, and include an amuse bouche, two Stellas, three slices of those novel pizzas and a dessert.