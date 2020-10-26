Chote Miya brings delightful Indian street food to Time Out Market New York

Jimmy Rizvi’s follow-up to his popular restaurant GupShup is a casual Indian concept at Time Out Market New York.

Time Out Market New York has brought together some of New York’s most beloved classics—pizzas, burgers and bagels—under one roof. But come October 28th, the Market’s diverse array of eateries gets an exciting Indian concept with the opening of Chote Miya.

We were already big fans of Bombay House Hospitality Jimmy Rizvi’s thrilling GupShup in Gramercy (which former staffer Dan Q. Dao awarded four stars last year). Many of the dishes, such as the Keralan-inspired rasam ramen with cubes of paneer cheese and wild mushrooms swimming in a tomato-curry broth, paid homage to popular Indian dishes while giving them creative, modern riffs.

Photograph: Katrine Moite

At Chote Miya (which means “a regular, approachable guy” in Hindi), the menu draws inspiration from Bombay’s renowned street food scene. Head Chef Satinder Vij is cooking up crowd pleasers like Delhi butter chicken curries and other playful dishes like the Magic Masala Fries.

“There’s still a lot to accomplish with Indian cuisine. We’re just scratching the surface,” Rizvi tells Time Out New York. “This is a chance to share a lot of great dishes that I grew up eating with a more casual approach.”

Photograph: Katrine Moite

If you’re ordering to-go, orders of samosas and grilled specials like a mushroom galouti kabab (served with paratha) arrive in containers with colorful stickers with notes and postcards, similar to what Rizvi said he would get with his school lunch growing up.

“We are thrilled to welcome restaurateur Jimmy Rizvi to Time Out Market New York. Chote Miya further adds to the diverse cultural experience we are creating at the Market,” says Scott Ubert, general manager of the Market, in a statement. “We are fortunate to work with New York City’s beloved chefs and restaurateurs—especially when we can collaborate with them to innovate and expand new concepts and ideas.”

Photograph: Katrine Moite

This year has been challenging for restaurants, but like other businesses across the city, Rizvi has had to be quick on his feet to adjust to changing circumstances of the current crisis—takeout and delivery grew, the GupShup donated meals to World Central Kitchen and now opening in Brooklyn, which customers had been asking about for some time.

“The lesson has been to be as agile as possible and keep reinventing ourselves,” says Rizvi. “It’s not only us, but so many restaurants have changed their model—partnerships, collaborations. I’ve been constantly reading the news and adapting.”

Here’s a look at the upcoming menu:

From the Street: $8

Bombay Bhel / Samosa Chaat / Bun Samosa / Keema Pav (+6)

Bombay Frankies: $15

Chicken Khurchan / Beef pepper Fry

Curries (Option of Rice or Paratha): $15

Dal Makhani / Delhi Butter Chicken (+2)

Grill Specials (served with Paratha): $15

Mushroom Galouti Kabab / Mutton Shami kabab (+4)

Sides: $5

Samosa / Magic masala fries / Paratha

Indian Soda: $3

Thumbs Up / Limca

Lassi: $4

Mango Chili Lassi / Rose Lassi

Photograph: Katrine Moite

Photograph: Katrine Moite

Photograph: Katrine Moite

