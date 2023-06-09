Coney Island to host free Flicks on the Beach series this summer

Coney Island is a New Yorker's playground when summer hits, from the Mermaid Parade to Luna Park. And now it’s adding free movies to the warm-weather fun.

With assistance from Councilman Ari Kagan, the Alliance for Coney Island is hosting the 2023 Summer Flicks on the Beach series at Coney Island Beach, with free biweekly movies every other Monday night from June through August this month. The outdoor screenings will be held on the beach at West 12th Street beginning at sunset, and attendees are welcome to bring their own blankets or chairs to plop down and enjoy the movies right in the sand.

“For over a decade, the Alliance for Coney Island has been bringing free movies to the beach for families to enjoy. We hope anyone who wants a unique outdoor movie experience will join us at the beach and enjoy the beautiful Coney Island skyline at sunset,” said Cindy Vourderis, Marketing, Events, and Public Relations Manager for the Alliance for Coney Island.

The cinephilic festivities kick off on Monday, June 26, with the 1979 cult classic The Warriors, which centers, of course, on a New York City street gang who must fight their way from the north Bronx to their home turf of—you guessed it—Coney Island. On July Monday, July 10, you can settle in for a screening of the Tom Cruise juggernaut Top Gun: Maverick, and hang out with Mario and Luigi and the rest of the residents of the Mushroom Kingdom during a showing of The Super Mario Bros. Movie on July 24. The summertime series wraps up on Monday, August 7, with the Marvel superhero crowd pleaser, 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Of course, these being outdoor events, all screenings will be shown on a weather-permitting basis. Want even more al fresco film this summer? Check out the Movie Nights at Bryant Park series if you'd rather be sitting on grass than sand, and the Rooftop Cinema Club Midtown: Summer 2023 lineup, if you want your flicks with a view!