New Yorkers love dirty martinis—extra olives, please!—and they certainly love ice cream, but what about both at the same time? The folks over at French-accented spot Copinette (891 First Avenue) and gelato brand Talenti are testing out the savory-sweet theory with the "Talentini," a limited-time Vanilla Bean Dirty Martini Sundae available now at the midtown restaurant.

The cocktail-inspired dessert has a base of Talenti's rich, creamy Madagascan Vanilla Bean Gelato, which gets a boozy drizzle of a honey sauce spiked with real-deal London gin and olive brine. To keep the classic 'tini vibes going, the double scoops are paired with funky, crumbled blue cheese, buttery Castelvetrano olives and a bright snowing of fresh lemon zest. "The result is a unique dessert that's both savory and sweet, providing a delightful twist on the classic dirty martini," reads a press release. "It's a testament to the creative prowess of Talenti and Muddling Memories, who are always looking for new ways to surprise and delight their fans."

Talenti collaborated with the mixology innovators over at Brooklyn-based hospitality group Muddling Memories for the new limited-time offering, which was created to celebrate National Gelato Day on March 24. It's not the first time that the group has put a fun, boozy twist on a beloved dessert: back in the summer of 2022, they unveiled the "Tacotini," a frozen cocktail inspired by the Choco Taco and made with tequila Cazadores, amaro, cold brew, heavy cream and "waffle cone syrup". (Fun fact: Cody Goldstein, half of the husband-wife duo behind Muddling Memories, was named by Time Out as one of the best bartenders in the city, so they really know what they're doing.)

Check out the limited-time-only "Talentini" from Copinette and Talenti below, and scoop one up before they're gone by the end of the month. You can drop by the restaurant Monday-Friday from 4:30pm-9:30pm and Saturday-Sunday from 11:00am-9:30pm for a taste. Sounds like a happy hour to us!