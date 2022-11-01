Daylight saving time ends this Sunday

That means sunset on Sunday will be at 4:46pm.

It’s our yearly reminder that it’s about to get darker sooner.

Daylight Savings Time, that awful tradition of setting our clocks back and forth, ends on Sunday, November 6, at precisely 2am. The clock will turn back to 1am, confusing partiers, and giving the rest of us an “extra” hour of sleep. Yes, we’ll get more sunshine in the morning but we’ll have to leave work in darkness.

Horrifically, the sun will set on Sunday evening at 4:46pm here in NYC.

If you’re like us and you’re wondering, “hey, wasn’t there a movement to end this arbitrary practice?” The answer is “yes,” but it hasn’t gone through yet.

According to Patch, there are three bills in New York’s Senate and Assembly, but all bills are still in committee. One of the bills only establishes a task force to study the effects of New York opting out of daylight saving time.

If any were to be passed, they’d have to be approved by Congress.

On the federal level, the U.S. Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act that would stop the practice, and make daylight saving time year-round as of November 2023 if passed and signed by the president, Patch says. So far, there’s been no action on it by the House. Until then, we all must suffer from Vitamin D deficiencies and other maladies brought on by the abrupt change.

That being said, the darkness does bring on the season of lights. This month, we’ll begin seeing the best holiday lights go up around the boroughs, including in Dyker Heights, glowing holiday windows and cool light displays like Lightscape at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden and the new Amaze Light Festival.

So, cheer up. In the darkness, there is still light!