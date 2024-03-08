The sun will set around 7pm on Sunday!

It’s that time again! The sun will finally set around 7pm on Sunday, giving us more time to enjoy New York City.

Daylight Savings Time kicks off this weekend. Here’s what you need to know.

When does Daylight Saving Time happen?

Daylight Savings Time will kick in at 2am on Sunday, March 10, and ends on November 3, 2024, at 2am.

You can read more about the history behind why this happens at almanac.com.

How should I set my clock on Sunday?

We “spring forward” an hour, from 2am to 3am, on Sunday morning. It’s probably best to set the time an hour forward on your clocks before you head to bed. Cellphone clocks should change automatically.

Do we lose an hour of sleep?

Yes, unfortunately, we’ll lose an hour of sleep. But this means sunrise and sunset will be about 1 hour later going forward, so there will be more light in the evening.

What can you do with more daylight?

So much! With more sunlight this spring, you can have longer to check out the cherry blossoms in NYC, dine inside a great “streetery,” enjoy the scenery at the reopened Central Park Boathouse, enjoy a night market, see the Lil’ Heroes sculptures at Columbus Circle and other outdoor public art and more. The day doesn’t end when you clock out!