Eat these adorable gourmet Peeps from Dominique Ansel for Easter

Ah, spring in NYC has sprung (kinda), and that means Easter is right around the corner. And is there a freakin' cuter way to celebrate than with gourmet-style Peeps? Dominique Ansel has officially debuted his Peep-a-Boo packs that can be pre-ordered at both his Soho and West Village locations. Once you crack open the real eggshell, there will be a dark chocolate layer surrounding the honey marshmallow filled with a creamy salted-caramel center. The dessert wizard has also debuted the more traditional Easter option of six-inch chocolate—milk, white or "golden milk"—bunnies stuffed with mini white truffle eggs.

Of course, this isn't the first creative twist Ansel has put on seasonal desserts. Remember the watermelon ice cream sandwiches or the caramel-corn soft serve for summer? Just make sure you get the peeps by Easter on April 1, the date the special ends (sadly, we don't think that's an April Fool's Day joke). To see the many stages of flaying the peep, see the Instagram video that Dominique Ansel posted below. Happy spring!

A post shared by dominiqueansel (@dominiqueansel) on Mar 19, 2018 at 6:55am PDT

