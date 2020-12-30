Empire State Building will light up with sparkling festive colors on New Year's Eve

Look to midtown on New Year's Eve for a sparkling celebration.

The Empire State Building will be a beacon of light and celebration this New Year's Eve.

The iconic skyscraper will shine its tower lights in festive multi-colors with a sparkling effect in the mast on Thursday night for New Year's Eve. Then, five minutes before midnight, the building will switch to its signature white lights, sparkling again in the New Year through sunrise on January 1, 2021.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to New Year’s Eve in NYC

Since 2012, the building has used a state-of-the-art LED lighting system, capable of displaying more than 16 million colors. It routinely displays combinations of colors to mark various occasions and holidays throughout the year. For Christmas, the tower teamed up with iHeartMedia for a light show with music (on Z100 and LiteFM) on December 19-25.

If you're looking for ways to celebrate New Year's Eve and ring in 2021, check out Times Square's crazy NYE plans and these awesome parties and dinners you can take part in this year. You can also watch the ball drop live on our Instagram account on Thursday night.

