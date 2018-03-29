Everything bagel spice is suddenly everywhere in NYC

New Yorkers love their everything bagels. Well, we really just love bagels, period. But since we can pretty much get whatever we want, whenever we want it in our five boroughs, why wouldn't we crave the bagel titled, "Everything"? Traditionally, this seedy carb is topped with some combination of poppy seeds, sesame seeds, garlic, onion and salt. And this particular combo of flavors has spread beyond the breakfast and brunch favorite to cocktails, spaghetti and, of course, avocado toast.

Yes, "everything" spice has suddenly become available practically everywhere in New York—here are seven unusual places where you can find it.

Wake and Bake at Aviary NYC

Photograph: Courtesy the Aviary

This cocktail was inspired by a classic Manhattan breakfast. The drink includes rye whiskey, coffee-and-orange-infused vermouth and a plastic pillow filled with the scent of everything bagels, that is then opened table side.

New York Croissant (NYC) at Supermoon Bakehouse

Photograph: Courtesy Supermoon Bakehouse

This everything-bagel croissant is packed with cream cheese, capers and chunks of lox for a portable version of a classic NYC breakfast.

Pastrami Spaghetti Carbonara at Bond 45

Photograph: Courtesy Bond 45

This New York-Italian-style pasta served at the theater district restaurant has pastrami cubes, a poached egg and a sprinkling of "everything" spices.

Sweet Potato Avocado Toast at Seamore's

Photograph: Courtesy Seamore's

On top of a slice of sweet potato (not bread, sorry) enjoy apple-cider-vinegar-pickled onions, hunks of avocado and "everything" seasoning (sesame seeds, poppy seeds and garlic powder).

Upper East Sider at Javelina

Photograph: Courtesy Bread & Butter



These do-it-yourself tacos include slices of lox, a shmear of cream cheese, red onions and tomatoes to make your own New-York-style tacos stuffed in an “everything” tortilla.

Franks in a Blanket at 2nd Floor

Photograph: Courtesy 2nd Ave Deli



The cocktail bar atop 2nd Ave Deli is serving these mini hot dogs with with sauerkraut baked-bean essence, matzah crackling and "everything" seeds.

Everything garlic knot at Gristmill

A post shared by Gristmill (@gristmill_bk) on Mar 21, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

The name pretty much says it all.

