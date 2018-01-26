Everything you need to know about the 2018 Grammy Awards in NYC

The Grammy Awards are coming to New York City on Sunday. It will be the first time that the ceremony has been held here since 2003, and it's projected to provide a generous boost to the local economy (despite being millions of dollars over budget).

The awards are set to have a major impact on New York City over the weekend—it is the American music industry’s flagship event, after all. But whether you’re looking forward to watching the show or simply want to avoid any headaches it might cause, we’re here to guide you.

Here's everything you need to know about the Grammys in NYC this weekend.

Exactly when and where do the 2018 Grammy Awards take place?

The Grammys will be held at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, January 28, with the broadcast kicking off at 7:30pm and red-carpet arrivals at around 5pm. This year marks the third time that the event will be held at MSG (1997 and 2003 being the other two occasions). But if you’re anywhere near the area on Sunday, expect street closures and congested traffic.

What kind of street closures are we talking about?

The entire stretch bounded by Seventh and Eight Avenues to the east and west and 28th and 34th Streets to the north and south will be closed off at the discretion of the NYPD on Sunday. Additionally, the NYPD will be shutting down 31st through 34th Streets between Sixth and Seventh Avenues, as well as Seventh Avenue between 34th and 42nd Streets. You can find a full map below and read more details about the street closures here.

Are any notable artists performing while they’re in town?

The Grammys will host performances from a variety of big-name artists, from Kendrick Lamar to Lady Gaga to Sam Smith. But there are also a whole host of Grammy-related concerts taking place in the city over the weekend. Portugal. The Man and Francis and the Lights are playing a show for the Mastercard House Sessions on Friday, with buzzy pop singer Dua Lipa hitting the stage on Saturday. Another show worth checking out is the Roots, who are bringing their annual Jam Sessions to Grammy Week at the Gramercy Theater through Saturday. You can find a full breakdown right here.

How can I watch the Grammys?

The Grammys will air on CBS starting at 7:30pm EST. If you happen to be a cord-cutter and do not want to venture out to your local TV-ridden watering hole, you can stream the awards via CBS All Access, which requires a subscription.

What should I watch for?

New York City’s hip-hop heir apparent Cardi B is slated to perform with Bruno Mars during the ceremony, presumably playing their recent hit, “Finesse (Remix).” Elton John is scheduled to share the stage with Miley Cyrus, which is a bit of an odd pairing but comes just days after the legendary musician announced that his next tour will be his last. Childish Gambino is also on the docket of performers, so if you didn’t manage to catch him at Governors Ball last summer, this is your next best bet.

Aside from the performances, viewers can expect at least a few historical moments at the awards. For the first time ever, all of the lead performers in the nominees for Record of the Year are people of color. Brooklynites can rep their borough as native son Jay-Z is up for three of the “big four” awards (though he reportedly will not perform). Also, attendees are expected to wear white roses to support #TimesUp, similar to the all-black dress code of the Golden Globes. On top of all that, James Corden is hosting, so you can probably expect at least one new Carpool Karaoke segment during the course of the night.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.