Everything you need to know about the TCS New York City Marathon 2018

Run, New York, run!
One of the biggest NYC events in November is happening this Sunday, and it involves more sweat and costumes than you probably experienced during Halloween. That’s right, we’re talking about the TCS New York City Marathon 2018, which will span all five boroughs this weekend.
Dedicated athletes hit the pavement at the start line on Staten Island before running through Brooklyn and Queens. Then, these Olympian-like humans travel to the Bronx before reaching the finish line at Central Park in Manhattan.
Even if you’re not participating in the race, you can still be involved. These runners need your support and clever signage to keep them going. So read on for everything you need to know about the New York City Marathon, including where to watch, important road closures, the route map and more.
When is the NYC Marathon 2018?
The NYC Marathon is on Sunday, November 4, 2018. It starts in four waves at 9:50am. Read the full start timeline here.
Where is the NYC Marathon 2018?
The 26.2 mile course travels through all five boroughs. The starting line is on Staten Island at the Western end of Verrazano-Narrows Bridge and participants run through Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan and the Bronx before crossing the finish line in Central Park, just outside of Tavern on the Green. Take a look at the map with all the info on subway closures for the day here.
Where does the NYC Marathon route start?
The starting line for the race begins at the Western end of Verrazano-Narrows Bridge on Staten Island.
Where does the NYC Marathon route end?
The finish line for the TCS NYC Marathon is at 67th Street on West Drive. To see the final yards of the race, you must purchase Grandstand Seating tickets here. The Family Reunion area in Central Park is open from noon to 5:30pm. There is also a standing spectator area located inside Central Park from Columbus Circle to the south end of the grandstands, about 500 feet before the finish line. Study the finish area map here.
Where can I watch the NYC Marathon 2018?
If you want to be close enough to see the sweat during the NYC Marathon, these are the recommended spectator viewing spots along the course. Unfortunately, you can't watch the start of the race on the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge, but don't worry—take in all the action (and the cute running outfits) at these spots below.
Fourth Avenue, Brooklyn (Miles 2-4)
Brooklyn Stage, Fourth Avenue and Atlantic Avenue (Mile 8)
Williamsburg and Greenpoint, Brooklyn (Miles 10-13)
Pulaski Bridge (Mile 13.1)
New Balance Mile 16 Block Party (First Avenue at 62nd Street)
First Avenue, Manhattan (Miles 16-18)
East Harlem (Miles 18-20)
Fifth Avenue, East 90th Street-East 105th Street (Miles 23-24)
Charity Cheer Zone, Fifth Avenue, East 90th Street to East 92nd Street
TCS Cheer Zone: Columbus Circle
United Stage: Columbus Circle
What are the road closures for the NYC Marathon 2018?
Verrazano Narrows Bridge (Upper Level) from midnight to 3pm
Verrazano Narrows Bridge (Lower Level) from 6:45am to 3pm
Verrazano Narrows Bridge (Midpoint) from midnight to 3pm
Verrazano Narrows Bridge (Exit to 92nd St) from midnight to 3pm
Fourth Avenue and 82nd from 7:15am to 12:35pm
74th Street before Sixth Ave from 7:15am to 12:35pm
(Orange) Fourth Ave and 80th St from 7:15am to 12:35pm
(Blue) Fourth Ave and 80th St from 7:15am to 12:35pm
(Green) Bay Ridge Pkwy and Sixth Ave from 7:15am to 12:35pm
Fourth Ave and 63rd St from 7:25am to 12:50pm
Fourth Ave and 43rd St from 7:25am to 1:05pm
Fourth Ave and 23rd St from 7:25am to 1:20pm
(Orange) Fourth Ave and 18th St from 7:25am to 1:25pm
(Blue/Green) Fourth Ave and 18th St from 7:25am to 1:25pm
Fourth Ave and 3rd St from 7:30am to 1:35pm
Flatbush Ave and Lafayette Ave from 8am to 1:50pm
Lafayette and Classon Aves from 8am to 2:05pm
Bedford Ave and Kosciuszko St from 7:35am to 2:10pm
Bedford Ave between Wallabout and Lynch Sts 7:35am to 2:20pm
Bedford Ave and South 3rd St 7:35am to 2:35pm
Nassau Ave and Bedford Ave from 7:45pm to 2:50pm
Manhattan Ave and Milton St from 7:45am to 2:55pm
McGuiness Boulevard, approaching Pulaski Bridge from 8am to 3:05pm
McGuiness Boulevard, approaching Pulaski Bridge from 8am to 3:05pm
10th Street and 44th Drive from 8:30am to 3:20pm
Queensboro Bridge Lower Level (Queens Side) from 7am to 3:15pm to 3:45pm
Queensboro Bridge Lower Level (Midspan) from 7am to 3:15pm to 3:45pm
Queensboro Bridge Lower Level (Manhattan Side) from 7am to 3:15pm to 3:45pm
First Ave and 77th St from 8:45am to 4:05pm
First Ave and 97th St from 8:45am to 4:20pm
First Ave between 109th and 110th Sts from 8:45am to 4:25pm
First Ave and 117th St from 8:45am to 5:30pm
Willis Avenue Bridge from 8:45am to 5pm
135th St just west of Willis Ave from 8:30am to 5pm
Madison Ave Bridge and West 138th St from 9am to 5:05pm
Fifth Avenue and 103rd St from 9am to 5:35pm
Central Park East Drive and 84th St CLOSED
Central Park East Drive and 68th St CLOSED
Central Park East Drive and 65th St CLOSED
Central Park South (59th St from Fifth Ave to Columbus Circle) 9am to 6:15pm
Central Park W Drive and 62nd St CLOSED
Central Park W Drive and 67th St CLOSED
NYC Marathon 2018 route map
Good luck to all of this year's participants! And make sure to treat yourselves to some carbs beforehand!