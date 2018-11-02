Everything you need to know about the TCS New York City Marathon 2018

Run, New York, run!

One of the biggest NYC events in November is happening this Sunday, and it involves more sweat and costumes than you probably experienced during Halloween. That’s right, we’re talking about the TCS New York City Marathon 2018, which will span all five boroughs this weekend.

Dedicated athletes hit the pavement at the start line on Staten Island before running through Brooklyn and Queens. Then, these Olympian-like humans travel to the Bronx before reaching the finish line at Central Park in Manhattan.

Even if you’re not participating in the race, you can still be involved. These runners need your support and clever signage to keep them going. So read on for everything you need to know about the New York City Marathon, including where to watch, important road closures, the route map and more.

When is the NYC Marathon 2018?

The NYC Marathon is on Sunday, November 4, 2018. It starts in four waves at 9:50am. Read the full start timeline here.

Where is the NYC Marathon 2018?

The 26.2 mile course travels through all five boroughs. The starting line is on Staten Island at the Western end of Verrazano-Narrows Bridge and participants run through Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan and the Bronx before crossing the finish line in Central Park, just outside of Tavern on the Green. Take a look at the map with all the info on subway closures for the day here.

Where does the NYC Marathon route start?

The starting line for the race begins at the Western end of Verrazano-Narrows Bridge on Staten Island.

Where does the NYC Marathon route end?

The finish line for the TCS NYC Marathon is at 67th Street on West Drive. To see the final yards of the race, you must purchase Grandstand Seating tickets here. The Family Reunion area in Central Park is open from noon to 5:30pm. There is also a standing spectator area located inside Central Park from Columbus Circle to the south end of the grandstands, about 500 feet before the finish line. Study the finish area map here.

Where can I watch the NYC Marathon 2018?

If you want to be close enough to see the sweat during the NYC Marathon, these are the recommended spectator viewing spots along the course. Unfortunately, you can't watch the start of the race on the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge, but don't worry—take in all the action (and the cute running outfits) at these spots below.

Fourth Avenue, Brooklyn (Miles 2-4)

Brooklyn Stage, Fourth Avenue and Atlantic Avenue (Mile 8)

Williamsburg and Greenpoint, Brooklyn (Miles 10-13)

Pulaski Bridge (Mile 13.1)

New Balance Mile 16 Block Party (First Avenue at 62nd Street)

First Avenue, Manhattan (Miles 16-18)

East Harlem (Miles 18-20)

Fifth Avenue, East 90th Street-East 105th Street (Miles 23-24)

Charity Cheer Zone, Fifth Avenue, East 90th Street to East 92nd Street

TCS Cheer Zone: Columbus Circle

United Stage: Columbus Circle

What are the road closures for the NYC Marathon 2018?