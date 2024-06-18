EXCLUSIVE: Magic Hour Rooftop is going coastal cowgirl for summer

One of our favorite seasonal traditions is seeing what over-the-top theme the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge at the Moxy Times Square will take on next. Over the years, the sky-high spot has transformed itself into a Barbie-inspired beach club, a glittering après-ski lodge and a Halloween-themed pumpkin patch. And now for summer, it’s cranking up those Cowboy Carter jams for a Magic Hour Surf Club takeover that combines beachy-cool breeziness with Wild West motifs.

Launching today, June 18, and running through fall, Magic Hour’s summer pop-up will be all done up in coastal cowgirl style. The rooftop’s east terrace will feature decorative surfboards, accents of sunflowers and seagrass, comfortable cabana seating and a neat-o vintage bus, to serve as a photo opp with the Empire State Building directly behind it. The west terrace is similarly festive with retro beach chairs, fringed umbrellas and the rooftop’s revolving carousel, which will be festooned with vibrant florals. And the venue’s putt-putt area has been transformed into Sandy Boots Beach, with rustic Western touches like wildflowers and cacti.

To go along with that decor theme, the menu has been overhauled by Senior Beverage Director Nikki McCutcheon and VP of Culinary Operations Chef Jason Hall. Cocktails include the “This Ain’t Texas,” a frozen margarita made with Volcan Blanco Tequila, Vita Coco coconut water, lime, agave and served in a cowboy-boot cocktail glass ($20), as well as zesty Tajin-rimmed micheladas ($14) and “beeritas” ($18). You can also get pina colada pitchers to share with your howdy-partners, made with Su Casa Mezcal, pineapple and Vita Coco coconut water, and priced at $85 per jug. And daily from 5pm to 7pm, you can purchase a bar pass for $45 for a complimentary open bar.

Food is comforting stuff: think oversized pretzels with nacho cheese sauce and spicy mustard ($18), lobster corn dogs with Old Bay mayo and corn nuts ($24), grilled rum-splashed pineapple served right out of the fruit’s hull ($19), and two footlong Coney Island-style hot dogs with yellow mustard, relish and sauerkraut ($35, feeds four). Check out the rootin’, tootin’ good time that is Magic Hour Surf Club below, plus the pop-up’s new food-and-drink offerings below:

Photograph: Dan Nilson Photography | Magic Hour Surf Club

Photograph: Dan Nilson Photography | Magic Hour Surf Club

Photograph: Dan Nilson Photography | Magic Hour Surf Club

Tao Hospitality Group Magic Hour Surf Club

Photograph: courtesy of Tao Hospitality Group | Footlong Coney Island Hot Dog at Magic Hour Surf Club

Photograph: courtesy of Tao Hospitality Group | Grilled Boozy Pineapple at Magic Hour Surf Club

Photograph: courtesy Tao Hospitality Group | Jumbo NYC Pretzel at Magic Hour Surf Club

Photograph: Tao Hospitality Group | Beeritas at Magic Hour Surf Club