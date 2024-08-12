Exclusive: The stars of Emily in Paris are coming to NYC for a special event in September

From Chicago to Saint-Tropez to the Champagne region, Emily Cooper and her cast of characters have done a lot of traveling in Emily in Paris. Now, they’re coming to New York City for a special event at The Paley Museum in midtown Manhattan on Tuesday, September 17.

As part of "Emily in Paris: The Magic Behind the Scenes," you'll get to watch an episode from the upcoming season and then see a conversation between members of the cast and creative team. Participants include the show's creator Darren Star; Lily Collins (Emily Cooper); Philippine Leory-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau); Ashley Park (Mindy Chen); Lucas Bravo (Gabriel); Camille Razat (Camille); Bruno Gourey (Luc); Samuel Arnold (Julien); Lucien Laviscount (Alfie); and director Andrew Fleming.

The mega popular Netflix show is about to begin its highly anticipated fourth season, which will be broken into two parts; the first debuts on August 15 and the second on September 12. The show follows Chicago marketing executive Emily Cooper who moves to Paris to work for a French firm. Along the way, as she works to fit into a new culture, she juggles her career, friends and her love life. From its setting to its costuming to its drama, the show is transfixing.

Photograph: Stephanie Branchu / Courtesy Netflix

Season four begins after the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel's misbegotten wedding. Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel's expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie's fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. Emily and Gabriel's chemistry simmers as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything. At work, Sylvie confronts a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision on a tight budget.

During The Paley Museum event, you'll get to hear from the show's biggest stars and learn how they make the show into the scrumptious spectacle it is.

"As one of television's most beloved shows, Emily in Paris is a welcome addition to our blockbuster PaleyLive series," the Paley Center’s President & CEO Maureen J. Reidy said in a press release. "The Paley Museum is thrilled to offer this exciting behind-the-scenes look at the continued adventures of the delightful Emily Cooper."

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan / Time Out | Lucien Laviscount (Alfie) in front of an Emily in Paris flower cart in 2022.

This isn't the first time the stars have visited New York City to promote the show. During the winter of 2022, Netflix hosted a star-studded Emily in Little Paris pop-up packed with sweet treats, flowers and shopping. The actors even told Time Out about some of their favorite NYC spots.

"Emily in Paris: The Magic Behind the Scenes" is part of PaleyLive, which brings some of the biggest names in media and television to the stage. Recent PaleyLive programs have featured comedy icons Kristen Wiig and Carol Burnett and Hot Ones star Sean Evans.

Tickets for the Emily in Paris program are now on sale to Paley president's circle, patron circle, and partner members; and to Paley individual, family, and supporting members on Wednesday, August 14 at noon. Here's more about membership if you want to secure your tickets now. For the general public, tickets will go on sale on Thursday, August 15 at noon.