Five good cocktails for $10 and under in New York City

It seems like everything is expensive in New York City these days, from rent to restaurants to even the subway fare. And while it may at first seem like you’d have to figure out time travel to get a decent drink in this city for less than twenty dollars, you actually don’t have to Hot Tub Time Machine yourself to enjoy a cheaply priced but still thoughtfully made quaff. In fact, you can still find that illusive $10-and-under cocktail at some of the best bars in NYC. See proof (literally) below!

RECOMMENDED: The 15 best cheap happy hours at dive bars and lounges in NYC

1. Emerald Martini at Dante

Photograph: courtesy of Dante

We’ll admit, we’ve become a bit numbed by the thought of the $30 martini. But there are still some A-plus cocktail bars in the city offering the timeless quaff for well under $20—in fact, Dante’s serving them up for only an Alexander Hamilton during its daily Martini Hour. Between 3pm and 5pm, you can get a ten-buck ‘tini like the Emerald Martini, which gives the classic a fresh, vegetal update with Rutte celery gin, Dolin Dry, Manzana Verde, celery bitters and black pepper.

2. Pineapple Daiquiri at Holiday Cocktail Lounge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holiday Cocktail Lounge (@holidaycocktaillounge)

Call it a cheat—we call it strategy. The large-format “Bulk Order” cocktails at that East Village favorite Holiday Cocktail Lounge serve four to six folks and are priced at $60. Do the math: gather five of your favorite drinking buddies to share a summery Pineapple Daiquiri (Ten to One Dark Rum, piña cordial and lime) and you’ll each get to enjoy a ten-dollar tipple.

3. Mai Tai at Zombie Hut

One of the city’s best tiki bars is also home to some of the most budget-friendly bevs in New York City: Smith Street standby Zombie Hut pours tropical creations like Singapore Slings, Planter’s Punch and a simple but mighty Mai Tai (made with pineapple, rum and amaretto) for less than a tenner each.

4. Grand Tour Martini at Holiday Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BODY (@drinkbody)

Not to be confused with Holiday Cocktail Lounge, Holiday Bar usually pours out cocktails in the $20 to $25 range—except on Tuesdays, where night day long you can get an ice-cold martini for $10 a pop.

5. Frozen Margarita at Botanica Bar

From peach Frosé to piña coladas, the frozens over at lovably shabby downtown dive Botanica Bar are already very cheap by New York standards at $11 each. But they’re mind-bogglingly marked down even more during happy hour (held every day until 7pm), when you can get a frozen marg for a cool eight bucks.