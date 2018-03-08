Five ways to celebrate International Women’s Day that aren't materialistic

Happy International Women’s Day to all the New York ladies and beyond. We believe every day is a reason to celebrate and empower females, but this date is historically significant.

Today, on March 8, the world commemorates the movement for women’s rights initiated by the International Socialist Women's Conference in 1910. So whether you plan to celebrate by watching badass feminist movies with your women's group, attending a talk or panel or donating to a good cause, go out and do something to show your support for all the females in the world who continue to make this distorted world a better place.

To all the ladies who make an impact as mothers, daughters, sisters, best friends, caretakers, writers, political leaders, business owners, nonprofit organizers—the list goes on—and to those who simply show daily acts of kindness to those in need, your brilliant minds and efforts are so valued and appreciated. Cue up the the feminist songs!

Ladies Get Drinks: New York International Women’s Day Edition

Tictail Market is hosting a panel about knowing your worth in conjunction with Ladies Get Paid, a community of women who empower one another to earn what they deserve. Enjoy free sips while listening to the wise words and advice from panelists Veronika Harbick (CEO and co-founder of Thursday Finest), Jelena Aleksich (founder and creator of The Confetti Project), Victoria "Vix" Reitano (CEO of CreatiVix Media) and Briana Feigon (director of global communications for Tictail), led and moderated by Ladies Get Paid Ambassador Shenae Simmons. In addition, Emily Parsons sketches live portraits to help you visualize what you will look like as a CEO. Tictail Market, 90 Orchard St. 6–8:30pm; free. RSVP here.

International Women’s at Bulletin with Dress for Success

The Bulletin broads are hosting a special drive to support Dress for Success, an organization that helps empower women in need of professional attire to thrive in both their work environment and in life. Donate any gently-worn business or business casual wares between the hours of 11am and 8pm and you'll get a cute Bulletin keychain. Bulletin, 27 Prince St. 11am–8pm; free. Register here.

Happy Hour and Comedy Show at Winky Lux

You had us at happy hour. Grab your tribe and head to this beauty company's makeup clubhouse for drinks and laughs with comedy group Ladykillers. In case free booze increases your temptation to shop (and there is no pressure to do so), you can rest a bit easier knowing that 20 percent of makeup sales goes toward GC4Women, a nonprofit that aims to create a path of success for women in girls in underserved communities. Winky Lux Makeup Clubhouse, 69 Ludlow Street. 6–8pm; free, R.S.V.P. at rsvp@winkylux.com. Must be 21 or older.

Donate Feminine Care Products in Harlem

You don't have to pull out your wallet to give back and show your support for women. You can make an impact by simply sacrificing the backup tampon or pantyliner collecting dust in your purse. Food Network host Katie Lee and the Food Bank for New York City organized a feminine care product drive today at Whole Foods in Harlem to help females living in poverty. If you're a woman, then you know what a horror it is to forget to wear a pad or tampon when it's that time of the month. You have all weekend to stop by and donate any unused lady products you've stowed. Harlem Whole Foods Market, 100 W 125 St through March 11. Various times; free.

Take selfies with the FIVE female statues in New York

There are a 150 historical statues in New York, but only five of them are women. This jarring fact is one of the reasons why Old Navy decided to make these fearless females the center of attention today by adorning the statues with beautiful floral arrangements. If you have time to spare, go take a photo with Gertrude Stein (Bryant Park, south east side of the park) Joan of Arc (93rd St and Riverside Drive), Eleanor Roosevelt (72 Street and Riverside Drive), Harriet Tubman (122nd Street and Frederick Douglass Blvd) and the Fearless Girl (8 Broadway at Trinity Place).

