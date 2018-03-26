Get $3 brews at Grand Central Terminal for National Beer Day

Soon it will be April 7, which is National Beer Day—and that means there will be some pretty hopp-aning deals on the best beer in the city. But instead of heading to beer bars or beer gardens and beer halls in NYC, Grand Central Terminal's Central Market will be serving all 10oz draughts for only $3 each, while supplies last.
There will also be other sudsy specials in the midtown hub, including six Bluepoint oysters served with a Bluepoint Toasted Lager for $20.10 at the Grand Central Oyster Bar & Restaurant, $5 12-oz cans and $7 pints at the bar at Great Northern Food Hall and two samosas plus a beer for $6 at Café Spice. We'll cheers to that.
