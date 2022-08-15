Get chauffeured in a golf cart at this 10-course dining event in Brooklyn

Photograph: Courtesy of The American Express Gold Card presents The Resy Drive-Thru New York | The Resy Drive-Thru event brings NYC's hottest restaurants together.

Ten of New York’s hottest restaurants—including several on our best restaurants list—are teaming up for a new, two-night drive-thru tasting event in Brooklyn next month featuring golf cart chauffeurs and a 10-course tasting menu under the stars.

Dishes at The Resy Drive-Thru New York event include Bonnie’s Yao Yu (a squid dish), Shuka’s falafel sandwich, Dhamaka’s dilliwala butter chicken with jeera pulao, and Crown Shy’s satsuma, vanilla and meringue ice cream sandwich. The pop-up restaurants will be arranged in a labyrinth along the Brooklyn waterfront at Skyline Drive-In in Greenpoint on Friday, September 16 and Saturday, September. 17.

As if riding in a golf cart and admiring the skyline while snacking weren’t enough, you can also expect entertainment, a trip to a classic New York bodega, a stop at a subway station, and a block party with a DJ.

The event was born out of the pandemic in Miami and Los Angeles as a way to enjoy restaurants more safely while venues were closed or operating in limited capacity. It was an instant hit, so naturally event organizers wanted to bring it to New York City.

Photograph: The American Express Gold Card presents The Resy Drive-Thru New York | A dish from Bonnie's is on the menu at The Resy Drive-Thru event.

On the menu

The lineup spans Cantonese, Indian, Persian, Mexican, Middle Eastern, Soul, Italian, and American foods. Here’s what’s on the menu:

Bonnie’s : Yao Yu (marinated grilled squid with olives, preserved lemon, and herbs)

Crown Shy : Satsuma, vanilla, and meringue ice cream sandwich

Dhamaka : Dilliwala butter chicken with jeera pulao

Frankies Spuntino : Roasted cauliflower with golden raisins, torpedo shallots, muscat vinegar, and Frankies 457 organic extra virgin olive oil

Red Hook Tavern : Tavern mini burger

Shuka : Ayesha’s falafel sandwich wrapped in lafa

Sofreh : Saffron shrimp over herb and tamarind sauce and saffron basmati rice

Sylvia’s : Crab cake bites

Taqueria Ramírez : Taco de Costilla (grilled short rib taco with avocado, queso fresco, parsley, red onion, and chipotle sauce)

Union Square Cafe : Marbled cheesecake with concord grape

Tickets

Tickets go on sale for $110/person at Resy.com/DriveThru and in the Resy app at 10am on Wednesday, August 17. They are expected to be a hot commodity, as similar events in Miami and Los Angeles sold out in less than 15 minutes.

Want tickets early?

American Express is sponsoring the events, and that means American Express Gold Card members can buy tickets now if they link their cards to their Resy profile and purchase tickets with that card. Cardholders also get extra perks at the event, including pizza, bagels and drink tickets.