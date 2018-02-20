  • News
Get ready for 70 degree weather in New York on Wednesday

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Tuesday February 20 2018, 6:37pm

Photograph: Shutterstock

Light jacket weather has once again returned to the city (hooray!). Although the peculiar temperatures we’re experiencing in the midst of winter in New York are evidently the result of global warming (boo), it probably felt nice to leave your cold-weather parka behind earlier this week, right?

Well, get used to it. Forecasters are predicting that temperatures will hit 70 degrees on Wednesday. You might event get a little sweaty! It is shaping up to be a good day to play hooky and spend some much-needed time outdoors. But, the question is, what exactly can you do outside this time of year? We’ve got you.

Check out some of the rooftop bars in NYC open during winter or peep at our list of the best NYC parks. You should also take advantage of the pleasant temp to view some incredible outdoor artwork or pose for photos in front of New York's most popular statues. And let's not forget about everyone's favorite warm-weather treat: Ice cream. (If we're being honest, we still eat frozen dessert when it's below freezing.) 

It won't be long until the weather turns frigid, so get your temporary licks and kicks in while you can. 

Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

