Governors Island's winter village is back for the holidays next week

Just last year, the Trust for Governors Island launched a unique winter village that quickly became a local holiday season must-visit. Unsurprisingly, the setup is back for a second year in a row starting November 17 through February 2023, with expanded public hours and, of course, the return of the 7,500-square-foot skating rink for visitors of all ages, plus winter-adjacent activities, food and drink options, on-premise games and fire pits.

Photograph: Sari Goodfriend

The rink itself will be open on Thursdays through Sundays and during all New York City public school holidays (specific hours vary daily, check details on the Governors Island website) but the village will be operating seven days a week throughout the season.

Guests will get to rent bikes and sleds from Blazing Saddles NYC or partake in on-premise activities like cornhole, can jam, games of giant Jenga, arts programming and they'll also be able to admire a sparkling display of holiday lights all throughout historic Colonels Row, where the village is set up.

Food wise, Little Eva's will be open daily, serving a seasonal menu featuring new takes on classic comfort foods (think fish and chips, vegan chili and brats, for example), warm drinks and more. There will also be a rotating cast of local food trucks on premise throughout the season.

Photograph: Julienne Schaer

"The secret is out: Governors Island is truly a magical place all year long, and we are so excited to welcome New Yorkers back to the Winter Village," said Clare Newman, president and CEO of the Trust for Governors Island, in an official statement pointing to January's announcement that the destination would now be open all year-round. "In addition to some pretty spectacular skating, Winter Village visitors will once again be able to enjoy some of the same amazing food trucks, exciting programming and stunning landscapes that make Governors Island a great place to visit all year long."

As New Yorkers are well aware of now, Governors Island has quickly become a hub for top-notch cultural pursuits and even potential ecological efforts whose effects would impact the city as a whole (case in point: a new climate change center scheduled to open in the area in the near future). Who knows what will come next.