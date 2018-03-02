Here’s every place Olympians have visited in NYC this week

Olympians—they’re just like us. You know, if we also had the ability to hit back-to-back 1080s on the half-pipe or twizzle our way to an Olympic medal. Hey, we’re still mastering the Winter Olympics sports, okay?

One thing we do have in common is our taste in New York attractions. After the closing ceremony in PyeongChang on February 25, some of our favorite Olympians came to NYC to hit up some of the best Broadway shows, NYC landmarks and the most-Instagrammable places while they were here. If you weren’t paying attention, you might have walked right by a medalist at one of these NYC locations this week.

1. Rockefeller Center

Good morning from NYC! @AlexShibutani and I are starting our day with the @TODAYshow! ⛸ pic.twitter.com/Mq92vEnuoS — Maia Shibutani (@MaiaShibutani) February 28, 2018

Alex and Maia Shibutani (aka the Shib Sibs) performed their free dance to “Paradise” by Coldplay on the rink at Rockefeller Center for the The Today Show on Wednesday.

2. The Empire State Building



Two-time Olympic medalists @MaiaShibutani and @AlexShibutani celebrated their wins at the Winter Games with a trip up to our Observatory to take in today's sunny views. Congratulations to this sister-brother dancing duo! pic.twitter.com/HnhQCaEDma — Empire State Bldg (@EmpireStateBldg) February 27, 2018

No word on whether or not Shibutanis hit up the observation deck at Top of the Rock after their Today appearance, but they did take in the sky-high views of Midtown Manhattan from the Empire State Building.

3. New Wonjo



And for those of you asking what I ordered, I got the Dduk Mandoo Guk at New Wonjo on W 32nd St. 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/m4GgLUUh2f — Alex Shibutani (@AlexShibutani) March 1, 2018

Alex Shibutani really made the most of his trip to NYC—he even found the time to squeeze in a meal at New Wongo, a Korean restaurant on West 32nd Street. Looks like he was missing PyeongChang already!

4. Hamilton

Not only did cross-country skiers Jessie Diggins and Kikkan Randall score tickets to Hamilton, they also had a super-casual backstage photoshoot with their gold medals and the cast after the show at Richard Rodgers Theatre.

5. Times Square

Randall also pulled the classic tourist move of snapping a photo in Times Square. The only difference? The billboard behind her also has her face on it.

6. The New York Stock Exchange

The view from the @NYSE podium right before @jlandsteiner rang the bell to open trading. #curling pic.twitter.com/W8UwZ5fBEr — USA Curling (@usacurl) March 2, 2018

After the men's curling team won the first-ever Olympic gold for the United States, John Shuster, Tyler George, Matt Hamilton, John Landsteiner and Joe Polo got no shortage of accolades. Case in point: The team rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. (Diggins also stopped by the New York Stock Exchange earlier this week to snap a few pics with her hardware.)

7. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Watch The Tonight Show @jimmyfallon Friday night, @TODAYshow on Saturday morning and the NHL outdoor game on @NBCSports on Saturday night to see our Olympic champs! #curling #mediatour @TeamShuster pic.twitter.com/8HAQnv9FeM — USA Curling (@usacurl) February 28, 2018

Those popular curlers also filmed an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week, plus they'll be on The Today Show this Saturday. The athletes have also made the rounds at a slew of other morning and late-night TV shows filmed in NYC. Though most of us probably won't get a personal invitation from Fallon like they did, you can request tickets to TV show tapings in NYC online.

8. Bryant Park



The team also stopped by Bryant Park for a meet-and-greet with fans. In between appearances, they spent some time wandering the streets of NYC, apparently?

9. Polo Ralph Lauren in Soho

Skier and notable hot Olympian Gus Kenworthy, snowboarder Jamie Anderson, bobsledder Aja Evans and the Shibutanis met fans and signed autographs at the Ralph Lauren store on Thursday evening.

10. Some street art in Brooklyn

❤ A post shared by Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) on Feb 26, 2018 at 2:30pm PST

Gold medalist, snowboarder extraordinaire and social media maven Chloe Kim capped off her trip to NYC with one of those candid-but-not Instagrams in front of some not-too-gritty street art in Brooklyn. Hey, everyone needs a nice athleisure photoshoot every once in a while.

