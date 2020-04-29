Here's how you can deliver food to New York's essential workers

For those of you who are privileged enough to be able to stay home right now, you’re likely finding yourself ordering in a lot of delivery food, whether in the form of pizza, pierogi, wine or anything else a few taps away on your cell phone. Across the boroughs, restaurants and non-profit organizations are teaming up to enable customers to give back to our heroes: healthcare worker risking their lives on the front lines. Here’s how you can get yourself a meal while making sure it goes to someone in need at the same time.

Colonia Verde

This Fort Greene favorite has pivoted to become a pantry selling items such as tortillas, salsa and skirt steak that you can pick-up. Elsewhere on the site, you can also order a weekly-changing soup to be delivered to healthcare workers. Delivery for 10 soups to hospital workers will cost you $80, but you can also purchase single soup orders for $8. Learn more, here.

Parlor Coffee

Parlor Coffee’s beans can be found at some of Brooklyn’s hippest coffee shops such as Relationships and Golda. Now, the roastery is offering a program called “Brew it Forward” that enables you to order individual cups of coffee or a freshly-brewed batch of coffee to serve 20. As of last week, the team had already delivered 750 cups of coffee. Make a purchase, here.

The Museum of Ice Cream

The fantastical, millennial-pink museum devoted to all things ice cream knows you can’t come hang in its sprinkle-filled pit right now. So the experiential museum has taken things in a new direction, joining up with the platform Caviar to deliver ice cream pints for those looking for a cheer-me-up. With each purchase of a pint, the museum will send out pints to essential healthcare workers on the frontlines, who can certainly use some levity right now. Order a pint for delivery, here.

The Pizza Cupcake

For every 24-pack order that’s placed, Pizza Cupcake will donate a box to frontline workers (their first delivery on March 31st was made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center). The couple behind the whimsical creation have also partnered with Damascus Bakery to help spread the pizza and dessert love across New York. Buy a box, here.

Marlow Bistro and Cibo e Vino

These Upper West Side restaurants have launched what they’re calling Feed the UWS donation program that is delivering meals to healthcare staff at Mount Sinai Morningside and St. John the Divine Cathedral, among many others. They’ve also launched a meal program to help food reach the elderly (which you can register someone for by emailing ciboevinony@gmail.com and marlowbistro@gmail.com). Learn more, here.

Junzi Kitchen

Lucas Sin’s fast-casual Chinese restaurants are offering a way to send thanks to those on the front lines. Send them a convenient, healthful option catered by Junzi, here.

Chobani Café

The beloved yogurt brand, which we can’t help but pick-up when we’re getting groceries delivered, has turned its Soho café to function as a food pantry, giving away free Chobani products. Learn more, here.

Petee's Pies

One of the best pie shops in the city is offering a way to donate pies to those on the frontlines. You can donate a slice ($6) or the whole pie for $35. Learn more, here.