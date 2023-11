Keep this in mind if driving around NYC this Thanksgiving.

Happy almost Thanksgiving, folks!

Whether your holiday plans involve traveling to see family and friends, partaking in some of the best things to do on Thanksgiving in NYC, attending the Macy’s Parade or just feasting at some of the best restaurants that will be open on Thursday, street closures will affect your day—which is why we’ve compiled this guide.

Keep in mind that the beloved Thanksgiving Day Parade isn’t the only event that will affect local travel. In fact, Wednesday’s ballon inflation extravaganza also comes along with some street closures.

These streets will be closed for the Thanksgiving Day Parade

Central Park West will be closed from West 72nd and West 86th streets beginning at 2am on Wednesday, November 22 and continuing through noon on Thanksgiving Day.

During the same period, 72nd through 85th streets will also be closed from Central Park West to Columbus Avenue.

The following streets will be closed for the duration of the Thanksgiving Day Parade

71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway

59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

Central Park West between 81st Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59th Street

Columbus Circle between 59th Street and Broadway

59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue

6th Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street

34th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

33rd Street between 6th Avenue and 10th Avenue

34th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue

34th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

35th Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue

36th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

40th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

41st Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue

7th Avenue between 31st Street and 41st Street

Broadway between 45th Street and 34th Street

58th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

57th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

56th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

55th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

54th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

53rd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

52nd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

51st Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

50th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

49th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

48th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

Rockefeller Plaza between 51st Street and 48th Street

47th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

46th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

45th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

44th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

43rd Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

42nd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

40th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

39th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

38th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

37th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

36th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

35th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

33rd Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

43rd Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

40th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

39th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

38th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

37th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

36th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

32nd Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

6th Avenue between 32nd Street and 34th Street

8th Avenue between 40th Street and 33rd Street

Broadway between 33rd Street and 34th Street

Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and Plaza Street

Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 58th Street

Columbus Avenue between 86th Street and 83rd Street