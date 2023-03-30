New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Cote
Photograph: Gary He

Here's the full list of NYC's James Beard Award finalists 2023

From best new restaurant to outstanding chef, many New York eateries have made the shortlist.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

Although the official winners will not be announced until June 5 during a ceremony in Chicago, we now know who made the final James Beard Award 2023 list—and New York is very well-represented across a variety of categories.

Following two back-to-back cancellations—one in 2020 and the other in 2021—caused by both the COVID-19 pandemic and internal controversies related to race (according to a New York Times report, in 2020, not one Black chef would have been selected as a winner), the overall well-respected James Beard Foundation ceremony is back for a second year in a row, this time effectively trying to make the process more equitable. 

As a result of a 2022 internal audit, the awards have undergone a slew of changes. Among them: a new outstanding bakery category, judges are now required to actually scout and taste various establishments and at least half of the committee members and judges are now people of color.

Below, check out the full list of NYC’s James Beard Award finalists 2023:

Best new restaurant

Outstanding chef

Outstanding wine and beverage program

Emerging chef

Best chef: New York State

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!