From best new restaurant to outstanding chef, many New York eateries have made the shortlist.

Although the official winners will not be announced until June 5 during a ceremony in Chicago, we now know who made the final James Beard Award 2023 list—and New York is very well-represented across a variety of categories.

Following two back-to-back cancellations—one in 2020 and the other in 2021—caused by both the COVID-19 pandemic and internal controversies related to race (according to a New York Times report, in 2020, not one Black chef would have been selected as a winner), the overall well-respected James Beard Foundation ceremony is back for a second year in a row, this time effectively trying to make the process more equitable.

As a result of a 2022 internal audit, the awards have undergone a slew of changes. Among them: a new outstanding bakery category, judges are now required to actually scout and taste various establishments and at least half of the committee members and judges are now people of color.

Below, check out the full list of NYC’s James Beard Award finalists 2023:

Best new restaurant

Outstanding chef

Erik Ramirez, Llama Inn

Outstanding wine and beverage program

Emerging chef

Charlie Mitchell, Clover Hill

Best chef: New York State