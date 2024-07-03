Here's when the Macy’s 4th of July fireworks will start, including locations and performances

Independence Day is upon us again, and Macy's is helping us all celebrate with a truly dazzling spectacle: A fireworks show featuring 60,000 shells launched from the Hudson River in New York City.

This Fourth of July, you can expect to see fireworks in 30 colors with jaw-dropping effects, including a never-before-seen firework with a kaleidoscopic design. Here's everything you need to know to enjoy the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks in NYC.

What time is the Macy's 4th of July fireworks show?

The fireworks show begins around 9:25pm on Thursday, July 4. TV coverage starts earlier, though, at 8pm on NBC and Peacock.

Where are the best places to watch NYC's 4th of July fireworks?

Fireworks will launch from barges positioned along the Hudson River with multiple viewing opportunities in Manhattan and in New Jersey. It's the first time in more than a decade that the fireworks are being launched on the west side of Manhattan. Here's Macy's list of public viewing locations.

Manhattan

Christopher St. & Washington St.

W. 11th St & Washington St.

W. 12th St. & Washington St.

W. 29th St. & 11th Ave.

W. 40th St. & 11th Ave.

W. 41st St. & 11th Ave.

Hoboken

Pier A Park

Maxwell Place Park

Stevens Park

Elysian Park

Time Out tip: While the fireworks are being launched on the west side of Manhattan, don't assume that anywhere on the west side will have a view. Views will be obstructed from some spots, and some areas will be closed.

In addition to the public (read: free) viewing points listed above, lots of bars, restaurants, and venues are hosting ticketed watch parties. A few of our top picks include Edge, Somewhere Nowhere, and Pier 57; here's our full list of July 4 events.

Who's performing?

Before the fireworks light up the sky, a star-studded lineup will take the stage live from New York City. Audiences can tune in to see performances by Tanner Adell, Luis Fonsi, The War And Treaty, and Lainey Wilson in advance of Macy’s multi-sensory pyrotechnic salute to the nation.

The performances aren’t open to the public in person; instead, you’ll have to tune into NBC or Peacock at 8pm.

Are there any travel restrictions?

Lots of them! But you can make your plans in advance with our full list of street closures below.

Joe DiMaggio Highway / West Side Highway / West Street / 12th Avenue / 11th Avenue between Spring Street and West 46th Street

Clarkson Street between West Street and Greenwich Street

Christopher Street between West Street and Greenwich Street

Charles Street between West Street and Washington Street

West 11th Street between West Street and Greenwich Street

West 12th Street between West Street and Greenwich Street

West 13th Street between West Street/11th Avenue and Washington Street

West 15th Street between West Street/11th Avenue and 10th Avenue

West 17th Street between West Street/11th Avenue and 10th Avenue

West 20th Street between West Street/11th Avenue and 10th Avenue

West 22nd Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 10th Avenue

West 24th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue

West 26th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue

West 29th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 10th Avenue

West 34th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue

West 40th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 10th Avenue

West 41st Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue

West 44th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue

11th Avenue between West 22nd Street and West 46th Street

If you're heading to the fireworks, Macy's recommends taking public transit. Also keep in mind that parking will not be available near public access points in New York City and New Jersey. Subway and bus service will be increased after the show to help you get home.