How to deliciously celebrate National Burrito Day in NYC

This calls for a fiesta: today, April 4, is officially National Burrito Day, and Mexican restaurants and casual chains all across New York City are getting in on the fun food holiday with an array of deals, discounts and freebies. One of our favorite cheap eats around—even when the guacamole costs extra—we love a good, generously loaded tortilla wrap-up any day of the week, but we love it even more when it’s half price or, better yet, totally free!

RECOMMENDED: The best burritos in NYC, from top-notch Mexican digs and cheap fast-casual joints

If you haven't already made your lunch and dinner plans for today, here are some great National Burrito Day specials in NYC:

Bubbakoo’s Burritos

This fast-casual Mexican chain—which has several outposts on Staten Island as well as many throughout New Jersey—is extending the National Burrito Day celebrations past April 4. When a loyalty member buys a burrito today at a Bubbakoo's location, they'll automatically receive a coupon for another free one to be redeemed at a future date.

Chipotle

Ahead of National Burrito Day, the chain rolled out an interactive new game called the Burrito Vault. The first 50,000 players to correctly decipher the Burrito Vault code received a BOGO code that is redeemable exclusively on April 4. But even if you missed out on that activation, Chipotle is offering up even more freebies today. Reward members can enjoy free delivery all day on April 4 with the code "DELIVER" online and in the app at participating U.S. locations. (Note: free delivery is valid with a minimum $10 order and a maximum $200 order.)

Dos Toros Taqueria

Sign into your awards account via the Dos Toros app or website on April 4 and you'll get to take home a five-buck burrito. And if you really want to do it up big for National Burrito Day, you can get 15% off a shareable burrito box by using the code "BURRITOBOX" at checkout before April 6.

Moe’s Southwest Grill:

Moe's is offering its own buy-one-get-one deal on both burritos and burrito bowls on Thursday, April 4, which is already exciting enough. But the franchise isn't stopping there: it's also running a National Burrito Day giveaway, where 100 customers will win free burritos for an entire year. Yes, you read that right—to enter, rewards members can "check in" with their rewards accounts and other Moe's fans can comment and tag a friend on the restaurant's National Burrito Day Posts on Instagram and Facebook.

Pokeworks

If you're not pressed about being a burrito purist on National Burrito Day, you can head to your nearest Pokeworks locations on April 4 and get $2 or a regularly or large "Poke Your Way" burrito, which you can load up with yummy stuff like ahi tuna, spicy salmon, seaweed salad and pickled ginger.



Qdoba

On April 4, Qdoba rewards members can celebrate with a free burrito when they purchase an entrée and drink online, in the app or in restaurant.

Taco Bell:

Exclusively on the Taco Bell app, customers can buy one burrito and score a second one for half off. And The Bell is also offering some delivery app specials for National Burrito Day: Get $5 off a $20 Door Dash delivery order when you guy a burrito, get a free burrito on orders of $22-plus over on Grubhub, and snag a free second Beefy 5-Layer Burrito when you order one for delivery on Uber Eats and Postmates.