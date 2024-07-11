Once a humble Bushwick hang for perfectly charred Neapolitan pies, Roberta’s is now teetering on the edge (if not already over) of a burgeoning empire. From its start in a shipping container, Roberta’s profile now includes two outposts in Los Angeles and shrink-wrapped frozen pizzas in Whole Foods all along the East Coast. And if you don't find yourself on either coast, Roberta’s can be delivered straight to your door thanks to Goldbelly. While it may seem like the pizza spot has outgrown us, its newest Manhattan opening shows us that Roberta’s has nothing but love for NYC.

RECOMMENDED: The 29 best pizza places in NYC

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roberta's (@robertaspizza)

On July 16, Roberta’s (1 Pennsylvania Plaza) will debut in The PENN District, a mixed-use campus developed by Vornado. The spacious two-story restaurant outpaces the original location, with 200 seats across both floors including a full-service restaurant, a second outpost of their slice shop, R Slice (more on that below). The second floor will soon launch a tiki bar later this month, sure to cool us down during these sweltering times.

Brooklyn pies that we have come to know and love will be on the menu, like the Famous Original (tomato, mozzarella, Parmigiano, caciocavallo, oregano and chili) and the honey-drizzled Bee Sting (tomato, mozzarella, soppressata, basil, chili and honey). But to pair with rooftop views, the second story will feature dry-aged steaks and a full raw bar.

While the full rollout of the full-service restaurant will happen next week, R Slice is open. Five slices from the menu range from the standard cheese and pepperoni to the Allium slice with onions, chives, taleggio and pecorino. Roberta’s sister restaurant, Foul Witch, makes a cameo here, as their famous Fire & Ice appetizer—stracciatella, spicy ‘ndjua sausage and olive oil—is turned into a slice. Whether slice on the go to pizza pie on the roof, we can’t wait to welcome Roberta’s to the neighborhood.