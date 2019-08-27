Schaller & Weber launches "L.E.S. Sausage Series" ahead of The Market Line opening

For the first time since Ferdinand Schaller and Tony Weber opened in 1937, their German butcher shop Schaller & Weber is expanding beyond the Upper East Side. This October, Schaller & Weber will bring a sausage bar, Schaller's Stube, to Essex Crossing's upcoming Market Line bazaar. Schaller's Stube will be joined by Puerto Rican food from Que Chevere, Fabian von Hauske Valtierra and Jeremiah Stone's Peoples wine shop and bar, Tortilleria Nixtamal, Veselka, The Pickle Guys and more.

To celebrate their expansion, Schaller & Weber is launching an "L.E.S. Sausage Series," offering three new custom sausage blends for purchase in partnership with a trio of neighborhood restaurants. Third generation owner, Jeremy Schaller, who took over the family business in 2014, tapped his Lower East Side favorites, The Flower Shop, Egg Shop and Cafe Select (though it technically resides in NoHo) to create a sausage that reflects the vibe of each restaurant's food and ethos.

Starting this week, each restaurant will feature their sausage creation as the star ingredient of a new menu addition, in anticipation for Schaller & Weber's upcoming spot. The new Market Line Schaller's Stube location will have the recipes from all three restaurants for customers to try, as well as its own dishes, riffing off the sausages.

The Flower Shop's sausage, conceptualized by Executive Chef Michael Hamilton, is a pork blend with "rich confit garlic, smokey paprika, and a pinch of sage for a flavor equally at home at a Bondi beach cookout or L.E.S. rooftop BBQ." Nick Korbee will offer a pork version at Egg Shop "with a maple sweetness offset by a herbaceous hint of sage and followed by a lil’ kick of heat" factoring into a breakfast dish. As a nod to Cafe Select's Swiss cuisine, owner Oliver Stumm worked with Schaller & Weber to recreate Switzerland’s famous “St. Galler Bratwurst,” which is said to be a "a fine mixture of pork and veal is blended with milk, lemon zest and just a hint of mace, nutmeg and cardamom."

Schaller & Weber has remained a fixture of the Yorkville sub-section of the Upper East Side, originally catering to the area's German immigrants. Schaller hopes the partnership will continue the storied legacy of the butcher shop, while reflecting on its history. Just this year, the butcher shop reportedly turned down $24 million dollars in exchange for selling its building. "This store is iconic and its aesthetic would be compromised if we knocked down the buildings," Schaller shared with the New York Times. What's clear? Schaller & Weber isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

In the meantime, while Schaller's Stube gets ready to open, you can purchase combo packs of sausages from the "L.E.S. Sausage Series" for $23.99 on the Schaller & Weber site.

The Market Line will open in the basement of the Essex Market: 88 Essex Street, New York, NY 10002.

