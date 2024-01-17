The rumors are true: David Adjmi's behind-the-music studio drama Stereophonic, which earned rave reviews Off Broadway last year, will move to Broadway's John Golden Theatre this April.

This is terrific news for fans of theater and rock alike. Although the show is not a musical, its intimate depiction of one band's creative journey includes a great deal of live music in its three engrossing hours.

"The notoriously disharmonious recording process that led to Fleetwood Mac’s classic 1977 LP Rumours is the inspiration for David Adjmi’s long and beautiful group portrait of a rock band riven along artistic, romantic and pharmaceutical fault lines," I wrote in Time Out's 2023 Best of the City roundup, where I named it the year's best Off Broadway show. "Every aspect of the play’s premiere at Playwrights Horizons is excellent in isolation, from the ensemble acting to the heightened-verité design and the pitch-perfect original songs by Arcade Fire's Will Butler; mixed together in Daniel Aukin’s meticulously layered production, they cohere into a riveting multitrack train wreck."

The band is staying together for the transfer: All seven actors from the original cast—Will Brill, Andrew R. Butler, Juliana Canfield, Eli Gelb, Tom Pecinka, Sarah Pidgeon and Chris Stack—are reprising their roles in the transfer. (All but Brill will be making their Broadway debuts.)

The addition of Stereophonic to the lineup of upcoming Broadway shows brings the total number of productions opening in early 2024 to a whopping 19. All but two of the Street's 40 operational venues have not yet been claimed for the spring: the Majestic, still haunted by The Phantom of the Opera's 35-year run, and the Ethel Barrymore, which Harmony will leave on February 6. (The Palace is still under renovation.)

Stereophonic begins performances at the Golden on April 3 and opens officially on April 19. Tickets are on sale starting today, and you can buy tickets here. Visit the production's website for more information.