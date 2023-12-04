Revealed: Time Out New York’s 2023 Best of the City award winners

It’s a narrative made in neighborhood restaurant heaven. Four friends who met working in NYC hospitality went on to open their own spot on a charming Brooklyn block to seemingly overnight popularity. But cute stories only go so far, and Untable, which quietly premiered in Carroll Gardens this past September, more than delivers on its darling promise. The self-billed “unconventional” Thai restaurant serves this year’s best new cocktails in a moment where few come close, the most vibrant tom yum purée you’ll likely taste, knockout tiger shrimp and a fried rice that’s out of this world.
2023 was a banner year for New York City.
We saw the return of Century 21, the opening of the American Museum of Natural History’s cavernous Gilder Center, the addition of the Wu Tsai Theater at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall, a smorgasbord of Sondheim on Broadway and Off, the celebration of 50 years of hip-hop, delicious menus added to the city’s food scene and much more.
NYC was buzzing from the moment the clock struck midnight on January 1, 2023. But as experts in how New York City has fun, Time Out New York editors are unveiling its top picks in the food and drink sphere, the world of theater, art and culture circles and more.
So while you’re figuring out your New Year’s Eve plans and looking back at all you experienced this year in NYC, let us help you celebrate the best of what New Yorkers took part in this year.