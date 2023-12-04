New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
NYC skyline at night
Photograph: Shutterstock

Revealed: Time Out New York’s 2023 Best of the City award winners

The greatest events, parties, restaurants, bars and cultural institutions in New York this year.

Advertising

2023 was a banner year for New York City.

We saw the return of Century 21, the opening of the American Museum of Natural History’s cavernous Gilder Center, the addition of the Wu Tsai Theater at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall, a smorgasbord of Sondheim on Broadway and Off, the celebration of 50 years of hip-hop, delicious menus added to the city’s food scene and much more.

NYC was buzzing from the moment the clock struck midnight on January 1, 2023. But as experts in how New York City has fun, Time Out New York editors are unveiling its top picks in the food and drink sphere, the world of theater, art and culture circles and more.

So while you’re figuring out your New Year’s Eve plans and looking back at all you experienced this year in NYC, let us help you celebrate the best of what New Yorkers took part in this year.

Food & Drink

Best new restaurant: Untable
Photograph: courtesy of Untable

Best new restaurant: Untable

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Carroll Gardens

It’s a narrative made in neighborhood restaurant heaven. Four friends who met working in NYC hospitality went on to open their own spot on a charming Brooklyn block to seemingly overnight popularity. But cute stories only go so far, and Untable, which quietly premiered in Carroll Gardens this past September, more than delivers on its darling promise. The self-billed “unconventional” Thai restaurant serves this year’s best new cocktails in a moment where few come close, the most vibrant tom yum purée you’ll likely taste, knockout tiger shrimp and a fried rice that’s out of this world. 

Read review
Best new bar: Angel’s Share
Photograph: courtesy of Angel’s Share

Best new bar: Angel’s Share

  • Bars
  • Lounges
  • East Village
  • price 2 of 4

In New York City, we hate to say, your favorite place is going to close, however iconic. Here, ‘remember whens’ are a seemingly renewable source for nostalgia mining. So 2022’s news that Angel’s Share, which elegantly preceded two rounds of pseudo-speakeasy revivals when it opened in 1993, was received with the expected mourning. But then, that other NYC classic, a second act, as the august institution moved from the East to the West Village, replete with (updated) cocktails, (some) enduring rules, the (mostly) locally famed cherub mural, and all.

Read more
Advertising
Best new dish: What the hell fried rice (Untable)
Photograph: Amber Sutherland-Namako/Time Out New York

Best new dish: What the hell fried rice (Untable)

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Carroll Gardens

The best things in life aren’t for everyone. Heat, sometimes called spice (even though they aren’t always mutually inclusive!), is one of them. And Untable, NYC’s best new restaurant of 2023, has a dish so fiery that only a devilish name would do. The “what the hell” fried rice, christened for the staff’s reaction at first taste, is illustrated with twelve chilis on the menu and arrives with a building base heat before you even begin mixing in the peripheral ingredients that include even more tiny but mighty chilis.

Read review

Theater

Merrily We Roll Along
Photograph: Courtesy Joan Marcus

Merrily We Roll Along

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • Midtown West

Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s ruefully retrospective 1981 musical, which follows three friends backward through the course of 20 years, lasted just two weeks in its original Broadway production. But Maria Friedman’s superb revival is a smash, thanks in large part to its radiantly sympathetic stars: Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe and Lindsay Mendez. Through sheer lovability, they shift the show’s aftertaste from bitter—in its pessimistic depictions of show business, friendship and romance—to lingeringly sweet.

Read review
Buy ticket
Best Off Broadway Show: Stereophonic
Photograph: Joan Marcus

Best Off Broadway Show: Stereophonic

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • Hell's Kitchen

The extended and notoriously disharmonious recording process that led to Fleetwood Mac’s classic 1977 LP Rumours is the inspiration for David Adjmi’s long and beautiful group portrait of a rock band riven along artistic, romantic and pharmaceutical fault lines. Every aspect of the play’s premiere at Playwrights Horizons is excellent in isolation, from the ensemble acting to the heightened-verité design and the pitch-perfect original songs by Arcade Fire's Will Butler; mixed together in Daniel Aukin’s meticulously layered production, they cohere into a riveting multitrack train wreck. 

Read review
Buy ticket
Advertising
Best Theater Company: Playwrights Horizons
Photograph: Chelcie Parry

Best Theater Company: Playwrights Horizons

The Off Broadway institution began 2023 with the final week of last year’s best play, Downstate, and ended it with this year’s best play, Stereophonic; another triumph, Wet Brain, was lodged halfway between those bookends. But even PH’s less successful efforts were the right kind of missteps: stumbles on a risky but resolutely forward path. When Tim Sanford ended his 25-year tenure as the company’s artistic director in 2020, his replacement, Adam Greenfield, had huge shoes to fill. He has done so with bold strides while keeping a remarkable sense of PH balance. 

Best Cabaret Show: Mamie Parris
Photograph: Sarah Jenkins

Best Cabaret Show: Mamie Parris

  • Music
  • Cabaret and standards
  • Hell's Kitchen

Since the closing of Bad Cinderella, Baron Lloyd-Webber has had no musicals on Broadway for the first time since 1979. But Parris, a veteran of Cats and School of Rock, has been doing the lord’s work at the Green Room 42 in a thrilling nightclub set—called Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride—that includes well-chosen rarities alongside the big diva moments (including a trip down “Memory” lane). Her voice is a thing of seemingly limitless power, fullness and range; buttressed by piano superstar Brian Nash, she is the kind of rising star you want to call all your friends to make sure they catch.

Read more
Buy ticket

Art & Culture

Best Pop-Up: Only Murders in the Building
Photograph: Rossilynne Skena Culgan

Best Pop-Up: Only Murders in the Building

  • Things to do
  • Weird & Wonderful

One of our favorite things about the Hulu show Only Murders in the Building is how very New York it is. Thanks to a truly immersive pop-up this fall, New Yorkers got the chance to actually live like Charles, Oliver and Mabel. The show’s third season was set at United Palace in Washington Heights (called The Goosebury Theater in the show), and they packed the theater with props, costumes and clues for this pop-up. Given the extreme attention to detail, fun interactivity and moments of humor, it truly dazzled (or should we say “Death Rattle Dazzled”). 

Read more
Best New Gallery Show: Making Their Mark
Photograph: Tom Powel Imaging, Courtesy of Shah Garg Foundation

Best New Gallery Show: Making Their Mark

  • Art
  • Art

Featuring the work of nearly 100 women artists from around the world, “Making Their Mark” stands out as one of the most diverse gallery shows we’ve seen. The vast exhibition drawn from the outstanding Shah Garg collection showcases paintings, sculpture, mixed media, textiles and more from artists including Firelei Báez, Cecily Brown, Judy Chicago, Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, Mary Weatherford, Anicka Yi, and many others. Collector Komal Shah set out to prove that “excellence and equity are not mutually exclusive,” and she absolutely achieved that goal with this powerful two-story show exploring abstraction.

Read more
Advertising
Best Public Artwork: Pay It No Mind
Photograph: By Michael Grandeau, Courtesy of New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

Best Public Artwork: Pay It No Mind

  • Things to do
  • City Life

New York City's streets are a verifiable outdoor art gallery. Walk almost anywhere and you'll come into contact with street art in many forms. Of all the public art this year, we feel that the floral archway in honor of the late Black transgender activist Marsha P. Johnson Park (formerly the East River State Park) in Brooklyn should take home the honor of best. It was unveiled this year after a few years of planning at the Kent Avenue/North Eighth Street intersection and showcases large sculptural flowers (like the ones she used to wear in her hair) in pink, blue, red and yellow, with gem-like petal designs along the sides. "Pay It No Mind," Johnson's life motto features in bold white lettering across the archway. It's a beautiful lasting tribute to welcome visitors to her namesake park.

Read more
Best Exhibition: This Is New York
Photograph: Brad Farwell

Best Exhibition: This Is New York

  • Things to do
  • City Life

Quick! Define a century of NYC art and culture. It’s not an easy task, but the Museum of the City of New York achieved it with expertise this year in “This Is New York: 100 Years of the City in Art and Pop Culture.” In this landmark exhibition, the museum showcases more than 400 iconic NYC items, from Carrie Bradshaw’s tutu to poetry by the Young Lords. The show explores the city “warts and all” and its many contradictions through the lenses of visual art, television, film, music, theater, literature and fashion.

Read more
Advertising
Best Immersive Experience: Chagall, Paris-New York
Photograph: Courtesy of Hall des Lumières

Best Immersive Experience: Chagall, Paris-New York

  • Art
  • Art

This year has provided its fill of immersive experiences—a.k.a. digital projections on white walls. While we’re a bit over that trend, we are still awed by the shows at Hall des Lumières, its “Chagall, Paris-New York” show, in particular. First, Marc Chagall’s vibrant paintings lend themselves extremely well to a large-scale display. Secondly, Hall des Lumières provides the ideal backdrop for immersive experiences. This former bank building in Lower Manhattan reopened in late 2022 as a venue dedicated specifically to immersive shows. Given its resplendent architecture, digital projections interact beautifully with ornate columns, stone floors and stained glass ceilings. 

Read more

City Life

Best New Nightlife Venue: The Stranger
Photograph: Trisha Mukherjee | Inside The Stranger

Best New Nightlife Venue: The Stranger

  • Nightlife
  • Nightlife

New Yorkers love a secret. The allure of entering a club through a secret door is enough to draw us in, but anything worth a damn has to be more than that. The Stranger stands up to the task. This new spot from the same owners of the Lower East Side's The Box, shuffles you in via one of the city's ubiquitous newsstands on 57th Street and unfolds a world of trippy fun with acrobats, dancers and actors roaming the floors. The insanity increases into the night as random characters pop up and dance alongside you to house and more.

Read more
Best Nightlife Event: The People’s Ball
Photograph: By Gregg Richards, courtesy of Brooklyn Public Library

Best Nightlife Event: The People’s Ball

  • Art
  • Art

Forget the Met Gala, this year’s hottest and most fashionable party was The People’s Ball. The Brooklyn Public Library invited everyone to strut their stuff on the runway at their free, inclusive event. The ball eschews elitism and amplifies the “colors, textures, and styles that comprise the city’s urban runway.” While some went for classic glam, others were inspired by the future, animals and fairytales for their ‘fits. Headwear, from a wreath made of flowers to a crown made of zipties, proved to be the icing on the cake. Our favorite look was a dress bearing the phrase “Read Banned Books” across its skirt.

Read more
Advertising
Best Event of the Year: 50 years of hip-hop
Photograph: Time Out and Alamy

Best Event of the Year: 50 years of hip-hop

  • Music
  • Rap, hip-hop and R&B

This past August, folks around the world celebrated hip-hop's 50th anniversary and, since the musical genre was born right here in New York, you can imagine how intensely the city partook in the festivities. From a dazzling immersive exhibit at Hall des Lumières to the Universal Hip Hop Museum’s blowout bash and free concerts held by the city, New Yorkers were able to be a part of plenty of different events commemorating the occasion. But if it’s a single happening that truly captured the importance of the anniversary, it is the major (and free!) Jay-Z exhibit dubbed The Book of HOV took over the Brooklyn Public Library. Chronicling the journey and impact of Shawn Carter through thousands of archived objects, the show has become part and parcel of the library’s history.

Read more
Viral Moment of the Year: The Double Rainbow on September 11
Photograph: Rossilynne Skena Culgan

Viral Moment of the Year: The Double Rainbow on September 11

  • Things to do
  • City Life

Given the significance of September 11, it’s no surprise that New Yorkers were flabbergasted and delighted when a beautiful double rainbow appeared in our sky on that consequential date. On the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, folks noticed the celestial occurrence seemingly originating near the actual World Trade Center. Haunting? Sure—but oh so incredibly powerful as well. No wonder the moment went viral all over social media. 

Read more
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.