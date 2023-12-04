Revealed: Time Out New York’s 2023 Best of the City award winners

2023 was a banner year for New York City.

We saw the return of Century 21, the opening of the American Museum of Natural History’s cavernous Gilder Center, the addition of the Wu Tsai Theater at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall, a smorgasbord of Sondheim on Broadway and Off, the celebration of 50 years of hip-hop, delicious menus added to the city’s food scene and much more.

NYC was buzzing from the moment the clock struck midnight on January 1, 2023. But as experts in how New York City has fun, Time Out New York editors are unveiling its top picks in the food and drink sphere, the world of theater, art and culture circles and more.

So while you’re figuring out your New Year’s Eve plans and looking back at all you experienced this year in NYC, let us help you celebrate the best of what New Yorkers took part in this year.