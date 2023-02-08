Yes, we'd like to toot our own horn for a bit: according to a new survey, New York is the number one best city for pizza lovers in all of the United States.

Considering the fact that we're home to the best pizzeria in the world, the ranking doesn't really qualify as news, but it's always a good time to remind everyone that we are, indeed, unparallelled in the category.

LawnStarter compared the 200 biggest cities in the country to come up with the ranking, specifically considering affordability, popularity, the number of award-winning pizzerias and vendors when analyzing the results.

Boasting the greatest number of vendors and the highest average monthly Google searches for pizza-related keywords, New York clearly reigns supreme in the overall list, beating the second-place city, San Francisco, by a whopping 40 points.

"New York stands tall in first place as the capital of the Pizza Belt and the nation’s pizza empire," reads the study. "New Yorkers might act superior about their slices, but they have good reason to. New York pizza vendors have a high average consumer rating, and they’re recognized internationally. Out of all U.S. cities, NYC had the most pizzerias included in Italy’s international pizza guide in recent years." Stand proud and tall, fellow citizens!

If all the praising has got you in the mood for a slice (or four), check out our guides to the best pizza places in NYC and the top delivery spots around town.

Below, find the top 20 best cities in the United States for pizza lovers:

1. New York

2. San Francisco

3. Chicago

4. Miami

5. Las Vegas

6. Los Angeles

7. Fort Lauderdale

8. Washington

9. Portland

10. Phoenix

11. Honolulu

12. New Orleans

13. San Diego

14. Anaheim

15. Chattanooga

16. Scottsdale

17. Orlando

18. Savannah

19. Jersey City

20. Seattle