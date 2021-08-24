New York City is the No. 1 city to visit with kids in the U.S.

Traveling with kids requires extra thought, but luckily, NYC is a no-brainer when it comes to finding family-friendly things to do and places to stay and eat.

The Family Vacation Guide just released a list of the top 20 U.S. cities to visit with kids based on Tripadvisor reviews and NYC takes the top spot as the best, followed by Orlando, San Diego, Honolulu and L.A.

1. New York City, New York (7.61)

2. Orlando, Florida (6.54)

3. San Diego, California (5.63)

4. Honolulu, Hawaii (5.53)

5. Los Angeles, California (5.38)

5. Miami, Florida (5.38)

7. Las Vegas, Nevada (5.30)

8. New Orleans, Louisiana (5.21)

9. Tampa, Florida (4.79)

10. Chicago, Illinois (4.78)

Overall, the guide analyzed the 100 biggest cities in America and looked at the total number of "family-friendly" hotels, the number and percentage of those rated at 4 stars or higher; the total number of "good for kids’ attractions, the number and percentage of "good for kids" attractions rated at 5; and the total number of "child-friendly" restaurants and the number and percentage of "child-friendly" restaurants rated at 5. They used this data to find a weighted index to rank the cities.

NYC came out on top with a 7.61 index score — it found 152 family-friendly hotels, 143 attractions and 30 restaurants that are rated "top" on Tripadvisor.

Some 95% of the city’s family-friendly hotels have been rated 4 or 5 by guests, 34% of family attractions hold a 5, and 1% of child-friendly restaurants.

The report cited Casablanca Hotel by Library Hotel Collection, Library Hotel by Library Hotel Collection, Hotel Giraffe by Library Hotel Collection as top-rated family hotels; Peter Pen Tours of Central Park, 9/11 Memorial & Museum and Pip’s Island as the best family attractions; and SottoCasa Pizzeria, Non Solo Piada and Jajaja as the top-rated family restaurants.

"Trust us when we say it’s not easy to earn top ratings from guests, but NYC is doing lots of things right!" The Family Vacation Guide says. "If it’s a wide choice of top-rated hotels, things to do and restaurants that you’re looking for, the Big Apple cannot be topped."

We couldn't agree more. NYC has the world's largest Harry Potter Store, a space-themed retail store with immersive experiences, a Ferris wheel right in Times Square, and a super cool exhibit about glowing animals at the American Museum of Natural History among other things!