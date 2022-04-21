New York is officially the most romantic U.S. city to propose in

Although we already knew this, it's nice to have some official confirmation of the fact that New York is, indeed, one of the most romantic cities in the world. Even more specifically, according to a new index created by online health clinic From Mars, our town is the most romantic United States city to propose in. Prospective newlyweds, take note.

To create the index, which you can access in full right here, the outlet made a list of the 50 most visited cities from Euromonitor International. The staff then used data from TripAdvisor and from Instagram to come up with the official ranking, which actually spans the whole world.

On a national level, New York tops the list followed by San Francisco and Los Angeles.

As for the global list, New York lands in the fourth spot (did you know that over 19,000 New York proposals have been shared on Instagram?). The world-wide ranking sees Rome in the top spot, followed by Paris and London. Istanbul, Dubai, Lisbon, Bangkok, Florence and Barcelona join New York in rounding out the top 10.

A few more interesting tidbits: New York is home to 1,005 romantic dining spots—the fifth highest in the world. Romantic hotels, which are often involved in proposal planning, are also a-plenty here. The survey counted a total of 84 in New York alone, which places the city in the top 20 highest for that criteria in the world.

We, of course, have been singing the praises of our love-filled town for decades now, constantly updating our lists of hidden romantic spots in NYC, most romantic things to do in NYC, top romantic day trips from NYC and spots with breathtakingly romantic views.

We are, indeed, the city of love!

